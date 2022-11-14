Read full article on original website
Why trucking fleets are expanding amid a freight slowdown
Shain Ferriss started his trucking company in 2013 with one truck. Today, Ferriss’ fleet, called Greenmiles, has about 25 power units. As a freight recession looms, it’s not the best market for a small fleet like Greenmiles, which mostly hauls frozen or refrigerated meat. Ferriss wants to get...
Case Study: Learn how TA Services uses McLeod MPact to pinpoint rates, forecast trends, and accelerate training
Having a better understanding of pricing is something transportation providers need to push to every level of their organization involved in negotiation. MPact makes it possible for McLeod customers to push instant, up-to-date understanding of current market rates and trends to anyone in their company, right when they need it.
Transport executives pool funds to launch roadside health care network
A dozen executives, most from the transport industry, have pooled their funds to form a company that will build a health care network with facilities located in or adjacent to truck stops along the Interstate Highway System. Interstate Health Systems said in a document reviewed by FreightWaves that it plans...
Case Study: Learn how Soar Transportation uses McLeod to drive efficiency and improve operating ratio
Do members of your staff know how well they’re performing?. Do you know if you’re making money on each load?. McLeod users can answer these questions and many more. Soar Transportation Group and Sharp Transportation are two carriers who have used McLeod LoadMaster’s visibility to track costs, build scorecards, and make informed decisions, and they are getting results that show up on the bottom line.
Stord adds last-mile delivery optimization with Stord Parcel
In what has already been an extremely busy year for innovation and advancement, cloud supply chain firm Stord has added another tool into its growing suite of services. Stord Parcel is a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution that uses advanced modeling to choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level for each package.
Fleet safety: Why corrective action training must be part of the solution
In many walks of life, average is acceptable. When it comes to trucking fleet safety, though, average may not be good enough. When an incident occurs, plaintiff lawyers often look into the carrier’s history. Did it perform regular vehicle maintenance? How about driver training? Did it meet regulatory minimum standards?
LTL carriers point to shrinking tonnage in November
Some of the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carriers are seeing demand continue to retreat from the all-time highs recently established. Following third-quarter reports, which showed year-over-year (y/y) tonnage declines at most LTL shops during September and October, the trend appears to have hastened so far in November. “The last few...
Percentage of Brake Safety Week out-of-service orders holds steady in US
Results from Brake Safety Week conducted this year by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance came in at numbers close to the figures from 2021. The number of vehicles inspected in the U.S. from Aug. 21-27 was 34,402, a significant increase from the 28,694 checked last year. But the out-of-service (OOS) violation rate barely budged — 13.5% last year to 13.6% in 2022.
FreightWaves SONAR releases new tools to measure the domestic truckload market
FreightWaves SONAR recently released two new market analysis tools that provide lane-level rate benchmarking capabilities and insight into the future state of the domestic truckload spot market. Market Dashboard+ (MD+), announced during the Future of Freight Festival earlier this month, is a multi-lane analysis tool designed to empower bid management,...
How Arrive Logistics is adapting to the down cycle
AUSTIN, Texas — The mood at Arrive Logistics’ headquarters in Austin, Texas, this week was calm, focused and determined. Founded in 2014 by Matt Pyatt and Eric Dunigan, Arrive has grown through multiple cycles at a pace that caught the transportation industry’s attention. The company now has 1,800 employees and branches in Chicago, San Antonio, Tampa, and Guadalajara and is projecting approximately $2.5 billion in gross revenue this year.
FedEx, Cart.com form strategic alliance to tackle e-commerce
Breaking into the marketplace space and competing with the likes of Amazon, Shopify and eBay is difficult. Teaming up with a powerhouse carrier can make it easier. That’s exactly the route Austin, Texas-based Cart.com is going. The e-commerce platform on Wednesday announced a strategic alliance with FedEx (NYSE: FDX) Dataworks, the carrier’s data science and machine learning arm, to enhance the online shopping experience for merchants and consumers alike.
Finally, there’s a CRM built for 3PLs
Have you ever wondered why your customer relationship management software feels clunky? You’re not alone. Though a variety of CRM platforms are marketed to 3PLs, the truth is that none are truly designed for the logistics industry. Like for many 3PL leaders, the idea of being an afterthought frustrated...
FloorFound builds out reverse logistics recommerce network
FloorFound has launched what it said is the largest recommerce network in North America for oversized items. The network, which includes facilities, fulfillment and transportation, provides retailers of oversized items a “plug-and-play infrastructure” with little to no upfront investment, the company said. FloorFound said the network enables retailers...
Truckload broker RXO ready to take on market alone
At the beginning of the month the nation’s fourth-largest truckload broker stepped out on its own. RXO, a tech-enabled brokerage and logistics platform with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, separated from the remaining pieces of a once multimodal transportation and logistics behemoth. The spinoff from XPO Logistics...
Zim flew higher in shipping boom, falls faster as market sinks
Ocean carrier Zim outperformed its much larger rivals at the peak of the container shipping boom. It’s still raking in over a billion dollars a quarter, but as the market corrects, it’s falling back to Earth faster than others. On Wednesday, Zim (NYSE: ZIM) announced a drop in...
ShippingEasy seeks to paint holiday season green with carbon-neutral shipping
Recent data shows that 22% of Americans receive a package on a daily basis, and 57% do so each week. The Circuit survey of 1,000 people also indicated that rural populations were most likely to receive a package daily, with 29% of daily packages going to this segment. “For most...
Post-accident violations? They may be challengeable
Has a post-accident inspection ever blemished your compliance, safety and accountability score? If so, there’s a chance it could be reversed. “Violations that occur as a result of an accident are not supposed to count toward your CSA score,” said Robert Kaferle, Reliance Partners’ vice president of safety.
Toronto airport plans to convert offices into cargo facility
MIAMI — Toronto Pearson International Airport is pursuing $136 million in funding from the Canadian government to repurpose an underutilized office complex for cargo operations, part of an effort to increase non-passenger revenue streams. Deborah Flint, the president and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, told FreightWaves at...
Supply chain, logistics firms show out on Time’s Best Inventions of 2022
If you follow the supply chain and logistics space, it should come as no surprise that the industry is finally entering the modern era. Every year for the past two decades, Time magazine has compiled a list of the 100 best, most exciting and most unique inventions from around the world. Last year’s list featured innovations from a few supply chain and logistics companies, like Nuro’s self-driving R2 delivery robot and Watershed’s Carbon Cutter.
Electrification, autonomous startups happy for help
A theme emerges as you look around the electrification and autonomous trucking space. Practically no one does it alone. “Oh, I get by with a little help from my friends. Mm, gonna try with a little help from my friends.” — The Beatles. No man is an island....
