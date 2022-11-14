Read full article on original website
Section III hockey players poll: Who has the messiest locker?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III hockey players often need to be organized and clean on the ice to get an advantage, but that doesn’t always carry over into the locker room. >> Section III hockey players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (21 photos)
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best wrestler/team your wrestlers will face this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — There are countless numbers of talented wrestlers in Section III, proven by the numerous amounts of state champions that came from CNY last winter. >> Section III wrestling coaches poll: Which wrestlers have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Morrisville-Eaton falls to Section V’s Pembroke in 8-man football regional playoff clash
Morrisville-Eaton entered Thursday’s regional matchup having won its last eight games. That streak was ended by a 54-38 loss to Section V’s Pembroke in an 8-man football clast at Pittsford Sutherland High School, located just outside Rochester.
Axe: Syracuse men’s soccer starts a championship quest on Sunday
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has a chance to prove it is indeed a fútbol school. The Orange men’s soccer team just completed a 14-2-4 regular season, won the ACC tournament in defeating defending national champion Clemson, 2-0, and earned a program-best No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern undergoes a second time change
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern on Saturday has undergone a second time change. The two teams are now scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. The reason for this change is to accommodate the ACC Network’s coverage of...
Section III girls basketball coaches poll: Which opposing player keeps you up at night?
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III’s star girls basketball players have a way of giving opposing coaches nightmares. These players will need to be the focal points of every defense they face this season. >> Section III girls basketball players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (45 photos)
3 former Section III stars will be captains for the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team
Syracuse, N.Y. —Three former Section III lacrosse stars will help lead the 2023 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team as captains. Pete Fiorini, Griffin Cook, and Max Rosa were selected to wear a captains’ C on their jerseys next season. along with Cole Kirst and defenseman Caden Kol.
Section III girls basketball players poll: Which opposing player don’t you want to see taking the game-winning shot?
Cicero, N.Y. — When a star basketball player decides to take over a game, there is very little a defender can do to stop them from getting their shot. In fact, the only way to stop these players is to keep the ball out of their hands. >> Section...
Dyaisha Fair caps run that propels Syracuse to victory over Long Island University
Dyaisha Fair brought the ball up the court in the final moments of the first half. Syracuse had gotten used to halftime leads of 13, 16 and 25 in its first three games of the year, but Long Island University was sticking around. The Orange were only up six and...
Tipoff of Syracuse basketball game vs. Bryant changed to avoid conflict with SU-Boston College football
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a new start time. The Orange’s game against the Bulldogs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving is now scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m, according to the SU athletic communications department. The SU-Bryant game was originally set for 7 p.m.
72 photos from Corcoran High School fall play ‘The Game’s Afoot’ rehearsal
Students of Corcoran High School prepared for their fall play, “The Game’s Afoot,” by Ken Ludwig. The alternate title for the show is “Holmes for the Holidays.”. Our photographer Alaina Potrikus was there on Thursday afternoon to capture images at a dress rehearsal performance.
Syracuse basketball looks to bounce back vs. Northeastern (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two teams looking for early season turnarounds will meet at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. After dropping an 80-68 decision to Colgate last Tuesday, the Syracuse Orange will try to get back in the win column against a Northeastern team that is winless in three outings this season.
Orange Weekly: How Syracuse football and basketball bounce back from a rough week (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —It hasn’t been an ideal week for the Syracuse University football and men’s basketball teams. Dino Babers’ football team got smoked in the final home of the 2022 season by Florida State and Jim Boeheim’s basketball team is recovering from another stunning loss to Colgate.
Syracuse’s loss to Colgate elicits as many rants as it does questions from readers (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I received a lot of emails at the Mailbox following Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday. However, most didn’t include questions. They were more along the lines of rants.
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Northeastern, which won’t be on TV
Jim Boeheim is still on the quest for 1,000 wins as the Syracuse Orange host the Northeastern Huskies at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, November 19 (11/19/2022) at 5 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Northeastern on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but can be accessed...
Syracuse football at Wake Forest: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina (TV: ACC Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Colgate
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
CNY school won’t have girls basketball team; former state champ, SU guard would have been coach
A Syracuse City School will not have girls basketball this season months after hiring a former Syracuse University player and state champion alumna to lead the team. Cintia Johnson was hired this summer by the school district to coach at Nottingham, which also did not have a varsity girls basketball team last season. Johnson led the Bulldogs to a state title in 2005 before joining the Orange that fall.
Section III football team’s regional playoff game rescheduled as snow storm hits Western New York
An 8-man football regional playoff game originally scheduled for Friday night was moved up one day because a winter storm is expected to slam most of Western New York. Section III champion Morrisville-Eaton was slated to face Section V’s Pembroke at Pittsford Sutherland High School, located in a suburb of Rochester. That game will now be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at the same location.
Syracuse basketball final score
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat/lost to Colgate inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was XX-XX. The Orange’s next game is Saturday November 19 at 4 p.m. against the Northeastern Huskies. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9.
