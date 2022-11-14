Read full article on original website
Related
Together Again to Stop HIV
Thanks to the decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths brought about by highly effective vaccines and boosters, September 2022 marked the much-anticipated return of in-person gala celebrations honoring HIV advocates as well as the fundraising events that help sustain the nonprofits fighting to end HIV. Not that HIV and AIDS...
POZ December 2022
Cover: The 2022 POZ 100 highlights Latino advocates who are working to end the HIV epidemic. Inside: A new film about the late AIDS activist Pedro Zamora; long COVID and people with HIV. Plus: Elton John gets a medal for his HIV advocacy.
Jeopardy contestants leave CNN hosts outraged after they don't know who Kentaji Brown Jackson is
CNN journalists Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon were upset after 'Jeopardy!' contestants didn't know who the newest Supreme Court Justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was.
Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV
Each year on December 1st, we commemorate World AIDS Day. This important awareness day remains a time to reflect on our worldwide response to HIV/AIDS while honoring the lives of those lost to AIDS-related illnesses. On this day, we also renew our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of those with HIV, as well as those at risk for infection.
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election
The 2022 POZ 100 P-R
Andres Palencia is the creator and director of My Health Agenda, a health and wellness web series that provides visibility to members of the LGBTQ Latino community while providing a safe space to address topics such as sexual and mental health. (Episodes are free to watch.) He also created Living y Ready, a series focusing on the experience of Latino LGBTQ+ folks living with HIV. Andres is also the CEO of LATV, a media company and national TV network that empowers Latino voices and celebrates Latino culture and LGBTQ pride. He is dedicated to addressing systemic inequity by providing opportunities to diverse creators, amplifying genuine content and advocating for better representation of Latinos in the media.
Biden says inflation help is coming but 'will take time'
WASHINGTON (AP) — A key member of President Joe Biden’s economic team, Cecilia Rouse, will leave his administration in the spring, a White House official said Friday. Rouse took academic leave from Princeton University to serve as chair of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers, and she plans to return to there. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss personnel changes and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The pending departure comes after the midterm elections and as Biden’s term reaches its halfway point, often a time of transition for any presidential administration. The economy could prove to be an even more delicate issue next year. The White House has tried to assuage concerns about a potential recession in the near future, pointing to a strong job market. But the Federal Reserve has also been raising interest rates to battle continued inflation.
“I Choose Loving” for the Week Against Transphobia 2022
November 14 through 18, Monday through Friday, marks the Week Against Transphobia 2022, which culminates in Sunday’s annual Transgender Day of Remembrance, observed each November 20. The theme of this year’s Week Against Transphobia is “I Choose Loving….” The events are part of a broader initiative referred to as Transgender Awareness Week.
It’s a Family Affair
I had the great privilege of attending the 2022 United States Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA), which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in October. Because of COVID-19, USCHA hadn’t been held in person since 2019. I was happy to reconnect with so many people I hadn’t seen in years.
POZ
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.https://www.poz.com
Comments / 1