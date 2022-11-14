ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freakonomics podcast investigates whether Google Search is ‘getting worse’

If you’ve felt like it’s harder than ever to use Google Search to find a specific piece of information that you’re after — whether because of ads that clutter up the search results page or other items like maps and “People also asked” questions similarly clamoring for your attention — a new episode of the Freakonomics Radio podcast is just for you.

