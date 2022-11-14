Going for a jog. Shooting hoops. Running stairs. Pumping iron. These forms of exercise have one thing in common: They all do a great job of raising your heart rate. That’s a critical component to any worthwhile workout because exercising with a high heart rate does several things for you. First, it helps you lose weight. The higher your heart rate, the more energy your body will expend and the more pounds you’ll shed. Secondly, it helps you burn fat. Getting your heart rate up to just 50% of its maximum means that roughly 85% of the calories you burn will come from fat. So even if you’re just walking fast or bike-commuting to the office, you’re still getting fit.

20 DAYS AGO