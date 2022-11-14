More than 40 Tampa Bay restaurants and bars offering Thanksgiving specials

More than 50 area restaurants and bars are offering specials to help you celebrate Thanksgiving.

Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? Head to one of these local restaurants or bars for holiday specials.

Paul’s Landing: Enjoy a stunning view of the bay as you dig into the Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club’s three-course Thanksgiving meal featuring winter squash salad, followed by smoked turkey with potatoes, stuffing, green beans and cranberries, and dessert. Available 3 to 9 p.m. $58. 501 Fifth Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. 727-824-8007.

Columbia Restaurant: All locations, except the Columbia Cafe at the Tampa Bay History Center, will be serving a holiday selection featuring a cup of soup or Caesar salad and Cuban bread with roast turkey, stuffing, carrots and string beans, sweet potato casserole, potatoes, giblet gravy and cranberries. $28, $7 children. Regular menu also available. If you’d rather eat at home, Columbia is also offering a traditional holiday meal for 10 for curbside takeout. The fully prepared meal includes a 12-pound roasted turkey, stuffing, 1905 Salad, Cuban bread, baby carrots and green beans, sweet potato casserole, whipped potatoes, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy and choice of pumpkin or key lime pie. $195. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Nov. 17. To make a reservation and to find a location near you, go to columbiarestaurant.com.

Innisbrook Resort: Innisbrook Resort will be hosting a Thanksgiving buffet with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Selections include hand-carved turkey breast or ham, shrimp and grits, seafood bouillabaisse, soups, salads and sides. $68, $32 children. Reservations can be made by calling 727-942-5298. Dinner at Packard’s Steakhouse will feature Thanksgiving plate specials from 5-9 p.m. If you’re looking for something simpler, Market Salamander Grill will be offering a hot turkey sandwich dinner from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The resort will also be offering Thanksgiving to-go dinners with packages feeding up to six guests or up to 10 guests. These dinners can be picked up at Stirling Hall on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinner orders can be placed by calling 727-942-5257. 36750 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor. 727-942-2000 (resort phone).

Sugar Factory: The Gobble Gobble Milkshake is a pumpkin spice ice cream milkshake, decorated with a sweet pumpkin mellowcreme, milk chocolate turkey, autumn mix sprinkle and salted caramelized pepitas. It comes with a slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top and is served in a milk chocolate-covered mug. Available during business hours through Nov. 30. $21. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 N Orient Road, Tampa. 813-521-4262.

Metro Diner: Metro Diner is serving up holiday feasts to-go. Choose from baked ham or roasted turkey with mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and choice of stuffing or macaroni and cheese. Meals feed a party of one ($16.49), four ($61.99) or eight ($119.49). Orders must be placed by Nov. 21. Pickup times are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22-23 and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 24. All locations will also be open for table service until 2:30 p.m. Nov. 24. For a location near you, go to metrodiner.com.

You can have filet mignon for Thanksgiving at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. by JIM REED [ Times (2007) ]

Fleming’s Prime Steak House and Wine Bar: Fleming’s is hosting a traditional three-course Thanksgiving meal featuring your choice of roasted turkey, filet mignon or bone-in ribeye with all the trimmings (starts at $53). There’s also a three-course children’s menu featuring choice of macaroni and cheese, roasted turkey or filet mignon (starts at $16). 4322 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-874-9463.

Élevage SoHo Kitchen and Bar: Epicurean Hotel’s restaurant is hosting a Thanksgiving three-course prix fixe dinner including bread service, choice of starter, choice of entree and choice of dessert. $75, $40 ages 12 and younger. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. only. 1207 S Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-999-8726.

HEW Parlor and Chophouse: Fenway Hotel’s restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving Day family-style feast. Includes butternut squash soup, Fenway signature house salad, rolls, prime rib, roast turkey, pork roulade, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and choice of dessert. $75, $25 ages 6-13, 5 and younger free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. only. 453 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin. 727-683-5990.

K Club Bar and Bistro: The Karol Hotel’s restaurant is offering a buffet-style Thanksgiving feast. The menu includes salad bar, rolls and biscuits, turkey station, carved pork loin, mashed potato bar, sides and a build-your-own-pie station. $65, $25 ages 5-12, 4 and younger free. Noon to 7 p.m. only. 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater. 727-273-8760.

The Capital Grille: Guests can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with an upscale twist. Includes roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and mashed potatoes, with the option to add sweet potatoes and pumpkin cheesecake at an additional charge (starting at $47). Those looking to enjoy dinner at home may order a bundle of the restaurant’s Thanksgiving sides for $135. To place a preorder for pickup on Nov. 23 or 24 or to make a reservation, visit thecapitalgrille.com 2223 N West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-830-9433.

Seasons 52: Seasons 52 is offering a lighter take on Thanksgiving. The meal includes roasted turkey, cranberry relish, mashed butternut squash and a mini pumpkin pie ($34.95). Also, a Thanksgiving Green Box dinner allows guests to celebrate at home with turkey, all the in-restaurant fixings, salad and six mini pumpkin pies ($165-$195). Available for pickup Nov. 23. Preorders and reservations can be made at seasons52.com. 204 WestShore Plaza, Tampa. 813-286-1152.

Eddie V’s: Eddie V’s is hosting a Thanksgiving celebration with roasted turkey, brioche sage stuffing, cranberry chutney, butternut squash, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie tartlet (starting at $47). To make a reservation, visit eddiev.com. 4400 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-877-7290.

Bahama Breeze is offering up island inspired dishes for Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Bahama Breeze [ Courtesy of Bahama Breeze ]

Bahama Breeze: Bahama Breeze is offering guests a Caribbean escape this Thanksgiving with an island-inspired twist on the classic turkey dinner ($24.99). The meal includes jerk turkey, green beans, corn bread stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney and choice of mashed potatoes or mashed sweet potatoes. Pumpkin praline cheesecake available for an additional $8.49. This island dinner is available for dine-in or takeout on Thanksgiving Day. The full menu will also be available. Visit bahamabreeze.com for a location near you and reservations.

4 Rivers Smokehouse: Sit back and relax this Thanksgiving and let 4 Rivers Smokehouse do the cooking. Indulge in a variety of proteins including smoked turkey, ham, brisket, smoked salmon or prime rib ($69.99-$199). In addition to the main selections, fill your plate with the Fixins Package ($67.69), which includes a quart of mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole, corn bread stuffing (contains pork), green beans (contains pork) and cranberry chutney. A la carte items start at $10.79. Also, choose from a whole apple, pecan or pumpkin pie ($29.99). Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Nov. 19 for pickup on Nov. 23. To find a location near you and to place an order, call 844-474-8377 or visit 4rsmokehouse.com/HOLIDAY/.

Haven: Haven’s Larceny BBQ Thanksgiving Meal Kits come precooked with instructions, serve four to six people and are available to be picked up to go. Prices range depending on selections. Turkey breast and sides start at $80. Also available for pickup are desserts, wines and spirits. Pickup is Nov. 23. 2208 W Morrison Ave., Tampa. 813-258-2233.

Palm Court Italian Grill: In addition to the regular menu, the restaurant at the TradeWinds Island Grand is offering roast turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans ($42) or flounder fillet with crab meat stuffing, lobster cream sauce and vegetables ($48). 1-9 p.m. only. 5500 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-363-2358.

Rumfish Grill: In addition to the regular menu, the restaurant at Rumfish Beach Resort is offering roast turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and cranberry sauce ($42) or seared Florida pompano with lobster and herb risotto, butternut squash puree and citrus beurre blanc ($50). 2-10 p.m. only. 6000 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-329-1428.

Get your choice of turkey or fish for Thanksgiving at the Rumfish Bar and Grill. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | TIMES (2014) ]

Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant: Cooper’s Hawk wants you to relax and enjoy the family Thanksgiving Day. Pick up a meal for six including pretzel bread, stuffing, potatoes, green beans and carrots, butternut squash soup, roasted turkey and cheesecake. $199.99. Must be ordered by Nov. 18 for pick up Nov. 22-23. 4110 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-873-9463.

Kona Grill: Kona Grill is offering traditional dinners and Thanksgiving with a twist. Traditional dinners feature roasted turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cream sauce and cranberry sauce ($32/$16 kids). Thanksgiving with a twist features macadamia nut-crusted turkey breast, along with all the traditional fixings ($34). Dine-in reservations for Thanksgiving dinners are available for Nov. 24-27. Dinners are also available for takeout at the same price. 4134 W Boy Scout Blvd., Tampa. 813-877-5938.

Macaroni Grill: All Macaroni Grill locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and serving up a traditional Thanksgiving three-course prix fixe menu including soup or salad, roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts or broccolini and dessert ($34, $17 children). For a location near you, go to macaronigrill.com.

Miller’s Ale House: Miller’s Ale House is celebrating throughout the month of November with 1.5 pounds of snow crab legs served with two sides for $25.99. Or, add 1 pound of snow crab legs to any menu item for $11.99. 7901 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-217-9206.

Bob Evans: Get takeout meals from Bob Evans including a Premium Farmhouse Feast including roast turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, cranberry relish, rolls, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and apple pie. It serves up to 10 for $144.99, eight for $99.99-$109.99 or four for $69.99-$74.99. Meat lovers might opt for a pot roast meal with all the fixings that feeds up to 10 for $149.99. For a location near you, go to bobevans.com.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Duffy’s is open Thanksgiving Day from noon to 11 p.m. offering a complete Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings for $15.99. Also available for takeout. 1580 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-875-7340.

Bulla Gastro Bar: Bulla is offering “Friendsgiving at Home” with takeout boxed meals of paella, sandwiches, salads and more. Prices range from $13.95 to $16.95 per meal, with a minimum order of $150 required. Offer valid throughout the holiday season, and orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. 930 S Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-773-8626.

Maggiano’s Little Italy: Maggiano’s is offering carry-out bundles that feed up to five. Bundles include Caesar salad, roasted turkey, giblet gravy, stuffing, ham, sweet potatoes, ham, spaghetti and meatballs, cheese ravioli, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, cheesecake and bread. Orders must be placed by 8 p.m. Nov. 21-23 for pickup Nov. 22-24. 203 WestShore Plaza, Tampa. 813-288-9000.

Park and Rec TPA: Celebrate “Dranksgiving” at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 with $5 White Tea shots, White Claws, Miller, Coors Light and Yuengling, $6 Absolut and Jameson cocktails. The first 100 people get a free White Tea shot. 290 S Meridian Ave., Tampa. 813-563-4777.

Dirty Laundry: Celebrate “Dranksgiving at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 with $10 fall cocktails and music by Tone. 1742 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-493-0040.

SHOR American Seafood Grill: The restaurant at Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort is offering a breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features omelets, biscuits and gravy, jumbo shrimp, smoked salmon, oysters, charcuterie, pastries and more ($50, $25 children). Dinner will also be offered from 3 to 9 p.m. The menu features turkey breast, ham, sweet potatoes, stuffing, vegetables, salads and soups ($70, $35 children). 301 S Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 727-373-4780.

Harold Selzter's Steakhouse serves up an entire Thanksgiving dinner for just under $26 per person. [DIRK SHADD | Times] [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse: Find a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner with all the trimmings and pumpkin pie for $25.99, $13.99 ages 10 and younger. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. only. For a location near you, go to seltzerssteakhouse.com.

Caddy’s: Caddy’s Treasure Island is serving up a turkey breast dinner with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, gravy, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. 9000 W Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 727-360-4993. The following locations also serve up the same menu: Caddy’s Madeira Beach (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.), 14080 Gulf Blvd., Madeira Beach. 727-308-7888; Caddy’s Gulfport (noon to 8 p.m.), 3128 Beach Blvd. S, Gulfport. 727-592-2842; Caddy’s St. Pete Beach (3 to 10 p.m.), 5501 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 727-223-6166; Caddy’s Indian Shores (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.), 20025 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores. 727-595-3172.

Sculley’s Seafood Restaurant: Sculley’s serves up a little bit of seafood and a lot of turkey for Thanksgiving. The menu includes squash chowder, Cajun roasted turkey, bourbon gravy, stuffed grouper, acorn squash, stuffing, corn bread, pumpkin pie and panna cotta. 190 Boardwalk Place E, Madeira Beach. 727-290-1463.

Watercolour Grillhouse: The steakhouse at Clearwater Beach Marriott is offering up two secret turkey-less menus for you to choose from. 3 to 10 p.m. only. 1201 Gulf Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 727-953-1661.

Timpano Hyde Park: Timpano is serving a prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner with an Italian flair. It includes turkey tortellini soup, squash salad, roasted turkey, potatoes, asparagus, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy and apple crumb tart ($65). 1 to 10 p.m. only. 1610 W Swann Ave., Tampa. 813-254-5870.

Meat Market Steakhouse: Special Thanksgiving Day offerings at Meat Market include turkey leg roulade ($29), roasted turkey breast ($35) and a mixed grill platter of turkey roulade, roasted turkey breast and lamb chops ($45). A regular raw bar, sushi and entree menu is also available. 2 to 10 p.m. only. 1606 W Snow Ave., Tampa. 813-280-1113.

Cipresso: Guests can enjoy turkey with garlic whipped potatoes, green beans, stuffing, apple-cranberry relish and gravy ($65). Still hungry? Have some pumpkin pie with Frangelico caramel sauce, candied pecans and chantilly cream ($12). Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-8130.

Council Oak Steaks and Seafood: Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Day menu including turkey, garlic whipped potatoes, stuffing, sweet potato streusel, green beans, cranberry sauce and gravy ($65). 5 to 10 p.m. only. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7600.

Jubao Palace Noodle Bar: Through Nov. 30, guests can enjoy a salt and pepper shrimp holiday special that includes shrimp tempura stir-fried with bell peppers, white onion, jalapeno peppers, scallions, cilantro and house-made five spice seasoning, served with white rice ($23). Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263.

Tampa's Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino offers Thanksgiving Day dinners at six locations on its Hard Rock property. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Rise Kitchen and Deli: The holiday meal includes pumpkin soup, roasted turkey breast, ham, sweet potato casserole, beans and pecan pie ($38). Take home a whole apple, cherry, pecan or pumpkin pie for $20. Noon to 8 p.m. only. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

The Rez Grill: Thanksgiving entree features turkey with giblet gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing and cranberry compote ($65). Dessert is pumpkin cheesecake with gingerbread crumble, caramel sauce, chantilly cream and pepitas ($12). Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-8120.

Hard Rock Cafe: A traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes roasted turkey breast, vegetables, stuffing, sweet potato mash, cranberry sauce and gravy ($30.95). Dessert is pumpkin pie topped with caramel sauce and whipped cream ($9.95). Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263.

Crescent Oaks Country Club: A buffet of Thanksgiving staples including ham, turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie and more ($29.95-$34.95). Seatings between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reservations required. 3300 Crescent Oaks Blvd., Tarpon Springs. 727-937-4653, ext. 22.

Flor Fina: Hotel Haya’s restaurant celebrates Thanksgiving with a four-course family-style feast featuring roasted turkey breast, pumpkin pie, butternut squash empanadas, oyster stuffing and flan ($75, $25 child, 4 and younger free). 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. only. 1412 E Seventh Ave., Tampa. 813-568-1200.