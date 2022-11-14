Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best All Inclusive Resorts in Puerto Rico
Rich in culture, great food, and gorgeous beaches, Puerto Rico is a wonderful getaway. Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, so when you visit, there’s no need to worry about having a passport! Puerto Rico is more affordable and more convenient than visiting many other island destinations!. Shopping, amazing...
paisano-online.com
Honoring Puerto Ricos’ three cultures
On Nov. 11, 2022, the Sociedad Herencia Puertorriqueña put on the “Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico” event. This event’s purpose was to bring together the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico. The stories of the natives known as Taínos, Spaniards and Africans were beautifully told through song and dance.
acs.org
Green Chemistry at SERMACS in Puerto Rico
The ACS Southeastern Regional Meeting (SERMACS) was held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on October 18-22. The program had a strong component of sustainability with a series of six sessions organized and presided by H.N. Cheng, ACS Past President and Juan Colberg, Pfizer. ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) staff, Christiana Briddell and Isamir Martinez, were on site to engage the energized participants from all over the southeast U.S. and Puerto Rico. GCI staff and members of the ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable (GCIPR) presented a technical symposium and a workshop to give SERMACS attendees a deeper understanding of how green chemistry is used in pharmaceutical applications and lessons they can bring back into their own research contexts.
‘They’re all adults’: How Democrats handled a post-hurricane political party in Puerto Rico
Few at the conference denied the optics of the November escape to the Caribbean are just weird.
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
stnonline.com
Puerto Rico Yet Again in Recovery Mode Following Powerful Hurricane
Puerto Rico never fully recovered from Hurricane Maria when it made landfall in 2017, and now thousands of residents are once again living through widespread blackouts, flooding and infrastructure outages caused by Hurricane Fiona. When Maria struck, the island’s already fragile electric grid became even more damaged. The roads became...
Gizmodo
The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona
A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
mynbc5.com
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of major snowstorm
NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency in preparation for this week's snowstorm. Snow is already falling in Buffalo as the storm continues to move east, with the heaviest snowfall happening Friday through Saturday morning. Southern St. Lawrence County will see the...
Port Authority proposes toll increase for Staten Island bridges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Driving to New Jersey could soon be more expensive than ever, and the nation’s sky-high inflation is to blame. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has proposed increasing the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget, which will be voted on next month.
The Flight Deal
Delta: Portland – San Juan, Puerto Rico. $291 (Basic Economy) / $371 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
informedinfrastructure.com
U.S. Department of Transportation Providing the U.S. Forest Service $5.2 Million in ‘Quick Release’ Emergency Relief Funding to Repair Hurricane Fiona Damage in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced the immediate availability of $5.2 million in “quick release” Emergency Relief funds for use by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service as a down payment to offset costs of repair work needed as the result of Hurricane Fiona heavy rain damage in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest.
alaskapublic.org
Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
riverdalepress.com
Hochul wins, Dems sweep NW Bronx
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul held onto her seat last Tuesday against challenger Lee Zeldin, a Republican. With 95 percent of the unofficial votes counted, Hochul had a 5.6 point lead over Zeldin, as of Nov. 14. She is the first woman in state history to be elected governor after having...
PLANetizen
Hudson Tunnel Project To Move Forward
The tunnel linking New Jersey and New York by train under the Hudson River, first built more than a century ago, will undergo a $16 billion repair and expansion project starting in 2024 after the Gateway Development Commission took control of the project in September. As Dan Zukowski explains in Smart Cities Dive, “Legislation enacted separately by New York and New Jersey created the GDC in 2019. The commissioners include representatives of both states and Amtrak, which owns the tunnel and the rail line.”
iheart.com
Elon Musk Immortalized As Goat Straddling Rocket In Massive Statue
Elon Musk will live on forever in Texas thanks to a statue erected in his honor. What remains a mystery, however, is whether or not the SpaceX founder and CEO will accept the gift. The 20-foot statue which features the Twitter CEO's head on a goat's body straddling a rocket...
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
Alaska, other states win $391 million settlement from Google over location tracking, privacy practices
Alaska and 39 other states won a combined $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices. The group of attorneys general filed the complaint after the Associated Press exposed that Google is collecting personal and behavioral location data and selling it to advertisers. Location history in Google settings was off unless it was turned on by the user but the web & app activity setting is automatically turned on for users.
INTERACTIVE MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in the Texas gubernatorial election?
KXAN looked at precinct-level results in our 15-county viewing area to get a better picture of how Central Texans voted.
POZ
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT
POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.https://www.poz.com
Comments / 0