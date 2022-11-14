ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Tyson Foods CFO apologizes after arrest for allegedly drunkenly entering woman’s home and sleeping in her bed

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
michael burke
4d ago

They should feel confident with him at the helm. At least he said he's embarrassed and takes full responsibility. What a joke. Sad state of America.

Shawn Hurst
4d ago

Pay her a small fee for her troubles, say sorry and mean it by seeking Help for Alcohol. It will blow over. but he needs help.

Santa Claws
4d ago

Reminds me of Hunter Biden. A life of privilege, protection and rewards for bad behavior.

