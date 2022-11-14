HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian Mustangs hot start helps defeat Tyler Grace in opening round of playoffs

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Odessa, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Canutillo High School football team will have a game with Arlington Heights High School on November 18, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Athlete of the Week: Big Spring junior Gavin Padron
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s final Athlete of the Week for the 2022 football season goes to Big Spring junior quarterback Gavin Padron. Padron led the Steers to a three-point comeback win in the first round of the playoffs over 9-1 El Paso Riverside. With 34 seconds remaining in the game […]
Lake View Chiefs down the Warriors at Home
SAN ANGELO, TX — After a disappointing season opener against the TLCA Eagles, the Lake View Chiefs (0-1) hosted the Midessa Warriors on Tuesday, Nov 15, at Lake View High School at 7 p.m. The Chiefs gave a better showing than their first outing and led much of the game. After a tie-ball game after the 1st quarter, the Chiefs pulled ahead and never lost the advantage. They led 26-21 at the half behind nine points from RJ Bohannon.
Cedric Benson Statue at Astound Football Stadium in Midland on Hold
Cedric Benson helped lead the Midland Lee Rebels to three consecutive state championships back in the late 90s and early 2000s but the plan to put up a statue of the running back that still owns several football records for Legacy/Lee High School has been put on hold. According to...
cbs7.com
Former Big Spring High School Baseball Coach sentenced to deferred adjudication probation
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Big Spring High School Baseball Coach Matthew Yanez was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation last week. Yanez had been arrested for improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony offense, in April 2022. Last week...
City of Midland to hold fall large item trash cleanup
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is holding a free fall large item trash cleanup Saturday in the northwest parking lot of Washington Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that will be accepted include furniture, appliances, refrigerators, bed frames, BBQ grills, washers, dryers and chairs. Fix...
cbs7.com
Breaking Bread Ministries of Midland getting ready for annual Thanksgiving Celebration
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Their main goal is to feed the hungry in Midland, doing so for more than 25 years. Interim Executive Director of Breaking Bread, Pat Kneer, said the Thanksgiving celebration was created to bring all members of the community together during the holiday season for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Did you feel that? Earthquake reported near Pecos
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was reported about 29 miles NNW of Toyah around 3:30 this afternoon. Shocks from the earthquake were felt in Odessa, Midland, Andrews and Coahoma, according to viewer reports, and lasted for several seconds, as opposed to the quick and loud booms felt in most of the recent […]
KTEN.com
Large earthquake shakes West Texas
MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
cbs7.com
Be Excellent: Mary Hardin Holley
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mary Holley has a heart for the community, but especially for those in our community who have found themselves in trying times. “You know, it’s just a tangible way that we can show somebody we care,” Holley said. Holley is the Founder of Birthright...
cbs7.com
Christmas tree at Centennial Park is almost ready for the holidays
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Christmas tree that goes up every year in downtown Midland is almost finished. It takes seven to eight business days to assemble, with a crew of about 10 people working the entire day. The tree is 50 feet with 11 sections, 250 panels, 3,500 lights...
cbs7.com
Midland community expresses concern after educator indictments
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Concerned citizens spoke at the Midland City Council meeting on Tuesday about the recent indictments of former and current employees from Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland. Supporters for Midland Christian and Trinity School shared their disappointment, calling for an independent investigation of the...
[WATCH]: Woman Rebukes Man Harassing Her at Crunch Fitness in Odessa, TX
One woman from Odessa, Texas had finally had enough, as you'll see in the video below. It had been going on for awhile. But finally, one young Texas woman from Odessa found the courage to rebuke a man who'd been harassing her during her workouts at her Crunch Fitness location.
Trio charged in alleged crime spree from Lubbock to Midland to Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa. Jaden Salinas, 28, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal […]
fox34.com
New Mexico woman killed in collision southwest of Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A woman from Lovington, New Mexico has died after a crash that happened 16 miles southwest of Andrews on Monday evening, Nov. 14 around 5 p.m. DPS tells us the collision happened at SH 115 and FM 181. They say 52-year-old Alicia Rivas, in a 2019...
7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
Midland Christian parents ask city council to look into Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, Texas — Parents and families whose children go to Midland Christian School showed up to the Midland City Council chambers Tuesday to speak out about the arrests made of current employee, coach and assistant principle Matthew Counts and former employees Dana Ellis and Jared Lee. "The Midland Christian...
Are We Getting Some SNOW This Weekend Here In Midland Odessa?
So, you say there's a chance? Are we going to see our first SNOW of the season this weekend? The forecast calls for some SNOW chances this weekend here in the Midland Odessa area. We usually don't average or get SNOW flurries in November, but there is a chance. CHANCE...
Attorney running for DA's office calls out handling of Midland Christian, Trinity cases
MIDLAND, Texas — In a three-page statement released by Glenn Harwood, a Midland attorney running for Midland District Attorney, he calls out the handling of the Midland Christian and Trinity School cases. Harwood claims that law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office "missed the mark" by applying the mandatory...
West Texans gear up for annual Christmas celebrations
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland the City of Odessa are preparing to celebrate the holiday season with exciting Christmas events. In Odessa, festivities will take place on Dec. 3. Attendees can write letters to Santa at the Copper Rose Building from 2-5 p.m. Santa, Mrs. Claus, their...
Comments / 0