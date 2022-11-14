John Bradshaw Layfield addresses wearing those pants upon his Monday Night Raw return. John Bradshaw Layfield, JBL, recently returned to Monday Night Raw alongside Baron Corbin in an effort to help Baron Corbin and guide his career back to the top of WWE. However, upon returning to WWE on Monday, October 17, 2022, all anyone could talk about when it came to JBL was his baggy pants that seemed to fit so awkwardly with the suit he was wearing. Now, Bradshaw is addressing why he is choosing to wear pants like that as Kevin Patrick tried to tease him about it on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell.

6 HOURS AGO