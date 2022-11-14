ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Of Course John Wick Drives A ‘71 ‘Cuda

By Steven Symes
Did he graduate from Mustang ownership?

Next year the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise releases, with a trailer which just dropped getting people worked into a frenzy. There’s plenty to get excited about as one of the most explosive action heroes in modern cinema returns. However, we’re focusing on the fact that Keanu Reeve’s character has apparently ditched the Mustang and gone with a 1971 Plymouth ‘Cuda for this installment.

A lot of people will make plenty out of the switch from the Blue Oval to Mopar, although we wouldn’t be surprised if the decision came down to looks or accessibility. Whatever the reason, it’s fun to see the action hero driving something different as he battles the bad guys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfWoc_0jAEEfaL00

In the trailer, the ’71 ‘Cuda sure looks great, other than the fact it’s missing both doors. It’s completely missing, making us suspect that during some chase scene they were torn off. Wick makes full use of its absence, unloading his handgun rapidly through the gaping hole.

We also get to see a brief flash of Wick drifting the American muscle car in a European street. Judging by the surroundings, it looks to be in Paris, so that’s something you don’t see every day. Wherever it is, it looks like the car gets plenty of action in the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=083ksR_0jAEEfaL00

We just hope the ‘Cuda is completely destroyed in the film, even if it’s a clone and not the real deal. Such a beautiful classic muscle car should be cherished and enjoyed for the long run. Realistically, a lot of the stunt cars used in films are trashed either completely or most of the way. That would make working on these sets difficult, to be perfectly honest.

If you want to catch John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters, it drops on March 24, 2023. Check out the trailer for yourself.

seoulbrother
3d ago

if he drove a pink Prius, dealers wouldn't be able to keep up the orders.🤣 Also if he drove a Ford Pinto then prices would go through the roof for Pintos.

