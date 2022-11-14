Read full article on original website
Together Again to Stop HIV
Thanks to the decline in COVID-19 infections and deaths brought about by highly effective vaccines and boosters, September 2022 marked the much-anticipated return of in-person gala celebrations honoring HIV advocates as well as the fundraising events that help sustain the nonprofits fighting to end HIV. Not that HIV and AIDS...
Need some really good advice? Look no further than Dear Life Kit. In each episode, we pose one of your most pressing questions to an expert. This question was answered by Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a social worker-turned-certified financial therapist, host of the Mind Money Balance podcast and author of the book The Financial Anxiety Solution. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.
A frustrated mother has posted to Mumsnet to complain about her in-laws missing her son's first birthday. In the post, user Sophie9090 explains that she feels "a little annoyed but I am unsure if I'm being unreasonable. Our son's first birthday is early November, I was trying to plan a party with my family and my husbands (we both have big family's)."
The profession is only enlisted at night, the income is higher than rice farming
Many farmers in Ha Tinh take advantage of the night to go to the fields to catch crabs. Side work but brings a much higher income source than rice farming. In the days of October and November, when the rice has been harvested, many people in Cam Xuyen and Thach Ha districts, Ha Tinh province, invite each other to the fields to catch crabs. Crabs often come out of their burrows at night to forage. As the sun went down, crab hunters began to gear up for the practice. To catch crabs, workers need to equip with a lamp, gloves, boots, and a bucket to store.
A frustrated grandparent has asked Mumsnet for advice after believing that their granddaughter's mother and family are taking advantage of the grandparent's kindness. In the post, user ParsleyorCoriander explains that they have a "lovely" 8-year-old granddaughter "who lives with her mum and extended family abroad. My son/her father has limited contact (complex reasons) but I am paying financial support on his behalf and visit 2-3 times a year (staying in hotels - they would not have room to host me). I get on well with Alice on a 121 basis and spend a lot of time together when I'm visiting."
A traveller has shared her experience of reclining her seat on a long-haul flight - only for the woman behind her to un-recline it.Rachel Thomas, a health reporter for New Zealand news outlet Stuff, said she was on the first leg of a two-day journey to Europe when the incident occurred.Describing her experience in an article, she said she had settled in for the 12-hour flight with her “melatonin, 83cm of legroom and my headphones”, determined to sleep for much of the journey.Ms Thomas reclined her seat to get comfortable, but claimed: “Whenever I reclined my seat and shut my...
A New Documentary Spotlights HIV & Black People
The National AIDS Memorial has released its latest mini-documentary, The Black Community & AIDS, the seventh film in its oral history series, Surviving Voices*. In The Black Community & AIDS, nearly two dozen survivors and advocates from across the United States who are thriving share their hopes and struggles about the HIV and AIDS epidemic and its disproportionate impact on the Black community.
Long-acting antiretrovirals are the future of HIV treatment, and new meds on the horizon could improve convenience and adherence. On August 22, the European Commission approved Gilead Sciences’ lenacapavir, sold as Sunlenca, as a new option for treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV. Lenacapavir, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, has a long half-life in the body and can be administered just once every six months. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could approve the new antiretroviral by the end of 2022.
A three-dose course of the hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B fully protected adults living with HIV who had never been vaccinated against or infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV), according to study findings presented today at the IDWeek conference in Washington, D.C. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, sponsors the ongoing Phase III ACTG A5379 clinical study.
3 – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launches Ready, Set, PrEP, a national program that makes medications for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), taken to prevent HIV, available at no cost to people without prescription drug insurance coverage. (2019) 8 – Kimberly Bergalis, one of five patients who...
POZ is the nation's leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.
