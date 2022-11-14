Florida Air Show Organizers Talk About Safety After Dallas Tragedy

Photo: Getty Images

Tragedy struck at an air show in Dallas on Saturday when two historic military planes crashed into each other, killing 6 people.

That happened at the same time that the Stuart Air Show was going on at Witham Field, where organizers say their safety protocols are extensive.

The show's vice president spent years jumping out of planes and says that, in addition to the experience aerobatic certification, each of the pilots and planes is evaluated throughout the day.

There was a fatal plane crash before the 2019 Stuart Air Show was supposed to begin. The NTSB later said the crash that killed the 59-year old pilot was attributed to his "improper recovery from a low-altitude aerobatic maneuver.