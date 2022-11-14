Matt Zimmer's FCS Top 25 for Week 11

The Jackrabbits officially did it, running the table in FCS and Missouri Valley Football Conference play. With a bye in the final week of the regular season, 10-1 SDSU can look ahead to the playoffs, as the Jacks will have the next two weeks off. They won't play again until Dec. 3. The only question left is what seed they'll get. We explored the possibilities on that earlier in the week, and nothing has changed. It's going to be a three-team race for No. 1.

Sac State, 10-0 with a win over Colorado State, wraps up at home against Cal-Davis, a team that moved into my rankings this week after knocking off Idaho. Montana State finishes with the Brawl of the Wild rivalry game at home against Montana, with ESPN bringing College Gameday to Bozeman for the festivities.

Another angle that will be interesting to follow - how many Valley teams will get in? SDSU has clinched and will be a high seed. North Dakota State is a lock to get in, and with a win at home against North Dakota this week, could wrap up at least a 4-seed and even potentially move up to No. 2 if Sac State and Montana State both lose.

But after that the Valley isn't bringing much to the table. That's in part because the league cannibalizes itself and in part because nobody beats SDSU or NDSU but each other, but it also seems like the Valley definitely lacked a strong third or fourth (or fifth or sixth or seventh, as has been the case at times in the past) contender.

UND is 7-3 heading into their game with the Bison, and will still get in if they lose. A win might get them in the discussion for a seed. Youngstown State was looking good for the tournament after a four-game winning streak, but they lost to the walking corpse of Missouri State on Saturday, and at 6-4 need to win at home this week against 5-5 Southern Illinois to have a shot.

The playoff field will be announced on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.