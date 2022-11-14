Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
White Mississippians Still Think They are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation
A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
kicks96news.com
Tyson Foods Makes $18M Investment in Walnut Grove
Tyson Foods is pleased to announce an $18 million investment in the Mississippi economy, expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs, specifically contributing to operational efficiency at its nearby Forest and Carthage, Mississippi poultry processing facilities.
WLBT
Temporary water operators to earn $160 an hour in compensation, travel expenses, benefits city officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temporary water operators brought on to help beef up staffing at Jackson’s water treatment plants will be compensated at a rate of $160 an hour, according to city council documents. Last week, the council approved a contract with WaterTalent LLC to provide temporary staffing for...
WLBT
Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
WLBT
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
WAPT
Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'
JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
WLBT
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
WLBT
Abandoned farm building catches fire near Terry Road in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a building off Terry Road in South Jackson Monday. It started around 7:30 p.m. in the area near Raymond Road, where Terry Road becomes University Boulevard. Firefighters on the scene tell WLBT it’s some type of abandoned farm building. You could...
Police: Mississippi man arrested after shooting his teenage grandson multiple times
A Mississippi teen is in serious condition after he was shot multiple times by his grandfather. Police in Byram report that a 67-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence in the shooting of his 18-year-old grandson. Police did not identify the names of the individuals involved in...
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
wcbi.com
J5 PPP scam trial rescheduled until January; both men ask for dismissal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for two Columbus men accused in a PPP loan scam was rescheduled and they have asked for the indictment to be dismissed. Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were both indicted by a federal grand jury. Both men were charged with one count of...
Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia
An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
WAPT
Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
Two killed in Copiah County murder-suicide
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after two people were killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the victims were identified as 47-year-old Terry Taylor and 44-year-old Christine Taylor. The two were married. The incident happened on Sunday, November 13 at a home on Hopewell […]
