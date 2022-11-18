Tickets Details: Lizzo comes to CLE
(WJW) – Three-time Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musician, Lizzo , is coming to Cleveland.
The performance at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, May 12 will be a part of the second leg of her North American tour.Taylor Swift ticket sales put Ticketmaster in the hot seat as lawmakers call for DOJ investigation
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 18 at 10 a.m.
You can buy tickets, here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 1