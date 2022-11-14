Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
NBC Sports
Linval Joseph explains why he was so excited to join Eagles
Linval Joseph was out of the league for the first couple months of this season but he wasn’t done with it. The 34-year-old nose tackle spent the first 10 weeks of the 2022 season back in Minnesota working out, staying ready and keeping tabs on some teams he’d be interested in joining.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur says the Titans whipped the Packers in every phase, “extremely disappointing”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was not happy after his team dropped to 4-7 with a 27-17 loss to the Titans on Thursday night. In a brief interview with the Packers’ YouTube channel, LaFleur used the words “extremely disappointing” three different times to describe his feelings. “They whipped...
NBC Sports
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
NBC Sports
Personal foul in Commanders-Eagles was for lowering helmet
Early in the fourth quarter of last night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles, Philadelphia defensive back C.J.Gardner-Johnson drew a foul for applying a sideline hit to Washington receiver Curtis Samuel. It appeared to be a penalty for a late hit. Referee Alex Kemp characterized it simply as a...
NBC Sports
Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady
Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
NBC Sports
Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game
It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget. A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.
NBC Sports
Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'
A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
NBC Sports
Phoenix Suns reportedly close to Jae Crowder trade
Sure, there are anonymous reports, but maybe the best sign things are getting close to a Jae Crowder trade comes from the man himself. The Suns have been looking for a Crowder trade since last summer but have yet to find a deal that worked for them, it’s hard to find a trade sending out a win-now player and getting the same thing back (the Suns don’t want picks and prospects). That may be about to change according to multiple reports.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes he has 'failed' Warriors to begin season
The Warriors are 15 games into the 2022-23 NBA season, and so far, their championship defense isn’t going as planned. As a result, Golden State is three games under .500 at 6-9 and at a crossroads on where to go next. Veteran players such as Klay Thompson are playing...
NBC Sports
Report: Saints, Seahawks, Chiefs also put in waiver claim for Eno Benjamin
The Texans added Eno Benjamin off of waivers on Tuesday after the running back was cut by the Cardinals. But there were several teams who wanted Benjamin. According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints, Seahawks, and Chiefs also put in a waiver claim for the running back. Benjamin went...
NBC Sports
Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR
Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on...
NBC Sports
Will Tom Brady return for 2023 with the Buccaneers?
Not long ago, the idea of Tom Brady playing football in 2023 — and playing specifically for the Buccaneers — seemed inconceivable. Now, it’s feeling a little more conceivable. “Everybody here knows Brady is one year at a time, but what you see every day is a...
NBC Sports
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment
While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
NBC Sports
Klay admits he'll never return to 2019 version of himself
Everyone watching Klay Thompson play basketball during the 2018-19 season and into the NBA playoffs knew he was in the best stretch of his career. The Warriors guard was in his prime, and when the lights were the brightest, during the 2019 NBA Finals, he was flying high. Until Danny...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: “I missed a couple of throws, for sure”
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced...
NBC Sports
Chase Young may not play Sunday after all
Despite a report early this week that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young would be activated for Sunday’s game against the Texans, and despite coach Ron Rivera saying Young is trending in the right direction, Young may not play Sunday after all. The Commanders now think it may be too...
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out for Sunday night
The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the lineup against the Chargers on Sunday night. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday that Smith-Schuster has been ruled out. Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. The Chiefs are also going to...
NBC Sports
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
NBC Sports
Scott Milanovich turned down Jeff Saturday’s offer to be Colts’ play caller
When the Colts made the shocking decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach, one of the first questions was who Saturday would make the offensive play caller. As it turns out, Saturday’s first choice turned the job down. Colts quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich said today that Saturday...
NBC Sports
NBA Twitter goes wild after Kings' blowout win over Nets
The Kings are scorching hot right now and followed up their win over the defending-champion Golden State Warriors by demolishing the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento made a statement on national television with its 153-121 win over the Nets. Leading the way was guard Terence...
Comments / 0