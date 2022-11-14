Video: Hochul makes announcement in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced multiple investments into the East Buffalo community on Monday morning, focusing on 11 projects that intend to improve the area.

It was her first time returning to her hometown since being elected to another term.

“This is a community that matters,” Hochul said. “It has a story to continue telling. The story of East Buffalo is not over yet.”

The visit to the Matt Urban Center on Broadway came on the six-month anniversary of the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting.