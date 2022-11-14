ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Ultimo Dragon On His Brief WWE Run: They Wanted To Unmask Me And Change Who I Was

Ultimo Dragon says WWE wanted to change who he was, and the company even wanted to unmask him. The legend signed with WWE in 2003 after he previously competed for WCW. He was one of the top stars in the Japanese wrestling scene, and while he was a featured member of the cruiserweight division during his time in WWE, he asked for his release in June 2004. He subsequently returned to Japan, and he has continued to build on his remarkable list of accolades.
Fightful

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, And Jon Moxley Reflect On The Shield's Legacy And Impact A Decade Later

10 years later, The Shield reflects on their one-of-a-kind run as WWE's Hounds of Justice. At WWE Survivor Series 2012, the world at large was introduced to Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns. The trio would become known as The Shield and tear through most of WWE's established roster at the time. Names like John Cena, The Undertaker, Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, The Big Show, and more all fell at the hands of the Hounds of Justice and along the way, the three individuals that comprised the group began building Hall of Fame-worthy legacies of their own.
Fightful

The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For 'The Wayward Sons'

The Young Bucks have abandoned their latest trademark. On November 3, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. However, as of November 14, the filing was abandoned. The Young Bucks have been off AEW television since AEW All...
Fightful

Go Home to Over Drive! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 11/17/22

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for November 17, 2022. - X-Division Tournament Semifinal: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus. - Old School Rules (NO DQ): Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer. - Death Machine's Double Jeopardy: Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan. - Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz. -...
Fightful

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Moved To AEW Dynamite On 11/23

Tony Khan has revealed when the ongoing AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will conclude. Ethan Page is currently awaiting his challenger in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. On Friday, November 18, 2022, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer and Tony Khan has now confirmed, on a media call prior to Full Gear, that the winner of that match will face Brian Cage during the Zero Hour of AEW Full Gear 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
Fightful

John Bradshaw Layfield Addresses Wearing Baggy Pants On WWE Raw: I Have More Ass Than A Donkey Farm!

John Bradshaw Layfield addresses wearing those pants upon his Monday Night Raw return. John Bradshaw Layfield, JBL, recently returned to Monday Night Raw alongside Baron Corbin in an effort to help Baron Corbin and guide his career back to the top of WWE. However, upon returning to WWE on Monday, October 17, 2022, all anyone could talk about when it came to JBL was his baggy pants that seemed to fit so awkwardly with the suit he was wearing. Now, Bradshaw is addressing why he is choosing to wear pants like that as Kevin Patrick tried to tease him about it on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell.
Fightful

MJF Confirms Role In 'The Iron Claw'

MJF is officially a movie star. On November 8, Deadline reported that MJF had been cast in "The Iron Claw," an upcoming film that depicts the Von Erich family from the 1960's to present day. PWInsider reported MJF would be playing Lance Von Erich. MJF wouldn't confirm the news in...
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear

It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
Fightful

MJF: I'm Super-Rad And Super-Beloved By Everyone Because I'm Authentic

MJF says that in a fake world, he's more real than anyone, and people gravitate to that authenticity. Especially since he signed with AEW in 2019, MJF has been renowned for his character work and his promo skills. He has become one of the company's top stars, and he often delivers memorable segments that often include cutting shots at other wrestlers. MJF is also viewed as someone who constantly lives his gimmick, even when he's not on AEW programming.
Fightful

Viewership Numbers For Polynesian Pro Wrestling Episode Of Tales From The Territories

The viewership numbers are in for the sixth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode six of Tales From The Territories drew 74,000 viewers, 28,000 of those viewers were between the ages of 18 and 49, scoring a 0.02 rating. The episode focused on Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode four, which drew 34,000 viewers. Episode five focused on Calgary's Stampede Wrestling.
HAWAII STATE
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy