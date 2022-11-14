ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Garland appoints war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith, a former head of the Department of Justice public integrity section who previously served in prosecutorial roles at the International Criminal Court and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, as a special prosecutor to consider whether former president Donald Trump should face criminal charges stemming from a series of ongoing probes into his conduct.Mr Garland announced his plans at a news conference at Justice Department headquarters on Friday. “Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor, who leads teams...
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Idaho8.com

GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign

A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton “acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national’s money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000.”
Idaho8.com

Why foreign workers in the US are especially vulnerable to the Twitter turmoil

Twitter employees who are relying on the company for work visas have been left in limbo, finding themselves at the whims of its new billionaire owner, knowing if they quit, they may have to leave the United States. Earlier this week, Elon Musk gave remaining staff an ultimatum to commit...
Idaho8.com

5 things to know for Nov. 18: Snowstorm, Twitter, Student loans, House, North Korea

While parts of the East Coast are facing a barrage of winter weather hazards this weekend, millions of people on the West Coast will be under fire watches. In recent years, firefighters have been keen on trying new technologies and tools to avert large wildfires. One solution combines drones with “dragon eggs” that can help prevent extreme blazes and save lives. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
