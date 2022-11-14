Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Lizzo makes a 'Special' announcement that she is coming to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Time to turn up the music, Lizzo is coming to Lexington. The three-time GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning artist announced the second leg of her “Special” tour Monday morning. The extended dates include a April 22, 2023 show at Rupp Arena. The "Special 2our" will...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
'Welcome Home'; Hundreds of Kentucky National Guard members coming home for Thanksgiving
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says more than 200 of the state's National Guard members are returning home after a nearly year-long deployment in Europe, just in time for the holidays. Beshear made the announcement during his weekly Team Kentucky Update on Thursday saying the 208 guard...
wdrb.com
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
wvlt.tv
From hornet’s nests to woolly worms, Tennessee lore tries to predict winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are always trying to predict how rough winter will be. From the size of a hornet’s nest to the color of a woolly worm, some Tennessee lore always suggests learning from the land. The weather women of the Cumberlands have lived in Crab Orchard...
wvlt.tv
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
wvlt.tv
Snowy and cold, or dry and warm? Winter Outlook for 2022-23 season in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s that time of year when temperatures drop, and at times, we can see rain change to snow. So, let’s take a look at what the season has in store for East Tennessee. WHAT’S NORMAL?. First off, what’s “normal” for our area is...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee
The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
Officials: 3 students 'made the decision' to jump out of back of moving school bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three students allegedly jumped out of the back of a moving school bus. Officials say on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. three high school students from Bardstown City Schools "made the decision" to exit the back of a moving school bus. One of the three...
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
WYSH AM 1380
Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event
Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS looking to hire firefighters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you want to be a firefighter?. If so, head on over to the Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS Headquarters on Friday, Nov. 18 to take a practice Candidate Physical Agility Test (CPAT). Officials say the CPAT is the first step that must be passed before...
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss
No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
wjol.com
More Changes at Joliet City Hall
Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
Whitley County man charged in deadly Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Kentucky man is charged with murder after police said he crashed a stolen truck into several vehicles in Old Louisville. Officers arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriqez from Whitley County on Friday after the crash on West Hill Street at Second Street. According to arrest records,...
Police searching for person responsible for burglarizing Shelbyville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for a person who broke into a nonprofit Monday and stole more than $1,000 in cash. In a video posted on Facebook, police ask the community for help identifying the person who broke into the Butterfly House of Shelby County on Main Street.
WKYT 27
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 9