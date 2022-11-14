ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Rapist attacks 2 women at Bronx hotel

NEW YORK - A man robbed and raped at least two women after threatening them with a weapon at a hotel in the Bronx, the New York Police Department says. Police say a man responded to an online post and entered 7 Days Hotel on Bruckner Boulevard in the Castle Hill section on Saturday, Sept. 17 around 7:30 a.m. He then displayed a sharp cutting instrument, took cash, threatened and raped the 25-year-old female victim and fled on foot, police say. The victim refused medical attention.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

3 women found stabbed to death in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after three women were found stabbed to death in Queens on Friday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. in a home on 182nd St. in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood. There was a large police presence outside the home in the afternoon as the investigation continued.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD addresses drug complaints at Tompkins Square Park

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department held a meeting Thursday with East Village residents to address concerns about activity in Tompkins Square Park following a rash of complaints about both selling and using drugs in the area. The meeting was part of a listening session organized by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes

NEW YORK, NY – A smoke shop in Brooklyn was the target of a violent robbery on Tuesday when suspects entered the store and assaulted the clerk. According to police, at around 10:15 pm, the two suspects entered the store and pistol-whipped a 33-year-old clerk before picking up the store’s safe and leaving with it. The brazen armed robbers also made off with cash and an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the 539 Nostrand Avenue location. The clerk was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post NYC smoke shop clerk pistol whipped as suspects flee with safe and smokes appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment

NEW YORK – Police in New York City are investigating after the decomposed bodies of an elderly woman, and her 56-year-old son were found inside a Lower East Side apartment building on Wednesday. Investigators said the mother, 91, died after the death of her 56-year-old son, unable to care for herself after his death. On Wednesday, at around 6:30 pm, the bodies were found during an NYPD wellness check inside an apartment on Rivington Street. Police said the bodies were both badly decomposed. At this time, it is not certain when the deaths occurred. Police do not suspect foul play. The post Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Manhattan apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rikers Island to remain in NYC's control

NEW YORK - New York City will, at least for now, retain control over Rikers Island thanks to a recent ruling. Lawyers representing a group of detainees at the jail had once again pushed for a federal takeover, but a federal judge decided to allow the city to have more time to reform Rikers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Correction officer assaulted by inmate on Rikers Island

NEW YORK - The union representing Correction Officers in New York City is expressing its outrage after an officer was reportedly assaulted by a person in custody on Rikers Island. According to a DoC spokesperson, at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the unidentified officer was working at the Robert N....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Death of Queens 3-year-old found with bruises deemed a homicide

NEW YORK - The death of a 3-year-old boy found unconscious and unresponsive with bruises throughout his body in Queens has been deemed a homicide, the NYPD says. The NYPD responded to a 911 call Sunday of an aided child inside of 79-00 Queens Boulevard, where they were informed the boy, who was unconscious and unresponsive with bruises seen throughout his body, was transported by EMS to NYC Health & Hospital/Elmhurst. He was there pronounced dead.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD

A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman driving Amazon delivery truck steals packages in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A truck driver who was supposed to be delivering packages was stealing them instead, police in New York City said. A woman operating an Amazon delivery truck was caught on surveillance video stealing packages from the front porch of a home in Brooklyn on Saturday, Oct. 29, around 3:10 p.m., the NYPD said.
BROOKLYN, NY

