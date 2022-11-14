ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, from 6-9 p.m., Christ The King’s Lutheran Church in Ishpeming is working with Cancer Care of Marquette County for a fundraiser. Organizers said this fundraiser was created to support people with cancer. They also added that this event will feature 15 crafters and vendors along with a raffle. During this event, there will be homemade baked bread and fresh soup. Last year the event raised over $100,000. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Cancer Care Organization.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO