Mankato, MN

KEYC

Kiwanis Holiday Lights marks 10 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights is on its way. Next Friday, Nov. 25, the tenth annual Parade and Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sibley Park. The event is free and open to the public with cash donations accepted to support the event...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Holiday Sharing Tree kicks off to spread holiday cheer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The annual Sharing Tree event kicked off Wednesday at the Hy-Vee on Riverfront drive in Mankato. It all began with a symbolic gift giving from the association to Hy-vee. representing all the giving to come. Since 1985, the Holiday Sharing Tree has helped distribute over 72,000 presents to those in need in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Downtown Faribault sees change

Since 1985, the Holiday Sharing Tree has helped distribute over 72,000 presents to those in need in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties.
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

ECHO to host ‘Extra Trimmings’ event at Mankato YMCA

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thanksgiving Day proper, Mankato Family YMCA will be hosting its Extra Trimmings event to benefit the ECHO Food Shelf. The wellness facility will be open and free to those who bring a donation of an item for the ECHO Food Shelf. The special hours on...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Orthodontics took a fun pumpkin contest and turned it into an opportunity to give back to the community they serve. “Last year we decided to do something a little bit different. We wanted to include the South Central Dental community so that they could get involved as well,” said Liz Swanson, marketing coordinator of Southern Minnesota Orthodontics.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

SMILES shares importance of keeping sidewalks accessible

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota is seeing snow again and one organization as well as the city of North Mankato is reminding community members to help keep sidewalks accessible. “It is so important that everybody has a safe Pathway to wherever they’re traveling to,” Executive director of SMILES, Bonnie...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Today marks Give to the Max Day

Hallie Uhrich, a librarian with the North Mankato Taylor Library, joined Kelsey and Lisa in-studio to chat about books readers just can't put down, this season. Sam Olsen, an occupational therapist. has released a new children's book. She visited Kelsey and Lisa in the studio to talk more about her passion project.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Hwy 22 reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge. The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7. Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mountain Lake’s canning production creates food for Ukrainian families

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) is a relief and development organization that partners with regional Mennonite churches, like the one near Mountain Lake, Minnesota. Resident Elisabeth Harder Schrock took her love for the organization abroad in 2002, where she worked as a MCC volunteer in...
MOUNTAIN LAKE, MN
KEYC

National Botox Day: Getting Giddie for the popular cosmetic treatment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is National Botox Day! It’s a cosmetic treatment that’s known for helping treat wrinkles and prevent them. Kelsey and Lisa were most curious about was how it could help them: two people at two different ages in life. So, as always, the intrepid duo decided to give it a try for themselves at Giddie Skin in Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole

Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

Accident on US Highway 14 Monday afternoon

Celebrating its tenth year, the Holiday Craft and Vendor Show has aimed to bring together the community and kick off the holiday season.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Fairmont Community Center Foundation wants to move forward

As the snow continues to fall, one group in Mankato wants to remind you to make sure you keep your sidewalks accessible to all.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple people suffered serious injures after a van crashed into a tree on Thursday. It happened in Nicollet County on Highway 169 near Mile Marker 72 at around 7 a.m. A van carrying six individuals, all from St. Paul, was traveling southbound when it lost...
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Books: So many to choose from...so little time!

Sam Olsen, an occupational therapist. has released a new children's book. She visited Kelsey and Lisa in the studio to talk more about her passion project. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with the leader of the band, Michael Thursby, about the sound of music -- Maverick style!.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

New Ulm falls 4-1 to Luverne

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm girl’s hockey team loss 4-1 to the Luverne Cardinals at home. The Eagles will play Minnesota River on the road Thursday.
NEW ULM, MN
KIMT

Minnesota men sentenced for North Iowa truck theft

OSAGE, Iowa – Two Minnesota men have been sentenced for stealing a pickup truck in Mitchell County. Jesse James Devlaeminck, 43 of Rochester, and Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 37 of Mankato, were accused of stealing a 2015 Chevy Silverado from a property in Stacyville on October 28, 2021. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
STACYVILLE, IA
CBS Minnesota

Ann Alaboud's award-winning Apple Valley bakery re-opens after her cancer battle

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – An award-winning Twin Cities baker opened her business back up after a long battle with cancer.WCCO first told you about a stage-4 stomach cancer diagnosis for Ann Alaboud back in May. She closed the doors of her bakery "Sweet Treasures" for two months while she underwent treatment. While Ann was at the Mayo Clinic, doctors found unexpected tumors in her esophagus, in addition to her stomach."I went through eight sessions of chemotherapy, five sessions of immunotherapy, I've had five surgeries so far," Ann said.She's on a feeding tube now, but it's not stopping her from returning to...
APPLE VALLEY, MN

