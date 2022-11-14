ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

How My Friend Makes Thousands Flipping Clothes

By Cole Tretheway
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNXF2_0jAE8yMF00

Image source: Getty Images

My friend started selling clothes out of her closet to make a little extra cash. Now, reselling clothes is her full-time job -- alongside raising two kids. Despite her packed schedule, she makes thousands of dollars through eBay and Poshmark.

You can now start your own online store in five minutes or less. It's cheap to start, and you can quickly make $100 or more each month. But before you start, consider these three lessons my friend has learned during her 12 years of flipping clothes.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

1. Source cheaply

Buy low, sell high(er). Typically, you want to make at least $5 per sale. This keeps you compensated for your work in sourcing, listing, and shipping. To make more money, you'll want to find good-selling brands for low prices.

Many resellers shop at thrift stores like Goodwill. To sell overflow, they occasionally wheel out bins of unsold clothes and sell them by the pound. You can purchase a $100 Adidas hoodie for the same price as a $20 hoodie from H&M, a significantly cheaper brand.

Friends are also excellent sources of clothes. My friend sells other folks' clothes for a cut of their profits. She started with her close friends, who referred her to their friends; today, she sources most of her clothes through referrals.

2. Cross-list on seller platforms

You'll want to list the same clothes on multiple platforms to reach a broader audience. My friend cross-lists on Poshmark and eBay. She keeps an Excel spreadsheet to keep track of what sells. When an item sells on one platform, she de-lists it from the other.

She makes about half her sales on each platform -- cross-listing doubles her monthly sales!

Consider doing a bit of research before picking platforms. eBay and Poshmark are great for listing clothes and reaching broad audiences. Mercari is excellent for selling trendy shoes. ThredUp will sell your higher-end brands for minimal work on your part.

Tip: My friend uses ListPerfectly to cross-list quickly. If you find yourself listing dozens of items daily, consider using a similar platform to save time.

If you want to start an online store independent from a reseller platform like eBay, you'll have to put in a bit more effort setting up shop. Check out the best e-commerce platforms on which to build your small business.

What sells one year might flop the next -- research what is trendy to get an idea of what to sell. Last year, granny sweaters sold like hotcakes. Some brands, like Nike, are always popular.

Research can be intimidating -- don't let it scare you off! You can research trends through Google and your preferred seller platforms. What clothes have other flippers sold recently? Plus, YouTube has an economy of seasoned flippers to tell you what's hot and what's not.

Every seller starts small. My friend created an eBay store as a side hustle. Now, it's her full-time job (in between taking care of the kids).

These days, there are step-by-step instructions on how to list your first item. All you need is a checking account , a smartphone, and a product. Spin up a listing to get started.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick , which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Cole Tretheway has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

Are You Shopping for Shoes Virtually Yet?

When it comes to buying shoes, online shopping can be difficult. Choosing a sweater or dress based on what it looks like on a model? Sure, worth a shot. But there’s something about the way footwear looks with your own feet, legs, and wardrobe that impacts whether it’s a yes . . . or a no.
Tyla

Woman bought nothing for an entire year and it changed her life

The ongoing cost of living crisis has got us thinking of ways that we can cut back to save, but few of us would consider buying nothing for a whole year. But this is exactly what personal financial journalist Michelle McGagh did back in 2015, and her story is being resurfaced as many fear for their futures amid soaring inflation.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Newsweek

Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
MassLive.com

Changes coming to Costco: Here’s what customers can expect

It’s almost holiday time and the selection at Costco is proof: Aisles at the warehouse retailer are packed with Christmas decorations, gift options are scattered throughout all departments and bakery goods are definitely starting to lean into pumpkin/apple territory. But those warm and fuzzy holiday feels aren’t the only...
ARIZONA STATE
TIME

Too Many Rich People Bought Airbnbs. Now They’re Sitting Empty

Airbnbs are empty. At least that’s what it seems like to some Airbnb hosts, even though the company reported its “most profitable quarter ever” on Tuesday. Some social media users have been speculating for weeks that the “Airbnbust is upon us,” as one viral tweet read. The conversation has swept across a number of social platforms, from Twitter to Facebook to Reddit, and it includes other short-term rental platforms like VRBO, too.
MONTANA STATE
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
256K+
Followers
114K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy