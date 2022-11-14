ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

fox13news.com

Hometown: North Port's recovery after Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - From first responders answering seemingly endless calls for help at the height of the storm, to city officials working to repair roads and make them stronger for the future, the city of North Port has been through a lot since Hurricane Ian. FOX 13's Good Day...
NORTH PORT, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holidays in Paradise is back!. Bradenton Beach on the south end of Anna Maria Island recently announced details for its highly anticipated holiday schedule. Bradenton Beach merchants and city officials will soon launch the Season of Lights and Spirit, an incredible light display with a peekaboo view from the Cortez Bridge.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch Community Fund hires its first director

Adrienne Bookhamer had no experience in family welfare when she took a position overseeing adoptions in Jefferson County, Colorado, outside Denver, in 1997. She would go on to spend 25 years connecting babies, kids and teenagers with families, first in a county government role and later with nonprofits. When she moved to Florida at the onset of the pandemic, settling in Lakewood Ranch, she commuted to Tampa for two years, running a nonprofit adoption services organization there.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton

After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
BRADENTON, FL
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE

