After you take on all eight gym leaders, you can head into the Pokémon League to fight the Elite Four and the Champion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The Elite Four is commonly seen as the last part of a Pokémon game (before any content that people refer to as “postgame”). You fight four tough battles against high-level opponents, culminating in a fifth against the Pokémon Champion. You should be prepared for a gauntlet with no Pokémon Center allowing you to heal between battles.

