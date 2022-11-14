Read full article on original website
Lottery entry to win rare booze at PA liquor stores
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will award lottery registrants the opportunity to get bottles of rare whiskeys and highly sought Van Winkle products. According to officials, through limited-release lotteries, Pennsylvania residents and licensees can have a chance to purchase 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys and 1,440 bottles of Van Winkle products. […]
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to stock waters with trout in November, December
(WHTM) — Winter is growing closer, and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is planning to stock Pennsylvanian waterways throughout November and December. The PFBC will distribute an additional 30,000 trout in various Pennsylvania waterways. To check the schedule for the trout distributions, or to get more information,...
Pennsylvania opens lottery for nearly 1,600 bottles of rare whiskey, including Van Winkle
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is opening the lottery for the opportunity to buy nearly 1,600 bottles of rare whiskey, including the Van Winkle brand. Through the Limited-Release- Lotteries, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will give lottery registrants a chance at 1,590 bottles of rare whiskey which includes 1,440 bottles of the highly sought […]
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience store
A scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a convenience store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you are ever the holder of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces October revenue
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Nov. 17 their revenue for the month of October. According to The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during the month of October was $450,238,963. This is an increase of 5.71% compared to the revenue generated last October.
Pennsylvania regulators urge parents not to leave kids unattended in casino parking lots as reports surge
As Pennsylvania grapples with a surge in reports of unattended children in parking lots near its casinos, the Gaming Control Board has unveiled a campaign to raise awareness of the harms and consequences of leaving children in order to gamble. On Thursday, state regulators launched "Don't Gamble With Kids" in...
Pennsylvania Lottery winning ticket worth $1.65 million still unclaimed, set to expire soon
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A lottery ticket that hit the jackpot for $1.65 million is set to expire soon if someone doesn't come forward to claim the big prize. Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the winning Cash 5 ticket was sold by Jak Petroleum Company LLC at 2232 River Road in Vandergrift, Armstrong County, for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing.
Pennsylvania: Here’s the Best Dive Bar in the State
Who doesn’t love a good dive bar? Pennsylvania has a bunch of great ones, too. One of my favorite things about a dive bar is that they’re almost always locally owned. They’re the kind of place that you can walk into and spot “regulars” right away. If you ever want company on a Saturday night, just head to a dive bar, and the staff and regulars will likely treat you like family. I actually worked at a pub that could be considered a dive bar in college, so I know these things.
Survey: Pennsylvania is the sixth-worst state in the nation when it comes to potholes
YORK, Pa. — In a result that will come as a shock to precisely zero Pennsylvania drivers, a recent survey conducted by Quote Wizard by Lending Tree determined the Keystone State is among the worst in the nation when it comes to potholes. Pennsylvania checks in at No. 6...
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food
November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right. There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion
We need substantial steps forward from the incoming Shapiro administration for bonding reform. The post Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Taylor Swift fans react to Ticketmaster fiasco as Shapiro urges people to send his office complaints
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It was an unprecedented problem for Ticketmaster and millions of Taylor Swift fans – a demand for tickets to The Eras Tour crashed its website nationwide, creating a domino effect of issues. Now, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is calling for Pennsylvanians to issue complaints to...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Shell polymers plant begins operations in Pennsylvania
Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, today announced it has commenced operations of its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM). The Pennsylvania facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed output of 1.6 million tonnes annually. “Building this world-class facility is a […]
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
$6 million investment for research facility in Pennsylvania
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced plans to invest $6 million for the construction of a research and storage facility in Pa. The new Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) facility will be utilized to house...
PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers to Close for Thanksgiving Holiday
All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver license and photo centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. A variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, are available online. Driver and vehicle...
