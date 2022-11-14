Read full article on original website
Related
Ultimo Dragon On His Brief WWE Run: They Wanted To Unmask Me And Change Who I Was
Ultimo Dragon says WWE wanted to change who he was, and the company even wanted to unmask him. The legend signed with WWE in 2003 after he previously competed for WCW. He was one of the top stars in the Japanese wrestling scene, and while he was a featured member of the cruiserweight division during his time in WWE, he asked for his release in June 2004. He subsequently returned to Japan, and he has continued to build on his remarkable list of accolades.
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, And Jon Moxley Reflect On The Shield's Legacy And Impact A Decade Later
10 years later, The Shield reflects on their one-of-a-kind run as WWE's Hounds of Justice. At WWE Survivor Series 2012, the world at large was introduced to Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. The trio would become known as The Shield and tear through most of WWE's established roster at the time. Names like John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, The Big Show, and more all fell at the hands of the Hounds of Justice and along the way, the three individuals that comprised the group began building Hall of Fame-worthy legacies of their own.
AEW Full Gear Predictions | Impact Over Drive | WWE Plans? | Coexisting with Rob & Maggie 11/18/22
Welcome to a new episode of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie! This week we have another jam packed episode!. - What We Liked This Week on Raw/NXT/Dynamite/Impact. - The Cooper Effect: Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning. The Cooper Effect: Lee Brenon. - Rob Jokes.
The Rock Reflects On Anniversary Of His WWE Debut, AEW Fight Forever Update, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, November 17, 2022. - On Twitter, The Rock reflected on 26 years passing since his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series. - AEW Games is promising an update on the upcoming Fight Forever video game that will be based around Lights Out matches and it's very bloody.
Eric Bischoff On Tony Khan, CM Punk's AEW Issues, WCW In Canada | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Full Gear Go Home Show | Sean Ross Sapp Reviews AEW Dynamite 11/16/22 Full Show Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 16 2022!. - Britt Baker, Saraya, MJF, Jon Moxley, and Samoa Joe SPEAK. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and...
The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For 'The Wayward Sons'
The Young Bucks have abandoned their latest trademark. On November 3, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. However, as of November 14, the filing was abandoned. The Young Bucks have been off AEW television since AEW All...
Go Home to Over Drive! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/17/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 17, 2022. - X-Division Tournament Semifinal: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. - Old School Rules (NO DQ): Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer. - Death Machine's Double Jeopardy: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz. -...
MJF: If The Von Erichs Were A Long Island Family, Their Tragedies Would Have Never Happened
MJF talks his rumored role in A24's new movie 'The Iron Claw'. The wrestling news feed has been crowded with news about 'The Iron Claw' recently, as the new A24 movie is set to depict the Von Erich family from the 1960's to present day. The cast, which already included names like Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, added AEW star MJF to their ranks last week.
AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23
Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/15): ROH Pure Title Match; Dark Order, Athena, Kazarian, More
AEW Dark (11/15) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Brock Anderson. Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) vs. Arjun Singh, Mike Magnum, & Brett Gosselin. The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Teddy Goodz, Channing Thomas & Man Scout. You can find results...
John Bradshaw Layfield Addresses Wearing Baggy Pants On WWE Raw: I Have More Ass Than A Donkey Farm!
John Bradshaw Layfield addresses wearing those pants upon his Monday Night Raw return. John Bradshaw Layfield, JBL, recently returned to Monday Night Raw alongside Baron Corbin in an effort to help Baron Corbin and guide his career back to the top of WWE. However, upon returning to WWE on Monday, October 17, 2022, all anyone could talk about when it came to JBL was his baggy pants that seemed to fit so awkwardly with the suit he was wearing. Now, Bradshaw is addressing why he is choosing to wear pants like that as Kevin Patrick tried to tease him about it on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell.
MJF Confirms Role In 'The Iron Claw'
MJF is officially a movie star. On November 8, Deadline reported that MJF had been cast in "The Iron Claw," an upcoming film that depicts the Von Erich family from the 1960's to present day. PWInsider reported MJF would be playing Lance Von Erich. MJF wouldn't confirm the news in...
AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry: My Goal Is To Win Every Title In AEW, The TNT Title Would Be Cool To Win
Jack Perry is focused on singles gold now. Jack Perry, since arriving in AEW has been focused on his tag team with Luchasaurus. However, that tag team came to a crashing halt at AEW All Out when Luchasaurus betrayed "Jungle Boy" Jack in order to align himself with Christian, taking his place as Christian's "Right Hand of Destruction"
MJF: I'm Super-Rad And Super-Beloved By Everyone Because I'm Authentic
MJF says that in a fake world, he's more real than anyone, and people gravitate to that authenticity. Especially since he signed with AEW in 2019, MJF has been renowned for his character work and his promo skills. He has become one of the company's top stars, and he often delivers memorable segments that often include cutting shots at other wrestlers. MJF is also viewed as someone who constantly lives his gimmick, even when he's not on AEW programming.
Viewership Numbers For Polynesian Pro Wrestling Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the sixth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode six of Tales From The Territories drew 74,000 viewers, 28,000 of those viewers were between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring a 0.02 rating. The episode focused on Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode four, which drew 34,000 viewers. Episode five focused on Calgary's Stampede Wrestling.
MJF On AEW Extension Rumors: I Know The Truth, I Most Certainly Haven’t Signed An Extension
MJF is shutting down a popular rumor. When MJF returned to AEW after a four month absence at the All Out pay-per-view, fans were skeptical on if his entire absence from the company was real or scripted. In the weeks after his return, MJF revealed that he was paid an absurd amount of money to return to the company, but most importantly, he didn't have to sign an extension.
Family up in the dirtsheets, AR Fox gets an offer, Full Gear Go Home | Day After Dynamite #36
Will Washington flies solo today to talk about last night's edition of AEW Dynamite and the wildness that ensued.
Tony Khan Says Mercedes Martinez Was Medically Cleared On 11/16, Was Eager To Get Back Into The Ring
Tony Khan confirms that Mercedes Martinez is cleared to compete. Mercedes Martinez is the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion. She has been absent from programming since late July. Previously, Tony had noted that Mercedes was sidelined with an injury but never specified what the injury was. Now, Tony...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0