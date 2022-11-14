Tyson Foods CFO apologizes after arrest for allegedly drunkenly entering woman’s home and sleeping in her bed

Read full article on original website
michael burke
4d ago
They should feel confident with him at the helm. At least he said he's embarrassed and takes full responsibility. What a joke. Sad state of America.
Shawn Hurst
4d ago
Pay her a small fee for her troubles, say sorry and mean it by seeking Help for Alcohol. It will blow over. but he needs help.
Santa Claws
4d ago
Reminds me of Hunter Biden. A life of privilege, protection and rewards for bad behavior.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Related
Body Cam Footage Shows Meat Scion John R. Tyson Asleep in Stranger's Bed
Earlier this month, Tyson Foods chief financial officer John Tyson—the 32-year-old great-grandson of the company’s founder, and son of its chair—was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas and charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication. Police said that he’d drunkenly entered a college-aged woman’s home and fallen asleep in a bed. Videos newly released to Motherboard under a public-records request show the incident in detail.
Animal cruelty trial set for former Rogers PD officer
A trial date has been set for a former Rogers police officer charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with the death of three dogs at her home.
washingtonstatenews.net
Armed Carjacker Rams Kennewick Police Car Prior to Arrest
According to Kennewick Police, the armed suspect rammed a fully-marked KPD cruiser before being apprehended. A Sunday night carjacking on Columbia Center Boulevard has landed an Arkansas man in the Benton County Jail. Kennewick Police report the woman was confronted by the armed suspect in the 1300 block of Columbia...
Fire that killed Arkansas family of 6 caused by electrical issues, officials say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — New information has been released months after a house fire killed six family members in the area of Nob Hill and Springdale. After midnight on July 24, 2022, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the rural Nob Hill area. The fire...
KYTV
Wrong way driver, passenger killed in northwest Arkansas crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman died in a head-on crash in Madison County, Ark. late Monday night. A report by Arkansas State Police states a pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 412, when it crashed into the front of a westbound tractor trailer.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
KHBS
Fayetteville Police warn about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam where someone has been impersonating a police officer. They say local businesses have been receiving calls from a fake officer asking them to gather money in the back of their stores for an inspection.
Gravette woman and Huntsville man killed in car crash
A Huntsville man and Gravette woman were killed in a car crash in rural Madison County on Monday, Nov. 16.
KHBS
Tyson Employees help local veteran care for his home and property
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tyson team members at the Fayetteville plant in Arkansas helped a terminally ill, disabled veteran care for his home and property as a way to give back on Veterans Day. When Fayetteville team member Sean Ryan learned of this veteran’s situation, he sent an email to...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
KTUL
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
Benton County prosecutor seeking death penalty against Amber Waterman
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith announced he is charging Amber Waterman with two counts of capital murder and one count of kidnapping in the abduction and murder of Ashley Bush and her baby, who Amber had planned to claim as her own. The announcement...
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
KATV
Starbucks in Fayetteville becomes first in Arkansas to unionize
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Starbucks workers in Fayetteville have become the first in the state to unionize. Our content partner 40/29 News reported that workers at Wedington Drive successfully petitioned for an election last month. Out of 21 employees, 11 voted to form a union, nine voted against it,...
Fast & Furious Fans Will Love This Arkansas Home That Just Hit The Market
Those into motorsport and racing will likely love this Arkansas home. It has plenty of room to store your vehicles and features its own racetrack!
KHBS
Tyson Foods to invest $1.5 million to provide free citizenship services for employees
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday that it is investing $1.5 million to provide free legal and citizenship services for its employees. The company said it has now invested more than $2.4 million to support organizations such as Immigrant Connection, which provides immigrants with legal services. Tyson...
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
Vittoria is Moving North America Headquarters to Bentonville
Alongside new office space, Vittoria will provide 1,000sq ft of retail space for the Bentonville community to engage with the brand and experience Vittoria’s wide range of products. Vittoria Industries North America is moving its headquarters from Oklahoma City to Bentonville, taking space in the Ledger, a new six-story...
Tyson Foods invests $1.5M in immigrant team members
Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it is strengthening its commitment to immigrant workers by investing an additional $1.5 million for legal and citizenship services.
