Read full article on original website
Related
Allure
Dua Lipa Looks Like a Modern-Day Britney Spears in a Denim Gown & Butt-Grazing Waves
Is that you, Dua Lipa, or is that 2001-era Britney Spears? Lipa is totally channeling the Princess of Pop in her latest look, complete with a full-length denim gown a la the defining denim dress Brit wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. Lipa, who is currently touring the globe...
Allure
Megan Fox Looks Like a Y2K Prom Queen in This Messy Updo With Face-Framing Tendrils
Megan Fox has long been known for her waist-skimming brunette waves, but her self-proclaimed “slutty but studious Targaryen” white-blonde look (plus Halloween transformations into the title character from The Legend of Zelda and ‘90s heartthrob Pamela Anderson) had us thinking she was ready to commit to the new color.
Allure
How Symone Developed Her Glowing, Glamorous, Graceful Drag Persona
My mom, she always loved to dress up, and she was a very big proponent of if you leave the house, you try to look your best. We would always end up being late because she spent so much time getting ready. I started paying attention when I was six or seven years old. I remember she would put on foundation and she'd always look so beautiful. That carried over when I started doing drag because I always focus on the skin the most.
Allure
Lindsay Lohan's Nail Art Is a Sweet Tribute to Her Husband
The Lohanissance is here and we truly couldn't be more thrilled to see Lindsay Lohan back in the spotlight. The star is busy promoting her new Netflix holiday movie, Falling for Christmas, and in true Lohan fashion, she's turning out look after look on red carpets and TV appearances alike. We've got the long red hair, the glam ensembles styled by Law Roach and now, the sweetest manicure that pays homage to her newlywed status.
Allure
Gabrielle Union's Extreme Side Bang Puts All Others to Shame
Rumor has it that Gabrielle Union's brushed-over side bangs stand as the leading contender against all other bayangs in the celebrity scene. Her latest look could solidify that status: On Tuesday, November 15, the star and her fringe arrived on the red carpet premiere of Disney's animated film Strange World, which stars Union as the voice behind Meridian Clade.
Allure
Jenna Ortega Dressed Like a Goth Bride for Wednesday's Black Carpet Premiere
Jenna Ortega wore a glamorous goth bridal gown from Versace spring/summer 2023 collection and matching black veil to the black carpet premiere of Wednesday. Fittingly, the event was held on a Wednesday. Directed by Tim Burton, the Addams Family spinoff series will premiere November 23 on Netflix. Ortega has been...
Allure
Ellen Pompeo Said Goodbye to Meredith Grey with Perfectly Tousled Honey Blonde Waves and Impeccable Brows
Dr. Meredith Grey is leaving the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Actor Ellen Pomepo, who has played the dynamite doctor for a whopping 19 seasons of the ABC hit, is saying goodbye to her onscreen alter ego and Grey's Anatomy, and she made the official announcement with an equally show-stopping beauty look.
Jeff Goldblum Just Tried Pocky For The First Time Ever And Called It "Almost Religious Ecstasy"
His reaction is wildly on brand for him.
Gabby Windey Remains Coy On Vinny Guadagnino Romance Speculation: It’s ‘Hilarious’
Gabby Windey took the time to address rumors that she and Vinny Guadagnino are getting cozy off the set of 'Dancing With The Stars.'
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
Allure
LE SSERAFIM Is On Their Way to Becoming K-Pop's "It" Girl Group
Halfway through my Zoom call with LE SSERAFIM, their phones start blearing with a storm alert. All of the members keep apologizing and laughing, so I say at one point, laughing with them, "it's not something you can control." However, the members of LE SSERAFIM, a burgeoning K-pop supergroup under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE (which is home to BTS, SEVENTEEN, and more), do seem to have everything else pretty much under control — including, to an extent as a “rookie” group, their beauty and fashion choices.
Comments / 0