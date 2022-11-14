Read full article on original website
Related
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
2 drivers survive wild crash that sent big rig dangling off Grand Parkway overpass
Officials say a box truck went off the road, landing on the lanes below the overpass, while the 18-wheeler's cab ended up hanging partially over the overpass.
Body camera captures Atascocita firefighters rushing to help people involved in fiery crash
Officials said the three people inside the cars were able to escape before the fire engulfed the vehicles.
fox26houston.com
Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block
HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
Traffic diverted on US-90 car lodged underneath mobile home following crash, sheriff says
SkyEye was above the scene and captured video of the car lodged all the way underneath the trailer. As far as traffic goes, this is what the sheriff advises.
fox26houston.com
Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole
HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In New Waverly (New Waverly, TX)
According to the New Waverly Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in New Waverly on Tuesday. The crash happened on I-45 at around 2 a.m. involving two cars and an 18-wheeler.
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
cw39.com
Spring ISD names first Hispanic woman to lead district’s Transportation Department
Houston (KIAH) – Spring ISD has announced the district’s new Director of Transportation. Christina Riojas began her career as a high school health and physical education teacher. 25 years later, she is now the first Hispanic woman in this leadership role. Riojas said as a teacher/coach, learning to...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL SELLS WATER
The City of Brenham will be selling water soon, a lot of water. Brenham City Council approved an agreement at their meeting Thursday with Dow Chemical Company to sell them the excess water from Lake Somerville. Specifically, the agreement says that Dow Chemical will purchase 774 acre-feet of water from the city for $68,112. Dow Chemical will not utilize the city’s intake or pipeline, but instead will capture the water from the Brazos River before it reaches the Texas coast. The city agreed to take the additional 774 acre-feet in 2019 from the Brazos River Authority. That is in addition to the 4200 acre-feet, the city’s primary water source. The city felt they needed the additional water due to the growth of the city. The annual water consumption for the city is 2,777 acre-feet on average.
2 People KIlled In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Monday. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit at around 2 a.m.
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
cw39.com
Gross weather alert: Cold and wet Saturday with intense winds along the coast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nasty weather engulfs Houston and Southeast Texas Saturday with persistent, widespread rain along and colder temperatures than we’ve had all week. In Galveston, wind gusts could top 35 miles per hour. A few light showers start to move in Friday evening, then rain increases late...
fox26houston.com
At least 1 killed during crash in west Houston, roads closed following investigation
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly car crash in west Houston Wednesday afternoon. It happened a little after 12:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of Richmond Ave. and Woodland Park. It's unclear what led up to the crash, but at least one person died.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation
In a town with no homeless shelters, a Tomball officials says it is hard to provide resources.
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
2 People Killed 2 Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Houston on Sunday. The crash happened on West Dallas Street between Montrose Boulevard and Waugh Drive at around 2 a.m.
Man missing after night out in Houston seen on video stumbling near Heights bars
HOUSTON — Passing out flyers with his name and picture in a busy Heights neighborhood, the family of Delano Burkes, 26, continues searching. It's been nearly five days after they said he went missing early Sunday morning. He was last seen on surveillance around 1 a.m. “We don’t know...
Power back on for thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers after storms push through
The reported outages peaked at about 6,400 customers impacted when storms blew through Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0