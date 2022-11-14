Read full article on original website
UPDATE: USH 151 lanes reopen after Box truck overturns in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the box truck that overturned on USH 151 in Manitowoc County that closed all lanes for multiple hours. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes of traffic have reopened, and all equipment and materials have been safely removed from the crash location.
‘I always just wanted to kill somebody’: Man from UP used dating app to meet homicide victims, charged in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from the Upper Peninsula is accused of going on a crime spree across multiple states and using a dating app to kill a Green Bay man and an Alabama man. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 23-year-old Caleb Anderson...
Marinette County Sheriff: 10+ businesses fail alcohol compliance check, sold to minors
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Marinette County recently conducted underage alcohol compliance checks of local businesses, over 10 of which had violated Wisconsin laws. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, the county-wide compliance checks were conducted on November 12, and were executed at 61 local...
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Deputies investigating ‘forcible entry’ at a Manitowoc County bar and grill
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a person who was seen ‘forcibly’ entering a bar and grill in eastern Wisconsin. Authorities say that the individual was seen on surveillance footage during the morning hours of November...
Green Bay Police ramping up presence, safety for holiday parade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full effect, and the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade is set to march downtown. The Green Bay Police Department is preparing to ramp up officer presence and supply barricades along the parade route to ensure the safety of all spectators.
Lock it, Hide it, Keep it: Green Bay Police warns of porch pirates as Christmas approaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the holiday season approaches, authorities in Brown County are reminding shoppers to be mindful of porch pirates. The Green Bay Police Department says multiple steps can be taken to prevent packages from being stolen off your property. “If they can remember the slogan...
Third Roundabout Coming to Door County?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has applied for a grant to build a roundabout at the intersection of Gordon Road and Highway 42/57 in Sevastopol, where the Culver’s restaurant is located. The County of Door has characterized the intersection as one of the most dangerous in Door County. The...
Green Bay Police Recover Stolen Bobcat
Police in Green Bay have recovered a bobcat that was stolen from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. The skid-steer loader was taken sometime either Monday or Tuesday from the Triangle Sports Area on the east side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department asked the public for help...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new crime fighter, drug detection dog Harley
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed in its newest member, a drug detection dog named Harley. Harley will work with the Brown County Drug Task Force beginning on January 1. Deputies say that Harley was acquired through generous donations and grants from...
Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involving bitcoin
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin want to make sure residents are aware of a recent scam involving the purchase of bitcoin. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a scam that is circulating. The scam reportedly involves bitcoin. Officials described the...
Appleton man dead following two-vehicle crash in Outagamie County
The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says a 58-year-old man from Appleton is dead following a two-vehicle crash.
Manitowoc Woman Has Bail Hearing For Alleged Theft From Meijer
Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of Retail Theft from the Meijer Store for a second time this year. Shelly L. Gregory is charged with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A criminal complaint states that workers caught Gregory...
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
Outagamie County Crash Claims the Life of an Appleton Man
An Appleton man is dead following a crash in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department was informed of the crash at the intersection of County Roads A and S in the Town of Center at around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon. A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the...
Multiple crashes, road closures reported due to icy road conditions
Traffic is now cleared on I-41 near Fond du Lac. US 151 in Manitowoc County is now closed from County W to County J due to a crash.
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect in Bar Theft Case
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on camera stealing from a bar. The suspect was seen breaking into at Bar-None, located outside of Two Rivers on Highway 310 at around 2:15 Tuesday morning. The individual then took cash...
Green Bay Police arrest 7, eject 9 fans during Packers loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was fairly busy during the Packers matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. While the Packers were attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive on the field, Green Bay Police were helping to keep things in order in the stands and around Lambeau Field.
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
