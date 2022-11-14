Read full article on original website
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Allure
Sydney Sweeney Matched Her Eyeshadow to Her Metal Breastplate
Sydney Sweeney made her way to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London, England to attend the 25th annual GQ Men of the Year Awards on Wednesday, November 17. And, judging by the amount of metal she was wearing, it's a safe guess that she must have checked her bags instead of using a carry-on.
Allure
LE SSERAFIM Is On Their Way to Becoming K-Pop's "It" Girl Group
Halfway through my Zoom call with LE SSERAFIM, their phones start blearing with a storm alert. All of the members keep apologizing and laughing, so I say at one point, laughing with them, "it's not something you can control." However, the members of LE SSERAFIM, a burgeoning K-pop supergroup under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE (which is home to BTS, SEVENTEEN, and more), do seem to have everything else pretty much under control — including, to an extent as a “rookie” group, their beauty and fashion choices.
