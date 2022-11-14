ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: USH 151 lanes reopen after Box truck overturns in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the box truck that overturned on USH 151 in Manitowoc County that closed all lanes for multiple hours. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes of traffic have reopened, and all equipment and materials have been safely removed from the crash location.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police ramping up presence, safety for holiday parade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday season is in full effect, and the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade is set to march downtown. The Green Bay Police Department is preparing to ramp up officer presence and supply barricades along the parade route to ensure the safety of all spectators.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Third Roundabout Coming to Door County?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has applied for a grant to build a roundabout at the intersection of Gordon Road and Highway 42/57 in Sevastopol, where the Culver’s restaurant is located. The County of Door has characterized the intersection as one of the most dangerous in Door County. The...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Recover Stolen Bobcat

Police in Green Bay have recovered a bobcat that was stolen from the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department. The skid-steer loader was taken sometime either Monday or Tuesday from the Triangle Sports Area on the east side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department asked the public for help...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam involving bitcoin

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin want to make sure residents are aware of a recent scam involving the purchase of bitcoin. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a scam that is circulating. The scam reportedly involves bitcoin. Officials described the...
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Has Bail Hearing For Alleged Theft From Meijer

Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of Retail Theft from the Meijer Store for a second time this year. Shelly L. Gregory is charged with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping along with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A criminal complaint states that workers caught Gregory...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Outagamie County Crash Claims the Life of an Appleton Man

An Appleton man is dead following a crash in rural Outagamie County. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department was informed of the crash at the intersection of County Roads A and S in the Town of Center at around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon. A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police arrest 7, eject 9 fans during Packers loss to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department was fairly busy during the Packers matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. While the Packers were attempting to keep their playoff hopes alive on the field, Green Bay Police were helping to keep things in order in the stands and around Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

