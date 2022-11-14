Many farmers in Ha Tinh take advantage of the night to go to the fields to catch crabs. Side work but brings a much higher income source than rice farming. In the days of October and November, when the rice has been harvested, many people in Cam Xuyen and Thach Ha districts, Ha Tinh province, invite each other to the fields to catch crabs. Crabs often come out of their burrows at night to forage. As the sun went down, crab hunters began to gear up for the practice. To catch crabs, workers need to equip with a lamp, gloves, boots, and a bucket to store.

