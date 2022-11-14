Rochester, N.Y. — The setup in the atmosphere is nearly ideal for a single band of extremely heavy lake effect snow to develop. The lake water temperature for Lake Erie was still 52 degrees in Buffalo Harbor (as of this writing). Plenty of unseasonably cold air will be rotating around a large trough of low pressure in the atmosphere through the Central Great Lakes. The troughs position will create a cold southwest flow of air over Lake Erie and into WNY for the next 4 days.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO