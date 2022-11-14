Read full article on original website
WLUC
UPMW celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with Able Medical Devices
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s National Apprenticeship Week. To celebrate, U.P. Michigan Works (UPMW) held an event at Able Medical Devices. The goal of the event was to highlight the partnership between training providers such as Able and UPMW. This partnership provides Marquette and Alger County students with more options through Youth Registered Apprenticeships.
Four UP hospitals receive safety grades
NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - The Leapfrog Group has announced its hospital safety grades for the fall. Four Upper Peninsula hospitals received evaluations during this process. UPHS-Portage was given an A for the ninth consecutive time, UPHS-Marquette received a B, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson received its second straight A, and MyMichigan Medical Center Sault received a C.
Food for Fines returns to Peter White Public Library
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is once again partnering with the TV6 Canathon with the Food For Fines program. Anyone with overdue library fines will be able to donate to the TV6 Canathon to waive those fines. There is no limit to the dollar amount of...
NMU highlights education with Ed Con event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, NMU hosted its first-ever ED Con at Whitman Hall. There were more than 60 students that attended. Ed Con is a large event for high school students interested in education. This event was targeted at High School Career Technical Education students interested in pursuing...
UP firefighters give fire safety tips
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are a lot of things that a person can do or can forget to do that can lead to a possible fire. On Thursday, two Marquette County Firefighters gave advice on how families can prevent fires. Marquette Firefighter Paramedic Kevin Serkowski gave his number one tip.
Get to know Grace Blair on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a new face in the co-host seat, Grace Blair joins Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today for the first time. Hey Dude shoes are getting into the Christmas spirit, the latest iPhone might not be shipped in time for Christmas, and you can win 15K by building a Pop-Tart gingerbread house.
Brookridge Heights hosts “Taste and Take”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. assisted living community shared baked goods and recipes Thursday. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support held a “Taste and Take” event. Residents and their families baked everything from salted nut bars to blueberry rhubarb pie. There were also recipe cards next to every item so folks could make their own baked goods this holiday.
Marquette Planning Commission approves special use for proposed daycare
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission approved a special use permit for a proposed daycare in a home on Prospect Street. During a public hearing Tuesday night, the commission heard from the applicant and a resident who brought up some concerns. The proposed daycare is in a home...
Great Lakes Recovery Center sees increase of patients reporting fentanyl addiction
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) offers a variety of services to those struggling with drug addiction. GLRC has 10 offices across nine U.P. counties providing outpatient services and more locations for residential and recovery programs. “At Great Lakes Recovery Center, we have services ranging from residential...
Recycle 906: How is Marquette County doing on recycling?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 15 marked the first day of deer season, but it also happened to be National Recycling day. Marquette County has seen an increase of awareness surrounding recycling. There has also been a significant increase in diverting material to recycling centers that was going to landfills...
Escanaba City Council approves stipend for interim city manager
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council has approved a $29,400 stipend for Interim City Manager Jim McNeil. The stipend is being added to McNeil’s current salary for working as both Escanaba City Assessor and Interim City Manager. McNeil is filling in for outgoing City Manager Patrick Jordan. Jordan’s final day as Escanaba city manager is Nov. 27.
Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
Christ the King Lutheran Church to host cancer fundraiser
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, from 6-9 p.m., Christ The King’s Lutheran Church in Ishpeming is working with Cancer Care of Marquette County for a fundraiser. Organizers said this fundraiser was created to support people with cancer. They also added that this event will feature 15 crafters and vendors along with a raffle. During this event, there will be homemade baked bread and fresh soup. Last year the event raised over $100,000. All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Cancer Care Organization.
Autumn Comforts Quilt Show takes over Northern Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - These aren’t your grandma’s quilts. The Autumn Comforts Quilt Show will have a variety of fabric art on display. The quilts feature traditional and more modern arts styles. The Quilt Show will be on Saturday, November 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
MSHS presents “Once Upon a Mattress”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A play is coming to the Kaufman Auditorium this weekend. Marquette Senior High School will present “Once Upon a Mattress” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The story is a musical take on “The Princess and the Pea.”. Coralee Daugherty plays Princess Winnifred, the...
Florence County Sheriff’s Office receives ‘Fire Suppression Tool’ donation
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office received a new donation for emergency calls. The Florence Masonic Lodge donated the “Fire Suppression Tool” (FST). It is an 11-pound asset first responders can use in case of fire. Thursday’s dinner fundraiser will help pay for the...
Marquette restaurant preps to give out Thanksgiving meals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette pizzeria is preparing for Thanksgiving. It will be giving out meals to people in need. On Thanksgiving Day, Third Coast Pizzeria will have Thanksgiving meals available for people to grab from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Mashed potatoes and stuffing will be available as sides. Third Coast Owner Bryan French said he’s bought three hundred pounds of turkey to prepare for this occasion.
Marquette City Commission searches to fill vacancy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is taking applications to fill the vacancy left by State Representative-Elect Jenn Hill. On Monday night, during the regular meeting, Hill submitted a letter of resignation from the City Commission effective Tuesday. Hill recently won the election for the 109th District State...
Phil Niemisto statue removed for winter repairs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The statue, located on the 100 block of W. Washington St. in Downtown Marquette, is being removed for repairs. Phil Niemisto was a beloved Marquette resident who dedicated 35 years to keeping windows downtown sparkling. Niemisto was honored with the commemorative statue in October of 2017.
Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today. With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.
