Santa Clara County, CA

KRON4 News

Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county. Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

The people at the center of Santa Clara County’s concealed gun scandal

The concealed carry gun permits that led to the civil conviction of former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct belonged to several prominent residents. They include professional athletes, business leaders and the former head of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, who ended up losing his permit after a falling out with the sheriff.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

Meet San Jose’s new mayor, Matt Mahan, the city government rookie who edged out a political veteran

The San Jose Mayor’s race has finally been decided, a week and change after Election Day, with rookie City Councilmember Matt Mahan barely edging out a veteran politician in the South Bay and current Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. Chavez conceded the race this week, as reported by the Mercury News. Mahan had the support of the current mayor, Sam Liccardo, who held the mayor's office for the past eight years.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer

Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
SAN JOSE, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents in San Jose Neighborhood Concerned About Car Thefts

Car thieves are targeting several San Jose neighborhoods near downtown, having stolen more than three dozen cars in the past few weeks. Many of the vehicles were stolen in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood, the most recent theft happening Sunday night when thieves drove off in an SUV parked on East San Fernando Street.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

City Flags FBI After Finding ‘Criminal Activity’ at Homelessness Nonprofit

An audit found a pattern of serious problems at a government-funded nonprofit that provides housing and other homelessness services, and the city has referred the situation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s office as a criminal matter. The audit by the San Francisco Controller’s Office...
STANDARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin

A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

