ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Crash at I-10 east at Piedras, back up to Brown

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash on I-10 east and Piedras has blocked the left two lanes of traffic. The crash was reported at 3:29 p.m., according to TXDOT. The backup is all the way to downtown around Santa Fe street. Clearing time is 1 hour, according to El Paso police traffic.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash site along Transmountain Road heading west cleared

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash on Transmountain heading west. The crash happened Thursday before 7 a.m., closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Emergency dispatcher with the El Paso Fire Department said two people were sent...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Loop 375 at Iron Medics crash caused traffic backup

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash on Loop 375 north at Iron Medics left many drivers stuck in traffic. The crash happened Thursday at 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT showed traffic backed up to Edgemere Boulevard and drivers using the side access road.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain Rd closes westbound lanes

EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials confirm two people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Loop 375 and Transmountain. TxDot cameras show all westbound lanes at Transmountain and US-54 are closed. Fire officials said they suffered minor injuries. The call came in at 7 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify victim in Northeast homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police identified the victim in last week’s deadly shooting in Northeast El Paso as 52-year-old David Pacheco. It happened on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the 5600 block of Robert in Northeast El Paso. Police say they were notified of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. and found Pacheco’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Las Cruces tests new ‘zero fare’ trial bus program

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Roadrunner Transit officials say starting Nov. 28, a zero-fare trial will remain in place indefinitely. Officials say they believe zero fares will have a positive impact on riders' quality of life. Many Las Cruces transit riders say they think the zero-fare fare will also help...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

East El Paso Cinemark debuts new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Cinemark in east El Paso opened its new ultra-immersive ScreenX auditorium on Thursday. The new auditorium makes for the ultimate moviegoing experience, with 270 degrees of footage displayed across 3 screens. The Screen X tickets are on sale for the Marvel's Black Panther:...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso

That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Earthquake expert weighs in on Wednesday’s earthquake; locals react

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday afternoon's earthquake caught many El Pasoans off guard. "Both of my monitors started shaking, and then my chair also started shaking," said Carlos Maruffo, an El Pasoan. "I noticed one of my little pumpkins on my table started shaking, and I was like, that seems...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mobile home was damaged after a fire in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Holiday Avenue around 1 a.m. The residents of the home were able to get out and called 911 after they detected smoke. Firefighters arrived and found active...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KETK / FOX51 News

5.3 Quake hits West Texas; Borderland residents feel earth move

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Toyah/Orla, Texas around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The quake was centered 150 miles east of El Paso; USGS officials say the quake’s epicenter was almost 50 west/northwest of the small town of Toyah, Texas. Viewers […]
TOYAH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy