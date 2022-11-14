HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian Mustangs hot start helps defeat Tyler Grace in opening round of playoffs

SAN ANGELO, TX — After a disappointing season opener against the TLCA Eagles, the Lake View Chiefs (0-1) hosted the Midessa Warriors on Tuesday, Nov 15, at Lake View High School at 7 p.m. The Chiefs gave a better showing than their first outing and led much of the game. After a tie-ball game after the 1st quarter, the Chiefs pulled ahead and never lost the advantage. They led 26-21 at the half behind nine points from RJ Bohannon.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO