Niles, OH

Local fire department mourns death of firefighter

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters after his unexpected passing.

According to a Facebook post, Thomas (Tommy) Harkelrode passed away on Sunday. The Niles Fire Department says the death was unexpected.

Harkelrode was hired in 2018 as a firefighter and paramedic.

Niles Fire Department asks that the public keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

