Rowland, NC

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence County man accused in deadly shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Griffin Austin Fenters, 22, was arrested by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office Wednesday and charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

