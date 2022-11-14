Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing charge after stolen vehicle found in creek
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a felony tampering charge after sheriff’s deputies found an overturned vehicle in a creek. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a overturned vehicle in a creek near State Highway V in Cape Girardeau County on Saturday, Nov. 5.
wcyb.com
Greeneville woman arrested after tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Police arrested a woman after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after receiving the tip officers responded to the Johnson Inn and made contact with Rebecca Davis of Greenville, Tennessee.
supertalk929.com
Bristol, Tennessee man Dead Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting Suspect In Custody
A Bristol, Tennessee man is dead and another Bristol man is jailed following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia. Bristol Virginia Police tell us 22 year old Randall L. Stiltner of Bristol, Tennessee died from a gunshot would he received during an incident at a residence on Inez Avenue. Police found Stiltner in the lower level of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Stiltner later died at a local hospital. Police found 26 year old Tyler W. Collins a short time later in an adjacent neighborhood. Tyler was arrested without incident and is charged with first degree murder and is housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
Kentucky man arrested for trafficking drugs near school
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Floyd County. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Lane was arrested on four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school. Deputies say they found “a large amount” […]
KFVS12
Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.
Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. We're discussing inflation, holiday retail spending in the weeks ahead, and the record 8 billion world population. kfvs12.com/livestream. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. One local teacher in the Heartland is feeling the...
kzimksim.com
Scott City man jailed on domestic assault charges
A Scott City man is in custody after a domestic assault. Sunday at about 10:34 a.m. officers responded to an address in Scott City to investigate an assault. The Scott City Police Department Communication’s Office was contacted by a family member of an assault victim, and relayed to officers that the victim had suffered several injuries from being assaulted by her husband, Christian Laminack. The victim was speaking with the caller via FaceTime, the caller was able to see injuries that were apparent on the victim. Officers responded to the address and located the victim, noting several injuries to her. Some of the injuries required immediate medical attention, however, the victim refused any type of medical care and stated she would seek medical treatment on her own. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
Vehicular homicide charge in Nashville crash, local Missouri man killed
A driver in a fatal Tennessee crash that killed a local Missouri man is now facing a vehicular homicide charge.
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
KFVS12
Missing hunter's body found in Carter County, Mo.
An outpouring of support at a time of tragedy. That's how a Sikeston family describes the 4 day searching for their missing loved one in Carter County. Inflation, retail sales in the weeks ahead & an estimated world population of 8 billion | Money Tal. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
wdrb.com
Unlawful expungements raise 'red flags,' leaving Kentucky State Police stuck between judges' orders, state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, Kentucky judges have improperly ordered some criminal cases erased from the public record despite state laws that should have kept those charges on the books, according to former Kentucky State Police officials. . The expungement process has not always been followed correctly, and it was...
Kait 8
Man charged in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting appears in court
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The man charged in connection with a deadly shooting after a football game in Caruthersville appeared before a judge on Monday morning, November 14. According to court records, at Monday’s preliminary hearing, the public defender representing Zy’Quan Williams asked the judge to set bond for the...
kzimksim.com
Former Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Jay Purcell dies at 54
A former Cape Girardeau city councilman and Cape Girardeau County commissioner, Jay Purcell, died Nov. 2 at the age of 54. Purcell was living with his family in Middlebrook, Missouri, at the Iron County/St. Francois County line, at the time of his death. A former employee of Dana Corp., Purcell was elected without opposition as Ward 3 Cape Girardeau City councilman in April 2000. Later, he won District 2 Cape Girardeau County associate commissioner race in 2004, defeating James L. Bowers by a 63% to 37% margin. Purcell was reelected to the post without opposition in 2008. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
supertalk929.com
One person in custody following reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia
Preliminary information from the Bristol Virginia Police Department says a person shot during an incident at a home on Inez Avenue Tuesday afternoon has died from their injuries. Bristol Broadcasting was on the scene as a person who reportedly ran from the residence following the shooting was taken into custody...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Clovis Mbaki of Milan was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, driving without a valid license/second offense, and speeding. Mbaki was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was processed and released.
kzimksim.com
Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 MO correctional officers
After a decadelong lawsuit totaling about 117-million-dollars, roughly 22-thousand current and former Missouri correctional officers are getting settlement checks in the mail beginning this week. St. Louis attorney Gary Burger says the state will be paying union and non-union officers for pre and post shift security clearance work. Payouts range from 900-dollars to nearly five-thousand dollars.
mymix1041.com
TBI warns about ‘active’ drug cartels operating in Tennessee
From Fox 17 in Nashville: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they see across the state. TBI Director David Rausch said, “There are two primary cartels that we have found very connected to almost everything we do,” “That is the Sinaloa Cartel out of Mexico and the new Jalisco Cartel. Both of them are actively, very engaged in operations in Tennessee, and we are working closely with our friends at the DEA on addressing that head-on.”
Victims of JC gas station crash identified
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the victims of a fatal crash in Johnson City earlier this month. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a […]
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop
A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
kzimksim.com
U.S. Justice Department investigates Missouri’s use of skilled nursing homes for adults with serious mental illness
The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing homes. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
THP: 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people were hurt in a crash caused by a driver who tried to turn onto a crossover on Interstate 81 in Sullivan County, according to authorities. It happened Tuesday evening near mile marker 71. According to a preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a Lexus […]
