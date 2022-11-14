Devin Chandler, who played with Wisconsin football in 2020 and '21, among dead in University of Virginia shooting

MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin football program suffered two tragic losses in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

Current UW players and coaches learned Monday that Devin Chandler, a wide receiver/return specialist who played at UW in 2020 and part of 2021, was among three shooting fatalities Sunday night at the University of Virginia.

UW officials postponed football interviews Monday after learning of Chandler’s death.

That came after the death of former UW tailback Brent Moss on Sunday. The cause of death of Moss, 50, has not been revealed.

University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo announced at a late-morning news conference that the suspect, former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, was in custody. University President Jim Ryan identified the deceased as Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, all members of the Virginia football team.

The shooting took place near a parking garage on campus just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday, resulting in the three deaths and two injuries. Ryan said the shooting took place on a bus full of students returning from a field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. One of the injured students was in critical condition and the other student was in good condition at a local hospital, according to Ryan.

The shooting touched off an intense manhunt, with authorities ordering students to shelter in place and conducting a building-by-building and grounds search of the campus. Students stayed in place for more than 12 hours until the order was lifted late Monday morning.

Chandler, a native of North Carolina who also spent part of his high school career in Tennessee, appeared in six games in his two seasons with the Badgers as a receiver and kickoff returner.

He averaged 26.0 yards on six kickoff returns, had two receptions for 28 yards and rushed one time for 18 yards in 2020.

Chandler did not see his playing time increase in 2021, however, and he entered the transfer portal in October. He finished the 2021 season with a 21.3-yard average on four kickoff returns and announced in December he planned to transfer to Virginia.

Former UW punter Drew Meyer, a graduate of Arrowhead High School, is a special teams analyst at Virginia.

Current UW players Nick Herbig, Braelon Allen and Curt Neal and former UW players Kendric Pryor and Markus Allen shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Their messages, regardless of the words chosen, were the same.

They were devastated.

"I can’t breathe my boy," Neal, a North Carolina native, wrote. "I should never have to make a RIP post about you. I’m hurt."

Neal and Chandler were teammates at William A. Hough High School in North Carolina. Neal was in attendance when Chandler announced he planned to sign with UW.

"So happy I was there to witness this big moment and opportunity for you," Neal wrote on Twitter. "You changed my life and I'm certain many others. The main reason I came to UW (was) to ball out with your my guy."

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard released a statement shortly after noon.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear of Devin's passing," he wrote. "He had a lasting impact on his teammates even after he left UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was.

"His personality was infectious and he was a joy to be around. Our team is hurting for him and his family. I want to personally extend my condolences to his family and the Virginia football family."

Athletic director Chris McIntosh also released a statement.

"Everyone in our athletic department is devastated to hear that former Badger football student-athlete Devin Chandler has died as a result of the shooting that took place Sunday night at the University of Virginia," McIntosh wrote. "Devin spent two years as a member of our football program. It is heartbreaking and tragic that Devin’s young life was cut short by violence.

"Devin and his family and friends are in my thoughts and we are here to support in any way we can. In addition, we are offering counseling and support services to our current student-athletes and athletic department staff members."

Jones had once played on the Virginia football team, but he had not been a member of the team for at least a year, Longo said.

Longo said police have obtained arrest warrants for Jones charging him with three counts of murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jones came to the attention of the university’s threat assessment team this fall after a person unaffiliated with the school reported a remark Jones apparently made about possessing a gun, Longo said.

No threat was reported in conjunction with the concern about the weapon, but officials looked into it, following up with Jones’ roommate.

Longo also said Jones had been involved in a “hazing investigation of some sort.” He said he did not have all the facts and circumstances of that case, though he said the probe was closed after witnesses failed to cooperate.

In addition, officials learned about a prior incident outside Charlottesville involving a weapons violation, Longo said. That incident was not reported to the university as it should have been, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

