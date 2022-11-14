Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Kiwanis Holiday Lights marks 10 years
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights is on its way. Next Friday, Nov. 25, the tenth annual Parade and Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sibley Park. The event is free and open to the public with cash donations accepted to support the event...
KEYC
Holiday Sharing Tree kicks off to spread holiday cheer
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Sharing Tree event kicked off Wednesday at the Hy-Vee on Riverfront drive in Mankato. It all began with a symbolic gift giving from the association to Hy-vee. representing all the giving to come. Since 1985, the Holiday Sharing Tree has helped distribute over 72,000 presents to those in need in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties.
KEYC
Downtown Faribault sees change
Since 1985, the Holiday Sharing Tree has helped distribute over 72,000 presents to those in need in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties. Dozens of home supply kits were donated to Beyond Brink Wednesday thanks to community partners. MN Nurses Association hold press conference about broken promises. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KEYC
ECHO to host ‘Extra Trimmings’ event at Mankato YMCA
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thanksgiving Day proper, Mankato Family YMCA will be hosting its Extra Trimmings event to benefit the ECHO Food Shelf. The wellness facility will be open and free to those who bring a donation of an item for the ECHO Food Shelf. The special hours on...
KEYC
MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Orthodontics took a fun pumpkin contest and turned it into an opportunity to give back to the community they serve. “Last year we decided to do something a little bit different. We wanted to include the South Central Dental community so that they could get involved as well,” said Liz Swanson, marketing coordinator of Southern Minnesota Orthodontics.
KEYC
SMILES shares importance of keeping sidewalks accessible
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota is seeing snow again and one organization as well as the city of North Mankato is reminding community members to help keep sidewalks accessible. “It is so important that everybody has a safe Pathway to wherever they’re traveling to,” Executive director of SMILES, Bonnie...
KEYC
Today marks Give to the Max Day
Hallie Uhrich, a librarian with the North Mankato Taylor Library, joined Kelsey and Lisa in-studio to chat about books readers just can’t put down, this season. Sam Olsen, an occupational therapist. has released a new children’s book. She visited Kelsey and Lisa in the studio to talk more about her passion project.
KEYC
Hwy 22 reopens
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7. Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.
KEYC
Mountain Lake’s canning production creates food for Ukrainian families
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) is a relief and development organization that partners with regional Mennonite churches, like the one near Mountain Lake, Minnesota. Resident Elisabeth Harder Schrock took her love for the organization abroad in 2002, where she worked as a MCC volunteer in...
KEYC
National Botox Day: Getting Giddie for the popular cosmetic treatment
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Botox Day! It’s a cosmetic treatment that’s known for helping treat wrinkles and prevent them. Kelsey and Lisa were most curious about was how it could help them: two people at two different ages in life. So, as always, the intrepid duo decided to give it a try for themselves at Giddie Skin in Mankato.
KEYC
National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week: Holy Grounds gives back to Mankato
As the snow continues to fall, one group in Mankato wants to remind you to make sure you keep your sidewalks accessible to all. Fairmont Community Center Foundation wants to move forward. Updated: 9 hours ago. “We expect to reach the goal in securing the additional necessary funds for the...
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole
Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
KEYC
Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon
Kelsey and Lisa visited Rooms and Rest in Mankato, where they learned the differences in mattresses, making that final decision a little easier!. Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season. Healthy and delicious: the...
KEYC
Fairmont Community Center Foundation wants to move forward
As the snow continues to fall, one group in Mankato wants to remind you to make sure you keep your sidewalks accessible to all. ECHO to host ‘Extra Trimmings’ event at Mankato YMCA. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Mankato Family YMCA facility will be open and free to...
KEYC
Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple people suffered serious injures after a van crashed into a tree on Thursday. It happened in Nicollet County on Highway 169 near Mile Marker 72 at around 7 a.m. A van carrying six individuals, all from St. Paul, was traveling southbound when it lost...
KEYC
Books: So many to choose from...so little time!
Sam Olsen, an occupational therapist. has released a new children’s book. She visited Kelsey and Lisa in the studio to talk more about her passion project. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with the leader of the band, Michael Thursby, about the sound of music -- Maverick style!. Holiday Sharing...
KEYC
New Ulm falls 4-1 to Luverne
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm girl’s hockey team loss 4-1 to the Luverne Cardinals at home. The Eagles will play Minnesota River on the road Thursday.
KEYC
Quick Hits: No. 8 Minnesota State fresh off bye for clash with Northern Michigan
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger and Sports Director Rob Clark preview what’s on the docket for the No. 8 Minnesota State men’s hockey team and the MSU women’s hockey team. On Friday, the nationally ranked MSU...
KIMT
Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft
OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
Ann Alaboud's award-winning Apple Valley bakery re-opens after her cancer battle
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – An award-winning Twin Cities baker opened her business back up after a long battle with cancer.WCCO first told you about a stage-4 stomach cancer diagnosis for Ann Alaboud back in May. She closed the doors of her bakery "Sweet Treasures" for two months while she underwent treatment. While Ann was at the Mayo Clinic, doctors found unexpected tumors in her esophagus, in addition to her stomach."I went through eight sessions of chemotherapy, five sessions of immunotherapy, I've had five surgeries so far," Ann said.She's on a feeding tube now, but it's not stopping her from returning to...
Comments / 0