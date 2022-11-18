ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets Details: Lizzo comes to CLE

By Danielle Cotterman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

(WJW) – Three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musician, Lizzo , is coming to Cleveland.

The performance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, May 12 will be a part of the second leg of her North American tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.

