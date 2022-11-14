Read full article on original website
Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county. Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial […]
The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal
The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
hoodline.com
Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran
The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Santa Clara County (Santa Clara County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Southbound Highway 17 near Bear Creek Road at around 9:57 p.m. The officials reported that there were around 4-5 vehicles involved in the crash.
East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer
Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
Paradise Post
California Plant Rescue: The race to save precious wild seeds and sprouts
On a dirt road on a cool autumn morning, deep in the rugged backcountry of San Benito County, Alex Hubner bounces over boulders in his Toyota Tacoma truck, eyeing each passing plant like a bounty hunter seeking prey. He stops suddenly beside a lonely gray-green lump, its roots gripping the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
kymkemp.com
Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. - A person died Wednesday morning on Highway 4 near the Pittsburg-Bay Point border, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 4 a.m. near Bailey Road. Traffic was backed up for miles.
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
hoodline.com
San Jose Police’s new tactic for busting sideshows worked like a charm
San Jose police issued an astronomical 720 citations at an illegal weekend sideshow, and they are now revealing the new tactic that allowed them to bust so many stunt drivers and spectators. The sideshow broke out the night of November 12th at the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane...
NBC Bay Area
Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts
Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of missing, completed ballots found along highway in Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA, Calif., - The Santa Clara County Registrar's office is investigating how dozens of completed ballots went missing and then were found near Highway 17. Someone called officials to report finding the ballots on Nov. 11. According to officials, the United States Postal Service was in possession of the...
sfstandard.com
City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit
An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin
A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
Most ballots found on Hwy 17 have been verified and will be included in election results
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Ballots that were found discarded on a highway in San Jose have been examined, and most will be included in the official results of the recent election, according to a press release from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters. On Monday the United States Postal Service was able […]
San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday. […]
