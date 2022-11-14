ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract

As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yankees’ Aaron Judge backup plan will make Red Sox fans furious

The New York Yankees reportedly have connected with a free agent, and it won’t make Boston Red Sox fans happy. The New York Yankees have already re-signed one of their most pivotal players, and that was first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a two-year deal with a club option for a third. Outfielder Aaron Judge is set to hit free agency, and the Yankees claim they will not be outbid for him. It appears that they have already reached out to some big free agents.
BOSTON, MA
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani succeeds in WBC recruitment

Let us go back to September 14. The Los Angeles Angels were facing off against the Cleveland Guardians, a 5-3 defeat for the Halos. It was just another game in another forgetful season as the Angels were playing out the string, their sights set on another long winter vacation. But...
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games

The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
