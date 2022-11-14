Halfway through my Zoom call with LE SSERAFIM, their phones start blearing with a storm alert. All of the members keep apologizing and laughing, so I say at one point, laughing with them, "it's not something you can control." However, the members of LE SSERAFIM, a burgeoning K-pop supergroup under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE (which is home to BTS, SEVENTEEN, and more), do seem to have everything else pretty much under control — including, to an extent as a “rookie” group, their beauty and fashion choices.

