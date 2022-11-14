A Scott City man is in custody after a domestic assault. Sunday at about 10:34 a.m. officers responded to an address in Scott City to investigate an assault. The Scott City Police Department Communication’s Office was contacted by a family member of an assault victim, and relayed to officers that the victim had suffered several injuries from being assaulted by her husband, Christian Laminack. The victim was speaking with the caller via FaceTime, the caller was able to see injuries that were apparent on the victim. Officers responded to the address and located the victim, noting several injuries to her. Some of the injuries required immediate medical attention, however, the victim refused any type of medical care and stated she would seek medical treatment on her own. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

SCOTT CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO