2022’s most ‘annoying’ slang words are these, finds study

A new study has found the most and least popular slang terms of 2022. SIMILAR STORIES: Here are 22 odd words and phrases you’ll hear in Pa. Tutor-finding platform, Preply, surveyed 1,500 Americans as the basis for this study to garner more knowledge on modern day colloquialism. The study’s...
