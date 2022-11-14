Local fire department mourns death of firefighter
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters after his unexpected passing.
According to a Facebook post, Thomas (Tommy) Harkelrode passed away on Sunday. The Niles Fire Department says the death was unexpected.
Harkelrode was hired in 2018 as a firefighter and paramedic.
