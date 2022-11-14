ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Trevor Noah announces post-'Daily Show' tour, including Milwaukee, Madison shows

By Piet Levy, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0JPP_0jAEAx5L00

Trevor Noah may be signing off as host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" on Dec. 8, but he won't be stepping away from the spotlight.

The comedian will be visiting 28 cities around the United States in 2023 for his "Off The Record Tour," shows that span from January to December, he announced Monday morning.

Two Wisconsin appearances will happen close to the end of that run: Nov. 1 at the Orpheum Theater in Madison and Nov. 3 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

Tickets for both Wisconsin shows go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday through pabsttheater.org and madisonorpheum.com. Prices have yet to be announced for the Milwaukee show, but tickets for the Madison date will range from $55 to $95.

The Noah news joins a wave of Milwaukee concert announcements Monday morning, including shows in 2023 with Pink at American Family Field, Lizzo at Fiserv Forum and Imagine Dragons with AJR at Summerfest.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
empowerwisconsin.org

Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers

MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Jim Leonhard: 'The longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient'

MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

City of Janesville making headway on proposed ice arena & convention center

CITY OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A $60 million vision in Janesville is one step closer to becoming a reality, according to city organizers and officials. The proposed Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center would take over a vacant space, formerly known as the Janesville Mall. Organizer of non-partisan group Rock County Civics Academy Richard Gruber said the project has been in the works for some time.
JANESVILLE, WI
Aviation International News

Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course

Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison Axe to open on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Report: Wisconsin Republican Party chairman will not seek full term

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Wisconsin's Republican Party reportedly says he will not seek a full term. Paul Farrow told WisPolitics he will instead focus on his re-election campaign for Waukesha County executive. Farrow took over as chair last year after Andrew Hitt stepped down from...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital

EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
EAGLE, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin senator receives first PIAW legislative excellence award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin, a trade association representing thousands of independent insurance agents from across the state has announced the creation of a new award to recognize the accomplishments of Wisconsin legislators working to protect the insurance industry and prosperity of small businesses in Wisconsin.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy