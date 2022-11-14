WASHINGTON (AP) — A key member of President Joe Biden’s economic team, Cecilia Rouse, will leave his administration in the spring, a White House official said Friday. Rouse took academic leave from Princeton University to serve as chair of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, and she plans to return to there. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The pending departure comes after the midterm elections and as Biden’s term reaches its halfway point, often a time of transition for any presidential administration. The economy could prove to be an even more delicate issue next year. The White House has tried to assuage concerns about a potential recession in the near future, pointing to a strong job market. But the Federal Reserve has also been raising interest rates to battle continued inflation.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO