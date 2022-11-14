ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach

A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III football team’s regional playoff game rescheduled as snow storm hits Western New York

An 8-man football regional playoff game originally scheduled for Friday night was moved up one day because a winter storm is expected to slam most of Western New York. Section III champion Morrisville-Eaton was slated to face Section V’s Pembroke at Pittsford Sutherland High School, located in a suburb of Rochester. That game will now be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at the same location.
MORRISVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse basketball final score

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat/lost to Colgate inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was XX-XX. The Orange’s next game is Saturday November 19 at 4 p.m. against the Northeastern Huskies. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy