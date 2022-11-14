Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Man arrested after Darlington County drug bust: Deputies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant off Jasper Avenue near Hartsville, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Jalin Robinson was arrested at the scene and charged with a drug charge and a weapons charge. NEW:...
WMBF
Deputies: Darlington County man found with over a pound of marijuana, stolen gun
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges after deputies said he was found with over a pound of marijuana and a stolen gun. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Jalin Robinson was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the area of Jasper Avenue on Thursday. Two total firearms were recovered at the scene. According to warrants, one of the guns was reported stolen by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
wpde.com
3 charged with attempted murder after Forestbrook 'gun incident', 2-vehicle crash: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police made three arrests after a "gun incident" lead to a two-vehicle crash in the Forestbrook area Wednesday morning. According to the report, Jordan Gore, 21, and Ty’que Crawford, 22, almost had an “altercation” at an apartment complex in the area.
WMBF
Victim in critical condition, investigators ask for help after shooting at Lumberton school football game
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers are asking for help in their investigation after a woman was shot outside a Lumberton Junior High football game Wednesday night. Police responded to a call just before 8 p.m. of reported gunfire at Lumberton Senior High School football stadium. On arrival they...
Person hospitalized after shooting
LUMBERTON — On Nov. 16th around 7:59pm the Lumberton Police Department responded to reports of gunfire at the Lumberton Senior High Scho
Richmond County deputies charge man with stealing food, clothes
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is facing several misdemeanor larceny charges for allegedly stealing food and clothes. According to warrants, 28-year-old Jamie Lee Ledwell stole a honey bun on Nov. 1, a box of cereal and gallon of milk on Nov. 2, and various clothing items and two packs of diapers on Nov. 9.
Hoke County woman charged with debit card fraud
A woman in Hoke County has been accused of debit card fraud, according to deputies.
Juvenile suspect arrested for threat against Moore County high school
Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that a juvenile has been arrested in Aberdeen for the threat against Union Pines High School.
Police: 20-year-old shot, killed at Family Dollar parking lot in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at a Family Dollar parking lot in Parkton, according to the Parkton Police Department. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar at 52 David Parnell St. in the Parkton area of Robeson County, PPD said. The victim was […]
wpde.com
Victim in 'critical' condition after being shot at Lumberton Jr. High game
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating gunfire reports that happened Wednesday night at Lumberton Senior High School’s stadium during a Lumberton Junior High School football game. Officers responded around 8 p.m., and were directed to the parking lot in front of the stadium where they found a...
cbs17
Raeford man charged in deadly Cumberland County shooting; victim identified
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that left a Raeford man dead Tuesday night in Hope Mills. Jefferey Michael Cain, 26, was shot around 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of State Street, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested, victim identified in deadly Hope Mills shooting
A man has been arrested for a deadly shooting that took place in Hope Mills.
wpde.com
Florence County man accused in deadly shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Griffin Austin Fenters, 22, was arrested by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office Wednesday and charged with murder, attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle and three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Scotland County deputies: Meth, stolen guns, ATV found during search warrant
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Scotland County deputies said they found meth, stolen guns and a stolen ATV Monday during a search warrant, according to a news release. Four people were charged as a result of the search, according to the sheriff’s office. James Young II, of Gibson Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana Maintain […]
Horry County police investigating gun incident at scene of crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a “gun incident” followed by an early morning crash. According to officers, it happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on Burcale Road near Stockton Drive. No injuries were reported, and police do not think there is a threat to the community. News13 asked […]
Juvenile made threats against Moore County school, sheriff says
A juvenile made violent threats against a Moore County school, the Moore County Sheriff's Office said.
wpde.com
Person inside vehicle fled on foot following Forestbrook-area gun incident, crash: Police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a gun incident followed by a two-vehicle car crash. Crews responded to Burcale Road near Stockton Drive around 4 a.m., Wednesday. This is in the Forestbrook area. No one is reportedly injured and officers said there isn't a threat...
cbs17
BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
Video shows chaos after gunshots ring out at Lumberton Jr High football game
Editor’s note: The video in the story may be disturbing to some viewers. LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman suffered “life-threatening” injuries Wednesday night after being shot at a Lumberton Junior High School football game, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Police were called just before 8 p.m. to Lumberton Senior High School during a […]
wpde.com
Man charged with murder after 27-year-old found dead inside vehicle in Marlboro Co. ditch
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead inside a vehicle in Marlboro County. Tramayne Maurice Quick, 32, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
