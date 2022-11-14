ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes - live: Heavily pregnant Theranos founder arrives in court as Silicon Valley braces for verdict

Theranos founder Elizabeth Homes is set to learn her fate today as she is sentenced for defrauding investors of the blood-testing startup. The heavily pregnant 38-year-old arrived at the federal courthouse in San Jose at around 9.30am Pacific time with husband Billy Evans and parents Christian and Noel Holmes.Prosecutors have asked Judge Edward Davila to sentence Holmes to 15 years in prison and that she pay $800m in restitution for her role in the company’s fraudulent claims.Assistant US attorney Robert Leach called the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has...
SAN JOSE, CA
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Attacks Charities

And the reason for this sadness can be found in something that may come back into fashion with the coming recession. The covid-19 pandemic has contributed to the widening of socio-economic inequalities. The gap between the haves and have-nots has grown enormously during the pandemic. The richest 10% of the...
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kirkus Reviews

Food Writer Julie Powell Dies at 49

Julie Powell, who turned her popular cooking blog, The Julie/Julia Project, into the bestselling memoir Julie & Julia, has died at 49, the New York Times reports. The cause of death was cardiac arrest. Powell, a native of Austin, Texas, worked in public development when she started her blog, with...
AUSTIN, TX
Bossip

Welp: Drake & 21 Savage Ordered By Federal Judge To Stop Promoting Fake Vogue Cover

A federal judge has issued a restraining order for Drake and 21 Savage to cease the promotion and use of their fake Vogue cover. Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss is causing chaos at every turn. From the lyrics slandering your favorite public figures to the album’s faux rollout, it’s got people stressed. Some people like Howard Stern found out they were used in the faux rollout and enjoyed it.
Upworthy

Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
ALABAMA STATE
BET

Zuri Craig Dead At 44

Zuri Craig, who was a frequent collaborator on Tyler Perry projects and a finalist on a previous season of America’s Got Talent, has died at the age of 44. According to Deadline, the news was confirmed by Craig’s family that he had died on Friday (Oct. 21). “It...
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation’s leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy