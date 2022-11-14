Read full article on original website
Florida Man Strikes Gold On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off
A Florida man has one million reasons to smile after striking gold on a $30 Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery Announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the
Florida Man Takes $820,000 On $50 Lottery Scratch-Off Win From 7-Eleven
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Voltaire purchased
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing and one of three winning Fantasy Five tickets was sold Monday night in Port St. Lucie.
Florida Man Wins $1,000,000 On Mega Millions Quick Pick Ticket
The Florida Lottery announced that Jeremy Eastman, 51, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on July 29, 2022, at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white
Click10.com
AAA predicts record travel in Florida for Thanksgiving week
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – We’re officially less than a week away from Thanksgiving, and for many people, holiday travel begins Friday. Travelers are hitting the roads and skies, and for people headed north, the current snow storm may impact their plans. On Friday morning, Local 10 News reporter...
Click10.com
Star of the Sea Foundation helps families in the Florida Keys this Holiday season
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Keys is a beautiful vacation destination for so many around the world. But for those at home, the ebb and flow of tourism makes living in paradise pricey. When income is tight, Florida Keys workers can find relief at St. Justin the Martyr...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
foxwilmington.com
Woman Shares Photo of Plane Passenger ‘Manspreading’ on 4-Hour Flight
Emily Brinkman took photos of a plane passenger ‘manspreading’ on a four-hour flight from Austin, Texas, to Orlando, Florida. Brinkman says she told him a couple of times to give her some space. One big reason for the ‘manspreading’ problem is airline seats being reduced to 16 inches wide. If you’re sitting next to somebody who’s ‘manspreading,’ an expert says you should communicate with the person next to you that they’re encroaching on your space.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
This Florida Destination is Listed Among World-Wide Destinations You Should Visit Off-Season Right Now
Many popular destinations are equally as attractive off-season. There are still things to do, see, and enjoy, but there may be fewer crowds, cheaper hotel rates, and sometimes, better weather. In the case of Florida, off-season often means avoiding the heat and humidity of summer, a time when many families choose to travel to Florida.
995qyk.com
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million On $5 Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket From Publix
The Florida Lottery announced that Mary Vitullo, 63, of Sarasota, claimed a $1 million top prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Vitullo purchased her winning
Florida Woman Now A Multimillionaire After Claiming Huge Lottery Prize
She took home a seven-digit paycheck.
Click10.com
Annual report offers mixed news regarding lung cancer in Florida
MIAMI – The American Lung Association has released its annual State of Lung Cancer Report for 2022, which includes state specific information. Florida ranked average in terms of the number of new cases and early diagnosis and above average for survival rates. Although our state ranks below the national...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
Thrillist
Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations
If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: $1 million ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Florida Publix grocery store
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A spokesperson for the Florida Lottery confirmed Monday morning that a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Hillsborough County. The quick pick ticket reportedly matched five of the numbers but didn't match the sixth number, which is the Powerball, in...
Florida Man Arrested Entering Window Of Home Ravaged In Hurricane Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s coast Thursday criminals see an open door, or in this case an open window, of opportunity for looting and stealing from victims. Deputies say a caller spotted Joshua Bowie, 29, walking around looking at houses and then saw
