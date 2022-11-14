Read full article on original website
Common treatments for knee pain
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Dr. Brian Carr, an orthopedic surgeon, discusses a new survey and treatments for chronic knee pain. Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis, and the knee is one of the most affected joints. In fact, approximately 46% of people will develop knee OA during their lifetime. According to a new survey of 500 U.S. adults who have been treated for chronic knee pain and/or OA of the knee, 100% of patients have tried some form of treatment to address their pain, yet 97% still indicated that their daily lives are negatively impacted by their condition.
City throws weight behind effort to get Trader Joe's in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is joining the effort to snag a Trader Joe's location. The City's Facebook account shared a link to a petition with this message:. The City of Mobile is working to create a grassroots effort to bring Trader Joe's to Mobile. How would you feel about this possible addition to our area?
MCPSS Superintendent provides comment on 8 failing schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There are 79 schools in Alabama that are failing academically, according to a new report from the Alabama Dept. of Education. Eight of those schools are in the Mobile County Public School System. Baldwin County Public Schools has none. The MCPSS Superintendent Creshal Threagill said...
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
Dauphin Island secures $26 million in funding for restoration project
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that Dauphin Island is getting more than $26 million for the restoration of the East End of the Island. And it’s something that has officials and residents excited. Mayor Jeff Collier says it’s a long time coming. “This is...
Local shelter participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative
Several shelters in Alabama are helping animals find fur-ever homes this holiday season as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" initiative.
Home donated to veteran and his family in Mobile
A veteran and his family are the proud owners of a home in West Mobile, the home was donated to them this morning by PNC bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
Baldwin Co. Schools plan for future additional feeder pattern
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools plan on building more schools to address the booming growth. School officials met Wednesday afternoon to discuss future construction plans. That's after they spent the morning at two ribbon cuttings for the latest additions: Stonebridge Elementary in Loxley and Daphne's 9th grade academy. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the district adds roughly 400 new students every year.
Baldwin Co. referendum vote on zoning of some unincorporated areas in December
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A referendum is scheduled for next month over whether or not to allow unincorporated areas of Baldwin County to come under the county's zoning jurisdiction. The Baldwin County Planning Commission tells NBC 15 News: some areas are trying to get zoned in unincorporated parts...
A ‘Miracle’ delivery: 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister
Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.
Dumas Wesley Community Center’s Annual Toy Store
For over a century, the Dumas Wesley Community Center has had the privilege of serving the Mobile community through a broad range of services for the elderly, unemployed, homeless and at-risk youth. One of our most beloved events is our Annual Christmas Toy Store. We invite you to help us bring the joy of Christmas to our neighbors in need! The Christmas Toy Store will serve eligible low-income families and homeless residents living in Dumas Wesley’s transitional housing program, the Sybil Smith Family Village. The Annual Toy Store allows struggling parents an opportunity to purchase new toys and bikes for Christmas at a fraction of their retail value. This year, the Toy Store will take place Saturday, December 10, 2022, for pre-registered participants. Please consider supporting families in need by participating in one of the following ways:
City of Mobile preparing for major construction project to begin on McGregor Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We are just months away from the city of Mobile beginning construction on McGregor Avenue. The plan is to widen the area from Airport boulevard to Dauphin Street. But that’s not all. “It includes a roundabout constructed at the intersection of Dauphin and McGregor. Also includes...
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
Squatters on Alabama school property defy judge’s order to leave as power cut to trailer
Squatters living in a trailer on the property of an Alabama middle school are defying a judge’s order to leave as school district officials cut electricity to the trailer and police arrived on the scene, according to a report. Barry Yonker and Rodney Lott are supposed to be out...
Squatters forced to move off school property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Two squatters living for years on school property have been ordered to leave. The Mobile County School Board has been fighting since February to move them off Hankins Middle School property. A circuit court judge ruled last week they had to go. “I knew it was...
Local power outage maps
(WKRG) — Whether it’s caused by severe weather or something else, when the power goes out, you want to know when it’s coming back on. Find your local power outage maps here:. Alabama Power’s outage map:. Alabama Power’s outage map shows you power outages across the...
15 Free Things to Do in Pensacola, FL
Located in Escambia County in the western part of Florida Panhandle, Pensacola exudes a historic charm unlike other places within the state. But more than its usual local history, it also contributed greatly to America. Known as "The City of Five Flags," Pensacola has seen various ownerships throughout the years.
Pet of the Week: The King, “Elvis” needs pampering
Our Pet of the Week is a six-year-old Shih Tzu named Elvis.
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
