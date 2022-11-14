Read full article on original website
The Simpsons Video: Meet Homer's New Step Brother... Melissa McCarthy?
The Simpsons‘ family tree could be sprouting an unexpected new branch very soon. “Homer is stunned by his feelings of rage and resentment when Grampa becomes a doting stepfather to his girlfriend’s quirky young son,” per the official logline for Sunday’s episode (Fox, 8/7c). Melissa McCarthy provides the voice of Homer’s potential new step brother Calvin, and as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive first look, they aren’t exactly on their way to becoming besties. While Homer clearly isn’t thrilled about possibly gaining a younger step sibling, this is hardly his first time at the surprise family member rodeo. From his mother Mona’s...
Of Course Leslie Jordan Advocated for HIV and AIDS Causes
The beloved Emmy-winning actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan, perhaps best known for playing Beverley Leslie on TV’s Will & Grace, died unexpectedly in a car crash October 24 at age 67. Since then, Jordan’s trademark Southern drawl and energetic banter have become ubiquitous as fans and colleagues post memorials, interviews and favorite clips—and there’s a lot to choose from, as his career spanned several decades and included advocacy for the HIV and LGBTQ communities.
