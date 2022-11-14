Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Rapist attacks 2 women at Bronx hotel
NEW YORK - A man robbed and raped at least two women after threatening them with a weapon at a hotel in the Bronx, the New York Police Department says. Police say a man responded to an online post and entered 7 Days Hotel on Bruckner Boulevard in the Castle Hill section on Saturday, Sept. 17 around 7:30 a.m. He then displayed a sharp cutting instrument, took cash, threatened and raped the 25-year-old female victim and fled on foot, police say. The victim refused medical attention.
fox5ny.com
3 women found stabbed to death in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after three women were found stabbed to death in Queens on Friday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in a home on 182nd St. in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood. There was a large police presence outside the home in the afternoon as the investigation continued.
NBC New York
Door-to-Door Warnings Keep Hell's Kitchen Alert as Mystery Deaths Go Unsolved
The monthslong investigations into the mysterious deaths of two gay men who, on separate occasions, were drugged, robbed and found dead after going out for a night of fun in the same Manhattan neighborhood have not yet yielded any arrests. With the suspicion that the parties responsible may target future...
fox5ny.com
NYPD addresses drug complaints at Tompkins Square Park
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department held a meeting Thursday with East Village residents to address concerns about activity in Tompkins Square Park following a rash of complaints about both selling and using drugs in the area. The meeting was part of a listening session organized by...
Man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx sought by police
Police are searching for the man accused of raping two women in the Bronx. The most recent incident happened last week and the suspect was allegedly armed.
fox5ny.com
Lawyer sentenced to 15 months for fireboming NYPD car during George Floyd protests
NEW YORK - A New York City attorney was sentenced to 15 months behind bars on Friday for firebombing an empty NYPD vehicle with another lawyer during protests over the murder of George Floyd. Before hearing her sentence, Urooj Rahman asked a judge to spare her prison time and give...
NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes
NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop in Brooklyn was the target of a violent robbery on Tuesday when suspects entered the store and assaulted the clerk. According to police, at around 10:15 pm, the two suspects entered the store and pistol-whipped a 33-year-old clerk before picking up the store’s safe and leaving with it. The brazen armed robbers also made off with cash and an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the 539 Nostrand Avenue location. The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx cabbie accelerates into parked car as armed robbers put him in chokehold
The NYPD is looking to identifying two men who put a Bronx livery cab driver in a chokehold and robbed him at gunpoint earlier this month, authorities said.
NYPD parking agent attacked after issuing summons: video
According to police, the suspect pushed the agent to the ground and punched him multiples times.
Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment
NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Rikers Island to remain in NYC's control
NEW YORK - New York City will, at least for now, retain control over Rikers Island thanks to a recent ruling. Lawyers representing a group of detainees at the jail had once again pushed for a federal takeover, but a federal judge decided to allow the city to have more time to reform Rikers.
Manhattan District Attorney vacates 188 cases tied to convicted cops
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged multiple developers with fraud. DA Alvin Bragg's office wants past convictions tossed on the grounds of due process violations, following investigations from the newly-created Post-Conviction Justice Unit. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Correction officer assaulted by inmate on Rikers Island
NEW YORK - The union representing Correction Officers in New York City is expressing its outrage after an officer was reportedly assaulted by a person in custody on Rikers Island. According to a DoC spokesperson, at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the unidentified officer was working at the Robert N....
Boy violently robbed at Brooklyn bus stop after telling teens he's not in gang
A 15-year-old boy was beaten up and robbed at a Brooklyn bus stop after telling his attackers he’s not in a gang, police said Thursday.
queenoftheclick.com
The Sheriff Took Big Chief Smoke Shop’s Stuff & The NYPD Walked Out With a Guy in Cuffs
This afternoon, Freedom News TV shared a video of a guy coming out of Big Chief Smoke Shop on 73rd Street and 3rd Avenue in cuffs. He was escorted by NYPD Officers with the words “Field Intelligence” on their uniform. Guys wearing jackets with the words “New York...
fox5ny.com
Death of Queens 3-year-old found with bruises deemed a homicide
NEW YORK - The death of a 3-year-old boy found unconscious and unresponsive with bruises throughout his body in Queens has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD says. The NYPD responded to a 911 call Sunday of an aided child inside of 79-00 Queens Boulevard, where they were informed the boy, who was unconscious and unresponsive with bruises seen throughout his body, was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospital/Elmhurst. He was there pronounced dead.
NBC New York
I-Team: More NYers are Being Arrested or Ticketed While Recording Video of NYPD
Data reported by the NYPD show police officers in New York City have dramatically increased enforcement against people using cell phone cameras to record the police. Under the city’s new “Right to Record” law, the NYPD must report statistics on how many people are arrested or ticketed while capturing video or pictures of police interactions.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYPD arrests Midtown drug dealer with loaded gun and lengthy criminal history
An NYPD Public Safety Team arrested Tuesday afternoon a 21-year-old man for carrying an illegal firearm in Midtown. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. An NYPD Public Safety Team arrested Tuesday afternoon a 21-year-old alleged drug dealer who...
fox5ny.com
Woman driving Amazon delivery truck steals packages in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A truck driver who was supposed to be delivering packages was stealing them instead, police in New York City said. A woman operating an Amazon delivery truck was caught on surveillance video stealing packages from the front porch of a home in Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 3:10 p.m., the NYPD said.
Comments / 10