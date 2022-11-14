My mom, she always loved to dress up, and she was a very big proponent of if you leave the house, you try to look your best. We would always end up being late because she spent so much time getting ready. I started paying attention when I was six or seven years old. I remember she would put on foundation and she'd always look so beautiful. That carried over when I started doing drag because I always focus on the skin the most.

