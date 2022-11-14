Read full article on original website
Former detainees in liberated Kherson allege Russian brutality, torture under occupation
Oleksander’s restless pale blue eyes speak as loudly as his words. He is on edge, and with good reason, as he returns to the jail in the newly liberated city of Kherson where he says Russian guards beat him daily. We pass cell blocks and rusting outdoor exercise cages,...
Garland appoints war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump probes
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a former head of the Department of Justice public integrity section who previously served in prosecutorial roles at the International Criminal Court and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, as a special prosecutor to consider whether former president Donald Trump should face criminal charges stemming from a series of ongoing probes into his conduct.Mr Garland announced his plans at a news conference at Justice Department headquarters on Friday. “Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor, who leads teams...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
US and Irish embassy officials met with wrongfully detained American Paul Whelan at penal colony in Russia
US and Irish Embassy officials were able to visit with Paul Whelan at his remote penal colony in Russia on Wednesday, his brother said in an email. His last in-person visit was in June. A State Department official confirmed the visit. Whelan has US, Canadian, British, and Irish citizenships. Discussions...
Russia says it hopes for “positive outcome” on Viktor Bout prisoner exchange talks
Russia said it hopes for a “positive outcome” on the issue of exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout, a convicted arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence in the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, according to state media TASS. In July, CNN...
The Oath Keepers trial is a major test of the Justice Department’s ability to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable. Here’s how it has gone
The historic seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers — a closely watched test of how the Justice Department is prosecuting US Capitol rioters — is nearing an end with closing arguments scheduled to begin Friday. The trial began more than seven weeks ago and has featured...
DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who on Tuesday declared his...
‘Ebola is real’: Uganda to trial vaccines and shut schools early to contain outbreak
Joseph Singiringabo has lost almost everything and everyone he held dear to Ebola. In a few short weeks, the 78-year-old lost his wife, his son, and a newborn granddaughter to the disease. He is left taking care of three grandchildren under 13 after their mother fled the village to escape...
US determines Saudi Crown Prince is immune in case brought by Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée
The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince’s direction. A court filing was...
GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign
A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton “acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national’s money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000.”
North Korea fires ICBM into sea off Japan in ‘brazen violation’ of UN resolutions
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second missile test by the Kim Jong Un regime in two days, in actions condemned as a brazen violation of multiple UN resolutions by the US and its allies. The ICBM was launched around 10:15 a.m. local time from...
Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to the Twitter turmoil
Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States. Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit...
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
Asia must not become arena for ‘big power contest,’ says China’s Xi as APEC summit gets underway
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stressed the need to reject confrontation in Asia, warning against the risk of cold war tensions, as leaders gather for the last of three world summits hosted in the region this month. Xi began the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in Bangkok by staking...
5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea
While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
