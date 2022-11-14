ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Florida Air Show Organizers Talk About Safety After Dallas Tragedy

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zM1k6_0jAE90xT00
Photo: Getty Images

Tragedy struck at an air show in Dallas on Saturday when two historic military planes crashed into each other, killing 6 people.

That happened at the same time that the Stuart Air Show was going on at Witham Field, where organizers say their safety protocols are extensive.

The show's vice president spent years jumping out of planes and says that, in addition to the experience aerobatic certification, each of the pilots and planes is evaluated throughout the day.

There was a fatal plane crash before the 2019 Stuart Air Show was supposed to begin. The NTSB later said the crash that killed the 59-year old pilot was attributed to his "improper recovery from a low-altitude aerobatic maneuver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy