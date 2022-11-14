Read full article on original website
How to evolve Charcadet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Charcadet evolves into Amarouge or Ceruledge, depending on which version of the game you have. Amarouge (fire/psychic) can only be obtained in Scarlet, while Ceruledge (fire/ghost) is exclusive to Violet. To evolve your Charcadet into either of these, you need an item that you trade for in Zapapico.
How to find God of War Ragnarök’s Muspelheim seeds
In God of War Ragnarök, hell is frozen over. Maybe you expected something a bit more traditional: a steaming hot morass, soaked in lava and packed with throngs of monsters who want nothing more than to wear your skin as a jacket. That place exists in Ragnarök. You just have to head to Muspelheim, the land of the fire giants.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Tera Types, explained
Every new Pokémon game seems to introduce some new battle mechanic. For Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s Terastallizing, the equivalent of Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Dynamax and Gigantamax features. It’s a way to switch up how battles work in certain scenarios, and it’s one of the more interesting parts of battles in Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Cassiopeia boss battle guide
After beating all five of Team Star’s leaders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Cassiopeia will tell you to meet them at the school, noting that they’ll reveal their identity and battle you. If you’re not properly prepared, you’ll crumble, as Cassiopeia isn’t a specialist of any one...
Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Eevee is one of the most popular Pokémon of all time, and for good reason. The adorable fox-like creature has eight different evolutions, each of which has its own cute design and elemental type. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players should rest assured that the popular choice will be easy to get early on in the game.
Monster Hunter finally lets you kill your enemies with giant plushies and squeaky toys
A new update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak coming next week will bring with it new quests, new monsters, and new challenges for players of the Nintendo Switch game to face. It will also usher in a new innovation: the “Stuffed Monster Series” of weapons that transforms the monster-slaying game’s swords, shields, lances, hammers, and horns into cute stuffed animals.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Elite Four and Champion guide
After you take on all eight gym leaders, you can head into the Pokémon League to fight the Elite Four and the Champion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Elite Four is commonly seen as the last part of a Pokémon game (before any content that people refer to as “postgame”). You fight four tough battles against high-level opponents, culminating in a fifth against the Pokémon Champion. You should be prepared for a gauntlet with no Pokémon Center allowing you to heal between battles.
Which Pokémon Scarlet/Violet starter is the best?
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet brings back the most important Pokémon question: Which starter should I pick? Between how adorable Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco all are, it’s hard to make a call. Our Pokémon Violet and Scarlet starter guide will break down some facts to help you make...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have some performance issues
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the franchise’s most sprawling games yet, overflowing with Pokémon new and old, with one of the series’ best stories. But the two Nintendo Switch games struggle to keep up with that massive world, and the performance suffers from such size and scope.
Nier’s next big crossover is coming to Rainbow Six Siege
The wild world of the Nier series is crossing over with Ubisoft’s venerable tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege soon, according to a new video released Tuesday that shows Rainbow Six operator Maverick all dressed up like the protagonist of Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... Naturally, the talking, flying book known as Grimoire Weiss is here too.
Overwatch 2’s newest hero Ramattra tackles the game’s toughest topic
The new Overwatch 2 hero Ramattra is a badass tank with a powerful, terrifying Nemesis form, and deep links to the overall lore of the universe. He’s the leader of Null Sector, a former Shambali monk, and an antagonist to the newly reformed Overwatch organization. His inclusion also further develops omnic lore, one of the central pillars of Overwatch as a universe. Unfortunately, that lore started as a loaded discrimination and civil rights metaphor, and every new addition to the story confuses things further.
You can change the look of Kratos’s armor in God of War Ragnarok
Kratos may be a god of war, but he’s by no means a god of fashion. If you’ve been playing God of War Ragnarök, you may have seen one or two cool-looking armor sets. The rest, however, are downright hideous — and also, go figure, happen to have the best stats and perks. So it’s good news that God of War Ragnarök indeed has a transmog feature, which allows you to retain the stats of one armor set while rocking the look of another.
How to relearn old moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet does away with move tutors, now allowing you to teach your Pokémon old moves for free (no need for Heart Scales or any of that type of stuff). To learn old moves, open the menu by pressing X, select the Pokémon you want to learn old moves, and choose “Check Summary.” Press the right button (analog or d-pad works fine) and then press A. After selecting “Remember moves,” a menu will appear showing all your Pokémon’s previously learned moves.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet badge order and progression guide
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may present itself such that you can tackle activities in whatever order you want, but you’ll have a hard time doing so, as there’s no level scaling. All the badge encounters (which includes gym leaders on Victory Road, Titan Pokémon on Path of...
How to evolve Greavard into Houndstone
With a little candle on its head, Greavard is one of a few extremely cute puppy Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Its evolutionary line turns the ghost-type Pokémon into Houndstone, a slightly older looking dog with a gravestone replacing the candle on its head. By the...
The 5 best campaign board games
Campaign board games, experiences that change and evolve across multiple sessions, have gained immense popularity in recent years. The trend emerged with the release of Pandemic: Legacy, a tense, action movie of a board game that took the hobby by storm when it was released in 2015. Then came Gloomhaven, which mimicked the experience of playing Dungeons & Dragons over a branching campaign with 100 bite-sized battles and an entire overworld to explore.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s open world needs better cities
The Pokémon Company promised a big, expansive world with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with cities and towns that spill over into fields, forests, and sandy beaches. A great open world feels alive, as if it’s going on without you — the main character it all revolves around.
Ayoni Shares Her Musical ‘Vision’ With New EP & Exclusive Playlist Of Songs That Inspired Her
When the final curtain falls on 2022, Ayoni will make sure to take a bow. In the past six months, the Barbados-born singer released The Vision EP, a new collection of music heralded by singles “You Said I Love You Too Soon” and “Before I Prosper.” With the arrival of The Vision in September, Ayoni continued her path toward music superstardom, pairing her dynamic voice against production that weaves between the genres. There are touches of R&B, soul, dance, pop, and psychedelia, all pieced together to create a captivating listening experience from start to finish.
How to evolve Rellor into Rabsca
Rellor is a new Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and it has special requirements to evolve it into its final form, Rabsca. Just like Pawmot does upon evolution, Rabsca learns the move Revival Blessing, which revives one of your fainted party members. This is an extremely useful move, making this bug- and psychic-type Pokémon is a good addition to any well-rounded party.
How to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s new Girafarig evolution, Farigiraf, is new to the Paldea region. It changes the giraffe-esque Pokémon upside down, moving its tail — which is also a head with its own brain — onto its head like a little helmet. As Farigiraf, the Pokémon wears its regular head inside its helmet head. Two brains in one!
