ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu With Live TV Adding Hallmark, Weather Channel to Lineup

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuTkB_0jAEDnbw00

Hulu with Live TV is expanding its channel lineup.

The Disney-owned virtual multichannel video provider (vMVPD) is adding 14 new channels over the next few weeks, including two well-established independent options: Hallmark Channel and The Weather Channel .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The addition of Hallmark comes in the midst of its popular annual holiday programming push Countdown to Christmas, which includes three original movies per week. The channel will join Hulu’s lineup Nov. 14, along with the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, with the Hallmark Drama channel being available as an add-on.

Hallmark Channel is owned by the greeting giant card giant of the same name.

The Weather Channel, meanwhile, will join the lineup Nov. 1. Weather Channel is owned by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, with another Allen-owned channel Comedy.tv also joining the lineup Nov. 1.

Then on Dec. 1, Hulu with Live TV will add 7 Vevo-branded music channels, as well as channels for Allen’s The Grio, JusticeCentral.tv, and Weather Channel en Espanol.

Like other vMVPDs, Hulu with Live TV includes live and on-demand content from broadcast and cable channels, including those from parent company Disney (ESPN, FX, ABC), as well as companies like Fox (Fox News), NBCUniversal (NBC, USA, Syfy), Paramount (CBS, Comedy Central, BET), and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN, TNT, Food Network).

Hulu with Live TV now has 4.4 million subscribers, placing it second only to YouTube TV in the vMVPD space (YouTube TV has more than 5 million accounts, the company says). YouTube TV already has deals with The Weather Channel and Hallmark.

The deal with Hallmark also comes shortly after the company cut an exclusive streaming deal with Peacock. The deal with the NBCUniversal-owned service makes Peacock the exclusive SVOD home for the channel (as a vMVPD Hulu with Live TV is in a different category) and also includes a library of on-demand content.

“We have been listening to our subscribers and are thrilled to bring some of their most requested channels to our service just in time for the holidays,” said Reagan Feeney, senior vp of live TV content programming and partnerships for Hulu. “With these additions, Hulu + Live TV continues to be one of the most valuable live TV streaming destinations on the market, offering subscribers access to more than 85 live channels and entire on-demand content libraries from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Janelle Monáe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie Among Presenters at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Carey Mulligan, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji also will take the stage at the Dec. 7 event, where Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will deliver the keynote address. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monáe, Carey Mulligan, Margot Robbie, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji are set to present at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. In addition, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will keynote the event, taking place Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.
The Hollywood Reporter

Brendan Fraser Says He Will “Not Participate” in 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony: “My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite”

Brendan Fraser says he has no plans to attend the Golden Globes, even if he gets nominated for his much-talked-about turn in The Whale. As part of his Man of the Year cover story with GQ Magazine, the actor opened up about his life since he said in 2018 that former Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk — who was expelled from the organization behind the Golden Globes in 2021 for comments about the Black Lives Matter movement — had groped him. More from The Hollywood ReporterHFPA, Dick Clark Productions Appoint Chet Mehta Firm to Handle Press for 2023 Golden GlobesBrendan...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of ‘Strange World’ Over Gay Lead Would Be “Denying Reality”

Strange World star Gabrielle Union says the potential banning of the film, which features Disney’s first LGBTQ leading character in an animated feature, outside of the U.S. would “absolutely be sad” and a denial of reality that could lead to the film being pirated. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress — along with Jaboukie Young-White, her co-star and the voice behind Ethan, a member of the legendary family of explorers the Clades — speaks about the significance of the film having an LGBTQ lead character and how Strange World ultimately avoids making Ethan’s are solely about one element...
nexttv.com

Roku Channel Expands NBCU News Lineup

Four Telemundo Spanish-language stations will be added to the lineup immediately, followed by FAST channels Dateline 24/7, Today All Day and Sky News International next year. The Roku Channel is expanding its offering of news programming from NBCUniversal, adding four Telemundo-branded Spanish-language stations to its programming grid immediately, and three other NBCU FASTs in early 2023.
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Actor Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Colin Farrell is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Awards for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, the Palm Springs International Film Festival announced on Wednesday. The awards show will take place in person on Jan. 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16. More from The Hollywood ReporterPGA Awards: Mindy Kaling to Receive Norman Lear Achievement AwardNetflix, Walt Disney Studios Among Top Winners at 2022 Clio Entertainment AwardsHow 'Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Empire of Light' Production Designer Crafted Two Period Locations “Colin Farrell reunites...
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors

A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
The Hollywood Reporter

Emma Chamberlain Lands Exclusive Spotify Podcast Deal for ‘Anything Goes’

Emma Chamberlain is bringing her hit podcast Anything Goes exclusively to Spotify as part of a multiyear licensing deal with the audio giant. Beginning in early 2023, new episodes and the entire back catalogue of Anything Goes, currently distributed by Cadence13’s Ramble, will be available to stream exclusively on Spotify. More from The Hollywood ReporterGwyneth Paltrow's Goop Strikes Multi-Project Development Deal With AudibleMeet the 91-Year-Old Mastermind Behind 'Choose Your Own Adventure'Former Gimlet Podcast 'The Pitch' Joins Vox Media Podcast Network (Exclusive) “I’ve been listening to everything on Spotify since I was 14,” Chamberlain said in a statement. “Spotify has played a huge...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds Is Learning to Take a Compliment: “I’m Not Very Good at Acknowledging Myself”

The multihyphenate star, entrepreneur and branding expert — who will receive the American Cinematheque Award on Nov. 17 — reflects on the current state of his career. Ryan Reynolds recently took a year off from acting, but he’s ending 2022 with a bang. On Nov. 18, audiences will be able to see him opposite Will Ferrell in Spirited when the original holiday musical that’s loosely based on A Christmas Carol debuts on Apple TV+ following a limited theatrical run. He’s also shooting the John Krasinski-directed comedy If for Paramount. And on Nov. 17, Reynolds will become the 36th recipient of the prestigious American Cinematheque Award.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jonathan Bennett Wants to Reunite With Lindsay Lohan for a Christmas Movie

It may not be Oct. 3, but Jonathan Bennett thinks it would be so fetch to have a Mean Girls reunion with Lindsay Lohan. The actor recently said it would be his “dream” to star alongside Lohan once again. “My dream and my goal is to get to do a Christmas movie with [Lindsay] Lohan and reconnect for the holidays,” Bennett told People about reuniting with his co-star. “I think it would be so much fun!” He even teased that he’d be happy to re-create an iconic scene from the film: “I would totally do the ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ in...
The Hollywood Reporter

No Longer Flush With Cash, TV News Enters Belt-Tightening Era

The afternoon email hit some inside CNN like a ton of bricks. The cable news channel, now under Warner Bros. Discovery (its second owner in just a few years) was going to face budget cuts and layoffs. “There is widespread concern over the global economic outlook, and we must factor that risk into our long-term planning,” CNN CEO Chris Licht wrote in a late-October memo. At a network town hall on Nov. 15, Licht confirmed to moderator Alisyn Camerota that layoffs will hit the division in December. Those cuts are part of an industrywide pivot, as media giants prepare for a difficult...
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)

Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
The Hollywood Reporter

“I Paved the Way, But With My Blood”: Euzhan Palcy Opens Up About Her Trailblazing Career

“I told Ava DuVernay, who is a dear friend,” says Euzhan Palcy, “‘Ava — you call me the goddess. You call me the queen. But you know what? It’s hard to be a pioneer. It’s hard.’ “ Palcy would know. At 64, the Martinique-born director — a trailblazer who won the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival with her first feature, 1983’s Sugar Cane Alley, then directed Marlon Brando to an Oscar nomination in 1989’s A Dry White Season — has spent decades seeing her dream projects fall apart.More from The Hollywood ReporterLuca Guadagnino Says 'Bones and All' Star Michael...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Leno Has Surgery for Burns From Car Fire, in Good Condition

Jay Leno underwent surgery for serious burns suffered when flames erupted as he worked on a vintage car and remains hospitalized for further treatment, the physician overseeing his care said Wednesday. The former Tonight Show host was in good condition and his wife, Mavis, is with him at the Grossman Burn Center north of Los Angeles, said Peter H. Grossman, medical director of the center at West Hills Hospital.More from The Hollywood ReporterJay Leno Seriously Injured in Garage FireBudd Friedman, Founder of the Improv, Dies at 90Whitney Cummings to Receive Award Named After Rodney Dangerfield at LACC Foundation Gala “He is in...
The Hollywood Reporter

How Keke Palmer Invented “Keke Palmer”

Lauren Palmer was 15 years old when she set out on a seven-night Nickelodeon cruise of the Mexican Riviera. This was 2009, the apex of popularity for the actress’ teen sitcom True Jackson, VP, and the only condition placed on an all-inclusive vacation for her entire family was that she spend a few hours signing autographs on the lido deck. She’d been looking forward to the break. But as the ship drifted from Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta, its young passengers mainlining sugar and getting slimed in the branded photo booths, Palmer rarely strayed from her cabin. “I felt like...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘80 for Brady’ Trailer Brings Hollywood Icons and Athletes Together in Road-Trip Comedy

It’s been a busy year for Tom Brady, including his short-lived retirement, return to football, divorce from Gisele Bündchen and now the new trailer released Thursday for 80 for Brady. Kyle Marvin directs and co-writes, alongside Michael Covino, Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, the comedy featuring Hollywood icons Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field. Brady not only stars in the movie but also produces through his production company, 199 Productions, along with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content.More from The Hollywood ReporterFTX Investors Sue Celebrity EndorsersEvents of the Week: 'Spirited,' 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' and MoreJohn Oliver Takes Aim...
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift On Ticketmaster Tech Issues: “We Were Assured” They Could Handle the Demand

Taylor Swift is speaking out against Ticketmaster after fans experienced problems buying tickets to her upcoming Eras tour.  Ticketmaster experienced errors and site slowdowns on Tuesday during its Taylor Swift pre-sale for verified fans. The site sold two million tickets during the pre-sale, a record for a single artist in a day but continued to experience technical issues with its Capital One sale Wednesday due to high demand. Ticketmaster then canceled the general sale Friday “due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Tour: Live Nation CEO...
The Hollywood Reporter

5 New Los Angeles Restaurants to Try Now

Los Angeles’ dining culture is as diverse as its neighborhoods and the people who inhabit them. And with each new restaurant opening, the scene becomes broadened by unique dishes, elevated cocktails and smart atmospheric design that add color and texture to the city. In a place where there’s no shortage of sunlight — and where bars and lounges close not long after midnight — a leisurely, thoughtful meal is oftentimes an afternoon or night’s main event. With this in mind, The Hollywood Reporter has compiled a list of places in L.A. (which will be ongoing) that have opened in recent months...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kate Hudson on Reuniting With “Soul Sister” Kathryn Hahn for ‘Glass Onion’

After playing two friends scheming against Matthew McConaughey in the 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn are back on screen together in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In the Knives Out sequel — which this time follows tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and his friends on a Greek getaway when someone, inevitably, turns up dead and Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case — Hudson plays model-turned-fashion designer Birdie Jay while Hahn stars opposite as aspiring senator Claire Debella. More from The Hollywood ReporterRian Johnson, 'Glass...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn in Talks for ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Joseph Quinn — the breakout of the most recent season of Stranger Things — has booked his next project with the A Quiet Place movie, Day One. The actors is in talks for the Paramount project, which will be led by Lupita Nyong’o. The film is a spinoff of A Quiet Place, which in 2018 became a surprise hit in the hands of director and star John Krasinski. It earned $340.9 million on a $17 million budget. The Krasinski-directed A Quiet Place: Part 2 followed in 2021 and earned $297.3 million.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' Creators Tease Final Season: "We Did Get Our Executives...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy