Pennsylvania State

WBRE

Lottery entry to win rare booze at PA liquor stores

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will award lottery registrants the opportunity to get bottles of rare whiskeys and highly sought Van Winkle products. According to officials, through limited-release lotteries, Pennsylvania residents and licensees can have a chance to purchase 1,590 bottles of rare whiskeys and 1,440 bottles of Van Winkle products. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania opens lottery for nearly 1,600 bottles of rare whiskey, including Van Winkle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is opening the lottery for the opportunity to buy nearly 1,600 bottles of rare whiskey, including the Van Winkle brand. Through the Limited-Release- Lotteries, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will give lottery registrants a chance at 1,590 bottles of rare whiskey which includes 1,440 bottles of the highly sought […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announces October revenue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported on Nov. 17 their revenue for the month of October. According to The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the combined total revenue generated from all forms of gaming along with fantasy contests during the month of October was $450,238,963. This is an increase of 5.71% compared to the revenue generated last October.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: Here’s the Best Dive Bar in the State

Who doesn’t love a good dive bar? Pennsylvania has a bunch of great ones, too. One of my favorite things about a dive bar is that they’re almost always locally owned. They’re the kind of place that you can walk into and spot “regulars” right away. If you ever want company on a Saturday night, just head to a dive bar, and the staff and regulars will likely treat you like family. I actually worked at a pub that could be considered a dive bar in college, so I know these things.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Shell polymers plant begins operations in Pennsylvania

Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, today announced it has commenced operations of its Pennsylvania Chemical project, Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM). The Pennsylvania facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed output of 1.6 million tonnes annually. “Building this world-class facility is a […]
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

$6 million investment for research facility in Pennsylvania

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced plans to invest $6 million for the construction of a research and storage facility in Pa. The new Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) facility will be utilized to house...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers to Close for Thanksgiving Holiday

All Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver license and photo centers will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. A variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, are available online. Driver and vehicle...

