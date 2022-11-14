Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Local law enforcement works to fight targeted threats through ROCTAC
Rochester, N.Y. — A public safety program is working to prevent acts of targeted violence in Rochester's schools and communities lie the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo. ROCTAC was created by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office a few years ago, and includes law enforcement and mental health professionals working together to get ahead of threats before they lead to tragedies.
13 WHAM
Spencerport Bandit, local missing cow, has died
Spencerport, N.Y. — A sad end to the search for a missing cow in Monroe County. The owners of the Spencerport Bandit, a beef cow that went missing from a farm back in August, say the search is now over. They say their cow has died from multiple injuries sustained during the time of the search.
13 WHAM
'I just wish that I could've done something': Neighbors remember murder-suicide victim
Rochester, N.Y. — A mother of two is dead and another woman is injured, following an apparent murder-suicide on the city's northwest side Monday night. Investigators said an off-duty Greece police officer pulled the trigger on the two women before taking her own life. Heartbroken neighbors who witnessed the...
13 WHAM
Thruway closing to commercial traffic Thursday in WNY
A 134-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway spanning most of Western New York will close to commercial traffic Thursday afternoon, ahead of an anticipated winter storm. The shutdown will take effect at 4 p.m. between Exit 46 in Henrietta and the Pennsylvania state line. It comes as parts...
13 WHAM
Monroe County launches recycling app
Rochester, N.Y. — Unsure about which items can be recycled in Monroe County?. There's now an app for that. The county launched a new skill on Amazon's Alexa app to help with recycling awareness. Alexa users can say "Alexa, open Monroe County Recycling" and ask any questions they have.
13 WHAM
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of WNY snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The state of emergency is in...
13 WHAM
Lake-effect snow hits Western New York
Rochester, N.Y. — Good Day Rochester is driving through Western New York this morning checking conditions during the lake effect snow that's having a major impact in Buffalo. Sam Carter is checking areas in Livingston County. We'll be checking with our Buffalo sister station as well this morning. There...
13 WHAM
Airlines cancel flights at Buffalo Niagara International Airport due to snowstorm
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — A massive storm has caused several airlines to cancel flights in and out of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Thursday night and Friday. Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority officials said they are confident in their preparations for the storm. Fox Buffalo spoke to the in-field superintendent and...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Local winners
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on two local winners in New York State's Annual Grow-NY Business Competition. Craft Cannery in Bergen and owner Paul Guglielmo was awarded $500,000 from the competition. Sweet Pea Rochester, a business that promotes plant-based food as medicine won $250,000. The competition rewards...
13 WHAM
Union, advocates plea for investments in local SUNY colleges
Rochester, N.Y. — The nation's largest higher education union is making a plea to pump more money into local state colleges. United University Professions joined local lawmakers and advocates Thursday to bring attention to "massive operating budgets" at SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo. According to the union, both schools...
13 WHAM
TAKE 5 top-prize winner sold at Wegmans in Henrietta
Henrietta, N.Y. — The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the November 16 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket is worth $37,206.50. It was purchased at Wegmans located at 745 Calkins Road in Henrietta. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on...
13 WHAM
Snow causes school closings and delays for November 18, 2022
Snow in Western New York is causing school closings and delays for Friday, November 18, 2022. (Forecast here) For all school closings and delays, click here. To report a closing or delay, click here. UPDATED THURSDAY NOVEMBER 17 AT 10:20 P.M. Alexander Central School: Closed Tomorrow. Attica Schools: Closed Tomorrow.
13 WHAM
Two local companies honored at Grow-NY Summit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two companies from the Rochester area won big at this week's Grow-NY Summit. Craft Cannery, a manufacturing cannery in Bergen, won a $500,000 second prize. Craft Cannery takes cherished recipes from your kitchen to the shelves of grocery stores, restaurants, farmers markets and beyond, specializing in the contract manufacturing of sauces, dressings, marinades, and more.
13 WHAM
Heavy lake-effect snow expected for some areas
Rochester, N.Y. — The setup in the atmosphere is nearly ideal for a single band of extremely heavy lake effect snow to develop. The lake water temperature for Lake Erie was still 52 degrees in Buffalo Harbor (as of this writing). Plenty of unseasonably cold air will be rotating around a large trough of low pressure in the atmosphere through the Central Great Lakes. The troughs position will create a cold southwest flow of air over Lake Erie and into WNY for the next 4 days.
13 WHAM
Anticipated winter weather in WNY pushes high school football playoff games to Monday
Rochester, N.Y. — With heavy lake-effect snowfall expected to hit parts of Western New York this weekend, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has postponed regional playoff football games set to be played in the Rochester area. Section V was slated to host five state quarterfinal...
