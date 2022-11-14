ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

KHOU

Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block

HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER

The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX

