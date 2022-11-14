Read full article on original website
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
Crash at I-10 east at Piedras, back up to Brown
EL PASO, Texas -- A crash on I-10 east and Piedras has blocked the left two lanes of traffic. The crash was reported at 3:29 p.m., according to TXDOT. The backup is all the way to downtown around Santa Fe street. Clearing time is 1 hour, according to El Paso police traffic.
KVIA
Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
KFOX 14
Loop 375 at Iron Medics crash caused traffic backup
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Loop 375 north at Iron Medics left many drivers stuck in traffic. The crash happened Thursday at 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT showed traffic backed up to Edgemere Boulevard and drivers using the side access road.
KVIA
Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes
EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
KFOX 14
City of El Paso will not collect trash on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will not be collecting trash or recyclables on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The city will instead do the collection on Monday Nov. 28. Only gray bins will be collected on Nov. 28 not blue bins. The blue bins...
Grove Brunch Cafe Opens Its Second Location in Far East El Paso
So if you’re an Eastsider like me that loves a good brunch spot then hopefully this news excites you as much as it excited me!. Grove Brunch Cafe has officially opened their second location in far east El Paso!. “We are finally here! Thank you for your patience and...
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
Police identify victim in Northeast homicide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
KVIA
Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely. Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life. Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help...
KFOX 14
2 men in El Paso police custody following incident on Paisano Drive near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several police units and Border Patrol agents were at Paisano and Executive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Our news crew at the scene saw two men in police custody. Border Patrol and El Paso police were both at the scene. The details of...
KFOX 14
East El Paso Cinemark debuts new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cinemark in east El Paso opened its new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium on Thursday. The new auditorium makes for the ultimate moviegoing experience, with 270 degrees of footage displayed across 3 screens. The Screen X tickets are on sale for the Marvel's Black Panther:...
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused of killing wife
A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. Las Cruces restaurant owner dies after being accused …. A man accused of shooting and killing his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the killing in September. News...
KFOX 14
Drivers demand reimbursement after rebar popped tires from TxDOT project along Doniphan
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14) — Drivers impacted by the rebar on Doniphan Drive in El Paso's Upper Valley claim they have yet to get reimbursed after their vehicles were damaged by road work. The road improvement project was contracted to Hawk Construction by the Texas Department of Transportation in...
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
KFOX 14
2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
KVIA
Earthquake expert weighs in on Wednesday’s earthquake; locals react
EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday afternoon's earthquake caught many El Pasoans off guard. "Both of my monitors started shaking, and then my chair also started shaking," said Carlos Maruffo, an El Pasoan. "I noticed one of my little pumpkins on my table started shaking, and I was like, that seems...
KFOX 14
Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mobile home was damaged after a fire in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Holiday Avenue around 1 a.m. The residents of the home were able to get out and called 911 after they detected smoke. Firefighters arrived and found active...
5.3 Quake hits West Texas; Borderland residents feel earth move
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Toyah/Orla, Texas around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The quake was centered 150 miles east of El Paso; USGS officials say the quake’s epicenter was almost 50 west/northwest of the small town of Toyah, Texas. Viewers […]
