Lou’s View
Clinton County, Pennsylvania. If you’re any kind of regular reader of the Record, you’ll know all about it—I write about it every week. The history of Clinton County has always fascinated me, and to some extent, all of the connected facts: Highest point, lowest point, founding date, populations, and so on. I can’t help it; I love considering this stuff, because I have no life.
Lycoming commissioners continue talks on location of coroner's office
Williamsport, Pa. — The search for a new home for the Lycoming County coroner continues—but now a new option is on the table. During the Nov. 10 County Commissioner meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger recounted a meeting with the Williamsport Airport Authority about possibly locating the new facility out by the Williamsport Regional Airport. Metzger said the discussion was “very good” and that these discussions will continue. He said that the...
'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers
Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
Clinton County commissioners ok receipt of $8.1 million grant to upgrade 911 service
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners at their Thursday meeting were more than happy to approve a contract for better than $8.1 million in state Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding for improvements to the county’s emergency communication system. The board unanimously approved the contract with...
City, Downtown Lock Haven gearing up for annual tree lighting
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Under cloudy skies City Public Works employees uprighted the 2022 Lock Haven Christmas Tree in Triangle Park this week. The tree, donated by the Gundy family, stands around 28 feet tall and will be adorned with lights this week. The annual Lock Haven Christmas Tree...
Missing teen alert for Clinton County
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Police need help searching for a missing teen in Clinton County. A 17-year-old living with autism was reported missing in Lock Haven near the YMCA. The child was last seen wearing only sweatpants and was barefoot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lock...
George and Michael Gedon purchase Dean K. Wetzler Jr. Funeral Home, rebrand as Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC has been in continuous operation for over 180 years, operating as a funeral home a year and a half before Clinton was established as a county. In October of 2022, the Gedon Family saw an opportunity to grow. “It only made sense to expand our footprint,” Gedon said.
Clinton County moves ahead with $8.1 million upgrade of 911 service
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The agenda for Thursday’s Clinton County Commissioners meeting calls for board approval of a contract for better than $8.1 million in state Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding for improvements to the county’s emergency communication system. The contract will be with the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
County’s revolving loan fund has money to lend
LOCK HAVEN, PA – In this period of rising interest rates, Clinton County through its Revolving Loan Fund, can offer a 3 percent interest rate for new or expanding businesses. Mike Flanagan, secretary for the county’s revolving loan fund board, said at Thursday’s county commissioners meeting the fund has...
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Susquehanna River fish passage will be added to Fabridam at Sunbury
A fish passage will be added to the Fabridam on the Susquehanna River at Sunbury, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An ongoing $3.3 million reconstruction project on the inflatable dam – officially known as the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam at Shikellamy State Park – is expected to be completed in fall 2023, after a 2023 boating season from May to October.
Lawrenceville residents react to federal and state investigations
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – The drama out of the small town of Lawrenceville, Pa., continues. The borough now facing even more scrutiny from the state and federal levels, while the council president still won’t address the ongoing issues. The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is demanding answers to 36 different questions about the town’s water […]
Down River
They’re still counting November 2022 US House votes in California and still complaining about the November 2020 election results in Mar-a-Lago, but November 8 is now behind us and the next election cycle, spring of 2023 is not that far off. And if you’re into local politics, the tug-and-pull...
DCNR seeks feedback on ATV riding trails
This year's regional ATV season saw expanded trail options for riders, and now DCNR is looking for feedback as they make changes for next year. The 2022 Regional ATV Connector Pilot season provided additional riding opportunities in Potter, Tioga, Clinton and Lycoming counties and more ways to access ATV trails, local businesses, and points of interest in The PA Wilds. The results of the survey will be used to improve the ATV Regional Connector Pilot for the 2023 riding season. Responses are due this Friday, Nov. 18 and can be submitted online.
Canyon Pizza violates 13 food safety codes, closed by State College Borough Health Department
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department. According to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, the pizza restaurant "was closed for numerous health violations." As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Canyon Pizza received 13 inspection violations. The establishment violated a...
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That’s according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits...
Route 54 closed in Lewis Township, Northumberland County
11:30 a.m UPDATE: One lane of Route 54 is open near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Traffic is being controlled with flagging. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — Route 54 is closed in both directions near the intersection with Route 44 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, due a downed tree and utilities. A detour using local roads is in place, according to PennDOT. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Traveling in that area? Be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, expect delays in travel and drive with caution. Check conditions in real time on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
Search continues for missing Lock Haven autistic youth
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Authorities Thursday night were combing through the Lock Haven vicinity in search of a missing city autistic youth and as of Friday morning, the young man still had not been found. The search effort began around 7 p.m. Thursday for the 17-year-old male who was...
Tesla causes traffic delays after catching fire in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just hours before the region was hit with a wintery mix on Tuesday, a Tesla caught fire on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. According to state police, a Tesla, the most popular brand of electric vehicles, was traveling west on I-80 when it caught fire. One lane along mile marker […]
Man dies after crash in Columbia County
DANVILLE, Pa. — Tuesday night's snowstorm is to blame for a man's death in Montour County. The coroner says Richard Tse, 57, from Easton, died after he crashed and became stuck under his box truck along Route 11 in Mahoning Township. Crews worked to rescue him, and he was...
