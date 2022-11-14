Read full article on original website
Lenacapavir Shows Continued Promise for People With Drug-Resistant HIV
Lenacapavir, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, continues to demonstrate good efficacy for highly treatment-experienced people, including those with a low CD4 count or a high baseline viral load, according to further results from the CAPELLA study presented at the recent HIV Drug Therapy meeting in Glasgow. Lenacapavir, from Gilead Sciences,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Cure: 15-Year Remission of HIV
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, researchers reported at the 24th International AIDS Conference. The woman was diagnosed with HIV during acute infection at age 59. She joined a small clinical trial testing a combination of immune-modulating therapies, including the immunosuppressive drug cyclosporine and three cytokines, chemical messengers that promote immune cell proliferation and activity. She undertook a planned treatment interruption, but her HIV did not rebound after stopping antiretrovirals. HIV RNA in her blood remained undetectable, and she experienced a progressive reduction in the hidden reservoir of inactive virus. What’s more, she had specific types of natural killer cells and CD8 T-cells that play a role in controlling HIV. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she cannot be considered cured in the strictest sense—but her long-term remission may provide clues to help scientists develop strategies for a functional cure.
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
Progress on Long-Acting HIV Treatment
Long-acting antiretrovirals are the future of HIV treatment, and new meds on the horizon could improve convenience and adherence. On August 22, the European Commission approved Gilead Sciences’ lenacapavir, sold as Sunlenca, as a new option for treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV. Lenacapavir, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, has a long half-life in the body and can be administered just once every six months. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve the new antiretroviral by the end of 2022.
Females recover faster from kidney disease, and we're not sure why
Kidney disease or chronic kidney disease (CKD) leads to more deaths than breast or prostate cancers and affects around 37 million people in the U.S., according to kidney.org. A new study conducted by Duke Health researchers suggests that females hold a molecular advantage that protects them from a kind of cell death that emerges in injured kidneys, according to a press release.
Treating Substance Use Improves HIV Care
People who use drugs face barriers that can make it difficult to start and stay on antiretroviral treatment, including unstable schedules, stigma, poverty and homelessness. But those who receive opioid substitution therapy to manage drug addiction are more likely to receive HIV treatment and achieve viral suppression, according to a recent study in Vancouver.
Three-Dose Hepatitis B Vaccine Regimen Protects People With HIV
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
Psych Centra
What's The Connection Between Schizophrenia and Autoimmune Diseases?
Brain imaging studies show differences in individuals with schizophrenia that could cause susceptibility to autoimmune disease. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that can cause psychosis, which includes hallucinations and delusions. For some, schizophrenia may feel debilitating and overwhelming as it can cause trouble distinguishing what’s real from what isn’t.
Long-Term Study Results Confirm Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral therapy leads to an excess risk of AIDS and serious non-AIDS health problems that can persist for years, even after treatment is started, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial, presented today at the IDWeek 2022 conference in Washington, DC. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the...
technologynetworks.com
Susceptibility to HIV Infection May Be Impacted by Gut Bacteria
New UCLA-led research suggests certain gut bacteria -- including one that is essential for a healthy gut microbiome – differ between people who go on to acquire HIV infection compared to those who have not become infected. The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal eBioMedicine, suggest that the gut...
physiciansweekly.com
Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Patients with Daratumumab Plus RVD
Multiple myeloma patients have a higher risk of vascular thromboembolic events (VTEs). For a post hoc analysis, researchers assessed VTEs in phase 2 randomized GRIFFIN trial, which examined lenalidomide/bortezomib/dexamethasone (RVd) ± daratumumab(D). Patients who met the criteria for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) and had recently been diagnosed with...
Concerns: Heart Attack Risk for People Living with HIV and Hepatitis C
People with HIV face a rising risk for heart attack as they age, and this is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV). Given that HIV and HCV are both associated with cardiovascular disease, researchers asked whether HIV/HCV coinfection increases the risk for type 1 myocardial infarction, the kind of heart attack caused by coronary artery disease. They analyzed data from 23,361 HIV-positive people on antiretroviral treatment; one in five also had HCV. During four years of follow- up, 1.7% of people with HIV alone and 1.9% with HIV/HCV coinfection had a type 1 myocardial infarction. Overall, having hepatitis C was not associated with a significantly higher heart attack rate. But the risk increased by 30% per decade for people with HIV alone, compared with 85% for those with both HIV and HCV. The researchers suggested that this might be due to increased inflammation in people with two chronic viral infections. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce heart attack risk.
MedicalXpress
A potential therapy to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy
Cisplatin is a chemotherapy indicated to fight tumors in many types of cancer. However, it does have major side effects—especially kidney toxicity, that can lead to acute kidney failure. In addition, patients treated with cisplatin also often report high levels of neuropathic pain. Scientists from Inserm, Université de Lille,...
scitechdaily.com
Dodging Death: Scientists Overturn Long-Standing Liver Disease Beliefs
The surprise discovery redirects liver disease treatment efforts. Researchers from the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute (WEHI) have demonstrated that common liver diseases are not caused by inflammatory cell death as was previously believed. This discovery settles a long-standing controversy in gastroenterology and points to a new direction for treatment.
Treatment: Self-Administration of Long-Acting Injectables
A new formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites could potentially allow people to administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) at home. Currently, Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) is injected in the buttocks by a health care provider every month or every two months, while Apretude (cabotegravir alone) is given every other month. Scientists from ViiV Healthcare tested a high-concentration formulation of cabotegravir that contains twice as much active drug per volume, which reduces the size of the shots. In a study of HIV-negative volunteers, the experimental formulation injected into the butt, thigh or belly had similar safety and produced drug levels comparable to those of the current version. However, the drug didn’t last as long in the body, so monthly dosing would be necessary. Another study found that injecting cabotegravir and rilpivirine into the outer thigh muscle led to drug concentrations similar to those of buttocks injections, which could allow for self-administration.
Many Older People With HIV Report Suboptimal Health
All people with HIV ages 50 or older said they had at least one comorbidity, and one in five reported suboptimal physical, mental, sexual and overall health, according to the results from a North American survey presented at IDWeek 2022. The HIV population is aging thanks to effective antiretroviral treatment....
Assessing How SARS-CoV-2 Mutations Might Affect Rapid Tests
Since the start of the pandemic, diagnostic testing has played a crucial role in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Rapid antigen tests, taken at home or in a clinical setting, can provide results in 15 minutes or less. The sooner a person is diagnosed, the sooner they can seek medical care and isolate from others. But when new viral variants appear, the variants may escape detection by these tests.
neurologylive.com
Rituximab Significantly Lessens Myasthenia Gravis Manifestations, Rescue Treatments Needed
Compared with placebo, a greater proportion of patients on rituximab met the primary end point of minimal disease manifestations at 16 weeks, and demonstrated favorable results on several secondary end points. Data from the RINOMAX randomized clinical trial (NCT02950155) showed that a single dose of 500 mg of rituximab (Rituxan;...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies how stealthy HIV evades drugs and immunity
An immune response that likely evolved to help fight infections appears to be the mechanism that drives human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) into a latent state, lurking in cells only to erupt anew, researchers at Duke Health report. Publishing Nov. 14 in the journal Nature Microbiology, the research team provides new...
