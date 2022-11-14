Second round standouts: Vote for the Tennessean athlete of the week

Vote now for The Tennessean's high school athlete of the week.

Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Shivan Abdullah, Cane Ridge: Abdullah was 13-of-17 passing for 221 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Clarksville.

Zacc Beard, East Nashville: Beard was 13-of-16 passing for 324 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-34 win over Waverly.

Lincoln Brewer, Lewis County: Brewer had 16 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Adamsville.

Justin Brown, Blackman: The Mississippi State commitment had seven catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns and four carries for 21 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-31 win over Coffee County.

Malachi Cromwell, Pearl-Cohn: Cromwell had 15 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-21 win over Hardin County.

Kade Hewitt, Oakland: Hewitt had 19 carries for 110 yards and two TDs and passed for 75 yards in a 41-7 win over Lebanon.

Darius Johnson, Beech: Johnson had 14 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-21 win over Smyrna.

Samson Johnson, Nolensville: Johnson had 18 carries for 188 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-36 win over White County.

Matthew Montgomery, Monterey: Montgomery had seven carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-16 win over Hampton. He also had 14 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Eli Wilson, MTCS: Wilson had 26 carries for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-25 loss to Jackson Christian.

