Jackson, MS

WLBT

Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi trucking company bought by one of country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation

A Mississippi-based trucking company has announced that it has been purchased by one of the country’s fastest-growing providers of flatbed truckload transportation and logistics. Clay’s — a Brookhaven-based interstate trucking and brokerage company specializing in flatbed shipping in the Southeastern U.S. — has been purchased by P&S Transportation LLC.,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Tyson Foods Makes $18M Investment in Walnut Grove

Tyson Foods is pleased to announce an $18 million investment in the Mississippi economy, expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, Mississippi. The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs, specifically contributing to operational efficiency at its nearby Forest and Carthage, Mississippi poultry processing facilities.
WALNUT GROVE, MS
WLBT

Councilman to host sweet potato giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A councilman is hosting a sweet potato giveaway on Saturday. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell says the giveaway will occur at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson. The giveaway will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or until everything is gone. Want more WLBT news...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Grandparent carjacked after dropping student off at Jackson school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) said a grandparent was carjacked while dropping a student off at a school. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. at Cardozo Middle School on Tuesday, November 15. According to Sherwin Johnson, executive director of Public Engagement at JPS, a suspect reportedly came […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11.  The hours are as follows during […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WAPT

Long line forms for holiday food box giveaway; 'There is a great need in this community'

JACKSON, Miss. — As the price of groceries and other items continue to increase, so does the need in communities in Jackson and across the nation. The Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi was hoping to offset that by handing out Thanksgiving holiday food boxes that contained a ham, collard greens, sweet potatoes, fruit from Dole Packaging and a pie. The organization also handed out bottled water to residents who were affected by a water line break earlier this week.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
GREENWOOD, MS
WLBT

Abandoned farm building catches fire near Terry Road in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a building off Terry Road in South Jackson Monday. It started around 7:30 p.m. in the area near Raymond Road, where Terry Road becomes University Boulevard. Firefighters on the scene tell WLBT it’s some type of abandoned farm building. You could...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg woman accused of stabbing another woman in leg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg woman has been accused of stabbing another woman. Police said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11 at a home on Bodley Street. When officers arrived on scene, they said they found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to her left leg. Police arrested […]
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia

An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
AUSTELL, GA
WAPT

Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in Copiah County murder-suicide

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after two people were killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the victims were identified as 47-year-old Terry Taylor and 44-year-old Christine Taylor. The two were married. The incident happened on Sunday, November 13 at a home on Hopewell […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
