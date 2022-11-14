ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Lizzo makes a 'Special' announcement that she is coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Time to turn up the music, Lizzo is coming to Lexington. The three-time GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning artist announced the second leg of her “Special” tour Monday morning. The extended dates include a April 22, 2023 show at Rupp Arena. The "Special 2our" will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wdrb.com

Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wvlt.tv

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook. When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee

The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Second Harvest announces warehouse distribution event

Sponsored by Altar’d State, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be hosting a Holiday-themed drive-thru distribution event on Thursday, November 17th from 10 am until 12 noon (or until all allotted food is given out) in the parking of their warehouse in Maryville. The warehouse is located...
MARYVILLE, TN
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
LEXINGTON, KY
wjol.com

More Changes at Joliet City Hall

Joliet City Manager Jim Capparelli is making more changes at city hall. Finance director Jim Ghedotte has been informed that after more than eight years on the job he has been demoted. Ghedotte will now be the assistant finance director. He had been the finance director since coming to Joliet from Wayne, Michigan back in 2014.
JOLIET, IL
WHAS11

Whitley County man charged in deadly Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A southern Kentucky man is charged with murder after police said he crashed a stolen truck into several vehicles in Old Louisville. Officers arrested 23-year-old Alvaro Manriqez from Whitley County on Friday after the crash on West Hill Street at Second Street. According to arrest records,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple loses everything in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
