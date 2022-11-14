ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Meet Capital Wallet at FMLS 2022 in London this November

Global cryptocurrency solutions provider, Capital Wallet has announced its participation at the Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS), to be held at Old Billingsgate, London, on November 21-23, 2022. The team will be available at Booth #40, where they will present their powerful line-up of comprehensive cryptocurrency solutions, geared toward supporting...
Risk Management for Turbulent Times

Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) will kick off in just five days, taking place on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate. The event of the fall will spotlight some key panels, debates, and sessions from four different industry verticals. This includes the online trading, digital assets & blockchain, fintech, and the...
Damian McDowell Steps Down as USGFX-UK CEO

Damian McDowell has stepped down from the role of Chief Executive Officer at Union Standard International Group Limited, the FCA-regulated arm of the USG Group (previously known as USGFX). According to a Companies House filing, McDowell’s appointment as a Director of the United Kingdom-based company ended on Wednesday. It means...
Vince De Castro Joins OneRoyal as Chief Marketing Officer

OneRoyal, a Cyprus and Australia-based FX and CFDs broker, has onboarded Vince De Castro as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He already joined the broker's Cyprus office earlier this month. The appointment came when the broker was “opening new markets and expanding its global reach,” the press release shared with...
House of Borse Ends FY22 with 71% Revenue Rise

House of Borse Ltd, a UK-based broker, has reported solid performance metrics of its business for the financial year 2022, ending on July 31. According to the latest Companies House filing, the company's turnover jumped by 71 percent year-over-year to £1.02 million. It is the second consecutive year that the broker witnessed a revenue rise.
BUX UK's 2021 Revenue Halved to £9.1M, Losses Deepen

Bux Financial Services Limited, the UK arm of BUX with headquarters in the Netherlands, published its financials for 2021, reporting a 49 percent revenue decline. The annual turnover from the UK operations came in at £9.1 million, dropping from £18 million in 2020. "The driver for the decrease...
The Most Crucial Marketing Platforms for the Financial Trading Industry

The financial sector is one of the most secure businesses and the one that has the most significant impact on the way we live our lives. It just takes one major financial catastrophe to bring our money to a complete halt, as was shown during the global financial crisis of 2008, which shook the foundations of economies all over the globe.
BGC Partners Rebrands as BGC Group, Converts Corporate Structure

BGC Partners Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP), a major financial technology and brokerage firm, announced on Wednesday its plans to change its name to BGC Group, Inc. and its stock ticker symbol to BGC. The move is a part of a broader strategy to simplify and reorganize the current institutional structure under a new Corporate Conversion Agreement.
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1B Emergency Loan

The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before the platform suspended customers’ withdrawals on Wednesday, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. It cited a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet” for the fundraising. “There...
The Bahamas Regulator Orders FTX to Transfer Cryptos to Government Wallets

On Thursday, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas said that it has ordered the transfer of all digital assets held by FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) to a government-controlled wallet for 'safekeeping'. The order was issued last Saturday. "The Securities Commission of The Bahamas ('the Commission'), in the exercise of...
NFTs for Fintechs: From Asset Class to the Machinery of Ownership

It’s time to make your final preparations for Finance Magnates London Summit, which will be underway next week on November 21-23. Several notable panels and sessions are headlining the event, including several across the Innovate Stage. This year’s event looks to be bigger and more expansive than ever before,...
No Blockchain for Aussie Stock Market, RBA Is "Very Dissapointed"

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) cancelled its plans to replace the current Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) with a blockchain alternative in light of 'solution uncertainty'. Australian regulators and banking authorities expressed strong disappointment. The project has been under development for the last five years and costs more than $170 million.
CySEC Settles with ROInvesting's Operator Royal Forex for €120K

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has settled with Royal Forex Ltd for “any violation or possible violation” of local regulations. The brokerage operator paid €120,000 as a part of the settlement process. The decision for the settlement was taken by the regulator’s board on 3...
Abu Dhabi Grants Permission to Binance to Offer Custodial Services

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has granted Financial Services Permission (FSP) to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. ADGM, an international financial hub located in the United Arab Emirates' capital city, announced the permission on Wednesday, noting that it enables Binance...
HSBC and Wells Fargo Expand DLT Solution for FX Transactions

HSBC Bank plc and Wells Fargo & Company, two giants in the banking industry, announced on Thursday the expansion of a distributed ledger technology (DLT ) solution they are using for foreign exchange (FX) settlements. It now includes CNH (offshore yuan). According to the press release, two institutions launched the...
Singapore’s Temasek Writes Off $275 Million FTX Investment

Singapore’s state-owned investor, Temasek Holdings announced on Thursday that it would be writing off its entire $275 million investment into the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. It invested $210 million for around a 1 percent stake in FTX International and $65 million for about 1.5 percent in FTX US. Both...
Five Key Customer Benefits of the AlphaStream Financial Experience Cloud

The Financial Experience Cloud delivers personalized experiences to a brokerage’s end user. That sounds fantastic for the end user, but what are the benefits to the brokerage? How does that help their business to thrive?. Here are five key customer benefits delivered by the Financial Experience Cloud. Developing relationships...
Tools for Brokers Enhances White Label Offering by Adding Match-Trader

Tools for Brokers has enhanced its offerings to forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) brokers with the addition of the white-label platform Match-Trader (MTR), which Match-Trade Technologies developed. Tools for Brokers is a trading industry technology provider offering turnkey solutions to brokers. On Thursday, the press release shared with Finance...
2022, a Year of Tightening Marketing Regulations for Retail Brokers

A look at how marketing regulations have changed over the last year and how trading firms can maintain compliant, accurate and competitive marketing. The COVID-19 pandemic enabled opportunist marketers to target vulnerable people who were spending more time online, leading to a significant rise in online investments and digital crimes, such as crypto investment schemes and money scams. Over the last couple of years, several countries have since tightened their advertising regulations in the financial sector to protect the public.

